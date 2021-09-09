All Maruti Cars, Except Celerio And Celerio X, Become Costlier By Up To Rs 22,500

Published On Sep 09, 2021 12:04 PM By Rohit for Maruti Eeco

The Celerio and Celerio X have been spared the price increment

The S-Presso gets the lowest price hike among all Arena models.

Prices of the Eeco have gone up by up to Rs 22,500, the highest for an Arena model.

From the NEXA stable, the Ciaz and S-Cross get the maximum hike of up to Rs 20,500.

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of almost all its cars by up to Rs 22,500. Only the current-gen Celerio and Celerio X have been spared. The exact margin of the hike depends on the model and its variant.

The latest prices are as follows:

Arena

Model Old Price Range New Price Range Price Hike Alto Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 4.70 lakh Rs 3.15 lakh to Rs 4.82 lakh Up to Rs 16,000 S-Presso Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.36 lakh Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.43 lakh Up to Rs 7,500 Eeco Rs 4.08 lakh to Rs 5.39 lakh Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 5.60 lakh Up to Rs 22,500 Celerio Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh No change Celerio X Rs 5.11 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh Rs 5.11 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh No change Wagon R Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh Up to Rs 12,500 Swift Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.42 lakh Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.53 lakh Up to Rs 13,000 Dzire Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.02 lakh Rs 6.08 lakh to Rs 9.12 lakh Up to Rs 10,000 Vitara Brezza Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 11 lakh Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh Up to Rs 10,000 Ertiga Rs 7.81 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh Rs 7.97 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh Up to Rs 20,000

The Eeco gets the heftiest hike of up to Rs 22,500, followed by the Ertiga and Alto (up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 16,000, respectively).

The Maruti S-Presso has got the least hike.

The facelifted Swift and other CNG-equipped models had already received a price increase in July this year.

Maruti hasn’t increased the prices of the current-gen Celerio and Celerio X. The new-gen hatchback was slated for a September launch, but it is now expected by the end of 2021 .

NEXA

Model Old Price Range New Price Range Price Hike Baleno Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh Up to Rs 15,000 Ignis Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 7.36 lakh Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh Up to Rs 14,680 Ciaz Rs 8.52 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh Up to Rs 20,500 S-Cross Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh Up to Rs 20,500 XL6 Rs 9.94 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh Up to Rs 12,311

The Ciaz and S-Cross have gotten the meatiest hike of up to Rs 20,500. This is the first price increase for the S-Cross petrol since its launch in 2020.

The XL6, with a price hike of up to Rs 12,311, is the least affected from the NEXA lineup.

In related news, Maruti has rolled out sizeable discounts and offers worth up to Rs 42,000 on Arena models. All benefits are valid till September 30. Also, the carmaker recently recalled over 1.8 lakh units of select petrol models -- from both the Arena and NEXA lineup -- due to a possible defect in the motor generator.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

