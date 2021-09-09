HomeNew CarsNewsAll Maruti Cars, Except Celerio And Celerio X, Become Costlier By Up To Rs 22,500
All Maruti Cars, Except Celerio And Celerio X, Become Costlier By Up To Rs 22,500

Published On Sep 09, 2021 12:04 PM By Rohit for Maruti Eeco

The Celerio and Celerio X have been spared the price increment

  • The S-Presso gets the lowest price hike among all Arena models.

  • Prices of the Eeco have gone up by up to Rs 22,500, the highest for an Arena model.

  • From the NEXA stable, the Ciaz and S-Cross get the maximum hike of up to Rs 20,500.

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of almost all its cars by up to Rs 22,500. Only the current-gen Celerio and Celerio X have been spared. The exact margin of the hike depends on the model and its variant. 

The latest prices are as follows: 

Arena

Model

Old Price Range

New Price Range

Price Hike

Alto

Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 4.70 lakh

Rs 3.15 lakh to Rs 4.82 lakh

Up to Rs 16,000

S-Presso

Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.36 lakh

Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.43 lakh

Up to Rs 7,500

Eeco

Rs 4.08 lakh to Rs 5.39 lakh

Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 5.60 lakh

Up to Rs 22,500

Celerio

Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh

Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh

No change

Celerio X

Rs 5.11 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh

Rs 5.11 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh

No change

Wagon R

Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh

Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh

Up to Rs 12,500

Swift

Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.42 lakh

Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.53 lakh

Up to Rs 13,000

Dzire

Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.02 lakh

Rs 6.08 lakh to Rs 9.12 lakh

Up to Rs 10,000

Vitara Brezza

Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 11 lakh

Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh

Up to Rs 10,000

Ertiga

Rs 7.81 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh

Rs 7.97 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh

Up to Rs 20,000

  • The Eeco gets the heftiest hike of up to Rs 22,500, followed by the Ertiga and Alto (up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 16,000, respectively).

  • The Maruti S-Presso has got the least hike. 

  • The facelifted Swift and other CNG-equipped models had already received a price increase in July this year.

  • Maruti hasn’t increased the prices of the current-gen Celerio and Celerio X. The new-gen hatchback was slated for a September launch, but it is now expected by the end of 2021.

NEXA

Model

Old Price Range

New Price Range

Price Hike

Baleno

Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh

Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh

Up to Rs 15,000

Ignis

Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 7.36 lakh

Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 7.47 lakh

Up to Rs 14,680

Ciaz

Rs 8.52 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh

Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh

Up to Rs 20,500

S-Cross

Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh

Rs 8.59 lakh to Rs 12.56 lakh

Up to Rs 20,500

XL6

Rs 9.94 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh

Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh

Up to Rs 12,311

  • The Ciaz and S-Cross have gotten the meatiest hike of up to Rs 20,500. This is the first price increase for the S-Cross petrol since its launch in 2020.

  • The XL6, with a price hike of up to Rs 12,311, is the least affected from the NEXA lineup. 

In related news, Maruti has rolled out sizeable discounts and  offers worth up to Rs 42,000 on Arena models. All benefits are valid till September 30. Also, the carmaker recently recalled over 1.8 lakh units of select petrol models -- from both the Arena and NEXA lineup -- due to a possible defect in the motor generator.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

