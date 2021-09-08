Maruti Arena Models Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 42,000 In September 2021

Modified On Sep 09, 2021 10:54 AM By Sonny

There are still no discounts on the Ertiga, while the Celerio offers the least savings

Maruti is offering benefits like cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate discount.

The S-Presso is offered with the highest savings of up to Rs 42,000.

Most Arena models are available with benefits worth up to Rs 27,000.

The outgoing Celerio hatchback gets the least savings of up to Rs 15,000.

There are no offers on the Ertiga MPV.

Maruti is offering sizeable discounts across its Arena models, except the Ertiga MPV. These benefits are valid till September 30, 2021. Here are the model-wise offers:

Alto

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,000

These benefits are offered with the petrol variants of the Maruti Alto. With the base-spec Standard, the consumer offer drops to Rs 15,000

The CNG variant does not get the cash discount benefit, offering total savings of up to Rs 17,000 only.

The Alto is currently priced from Rs 3.15 lakh to Rs 4.82 lakh.

A new-gen Alto is expected to arrive in the first half of 2022.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,000

The Maruti S-Presso can be had with savings of upto Rs 42,000 in September but only the petrol variants. That’s the highest discount on offer for a Maruti Arena model this month.

There is no consumer discount for the CNG variants which brings the total savings down to Rs 17,000.

The S-Presso is priced between Rs 3.78 lakh and Rs 5.43 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 22,000

Maruti’s workhorse, the Eeco, is available with offers worth up to Rs 20,000 for the petrol variant.

Without any consumer offer on the CNG variant, the discount available drops to Rs 17,000.

The Eeco’s price ranges from Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 5.60 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

There are no corporate discounts available with the Wagon R.

Its petrol variants offer savings of up to Rs 25,000 but the CNG variant can only save you up to Rs 15,000 with the exchange bonus.

The Wagon R is priced between Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

Marutis is offering the least discounts for the Celerio with only an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 across all variants.

The next generation of the Celerio is due to be launched soon and will likely attract a premium over the current model for its new looks and features.

It is currently priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

Swift

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 27,000

The above mentioned offers apply to all variants of the Maruti Swift for a total savings of up to Rs 27,000.

For the Special Edition Swift, the accessory package is offered at a discounted rate of Rs 18,500 (savings of Rs 10,000). The total benefits on the Special Edition also add up to Rs 27,000.

The Maruti Swift is now priced from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh after the latest price hike.

Dzire

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 27,000

The Dzire sub-4m sedan gets the same discounts as the Swift hatchback and are applicable across all variants.

The Special Edition Dzire is offered with a Rs 10,000 discount for the accessory kit that is usually priced at Rs 28,500.

The Maruti Dzire costs between Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 9.02 lakh.

Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 27,000

The Maruti Vitara Brezza sub-4m SUV gets the same benefits as the Swift and Dzire. These offers are applicable across all its variants.

The Brezza is priced from Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 11.19 lakh.

It is offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine that gets the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.