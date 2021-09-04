Petrol Variants Of Maruti Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross And XL6 Recalled

Published On Sep 04, 2021 06:47 PM By Tarun for Maruti Ciaz

Maruti has issued a voluntary recall of some petrol variants of the Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6. 1,81,754 units have been recalled manufactured between May 4 2018 to October 27, 2020.

The cars have been recalled due to a possible defect in the motor generator unit (part of the mild hybrid system). If the defective equipment is found, it will be replaced completely free of cost. Affected owners will soon be notified by Maruti workshops.

Customers can also enter their VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) on Maruti’s official website. The replacement of the affected part shall commence from the first week of November 2021. Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in water logged areas and direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicles.

Affected models come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, rated at 104PS and 138Nm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT.

