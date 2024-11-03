9 Cars Launched In 2024 That Broke The Trend Of Connected LEDs

Modified On Nov 03, 2024 11:38 AM By CarDekho for Tata Altroz Racer

While these models may not feature connected LED elements in their design, a handful of them offer a fresh and sleek look

Car designs today often include connected LED DRLs in the front along with connected tail lights. While these elements can make cars look stylish and sportier, they can also lead to a sense of uniformity, making many cars feel less distinctive and unique.

If you are among those who do not favour this trend, then this piece is for you. As we highlight 9 models launched in 2024 that do not feature connected lighting elements. Check them out!

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata introduced the Altroz Racer, a sportier version of the premium hatchback with numerous visual upgrades over the standard variants. Despite its sporty appeal, it retains the same design language as the Altroz and notably does not feature connected lighting elements. It stands out with a dual-tone paint scheme, where both the roof and hood are finished in black. Additional sporty touches include white stripes, a larger spoiler, and dual-tip exhaust system. The Altroz Racer is available only with the 120 PS 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Also Check Out: Cars With Sunroof In Entry-level Variants: Tata Altroz, Hyundai Exter, Tata Nexon, And More

2024 Maruti Swift

One of the major launches of this year, the 4th-generation 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is next on this list. This new-gen model features a more evolutionary design while retaining its sporty character. Standout elements in the front profile include a wider grille and an L-shaped DRL signature with redesigned LED headlights. Other updates consist of redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels, inverted C-shaped motif in LED tail lamps, and two exterior colour shade options, including Luster Blue and Novel Orange.

Citroen Basalt

The Citroen Basalt entrered the compact SUV space in India and stands out with its sloping roofline and giving it an SUV-coupe appearance. However, it retains certain design elements from the C3 and C3 Aircross, such as split LED DRLs, square-shaped chrome accents on the grille, and wrap-around LED tail lights. The Basalt comes equipped with 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels that enhance its look, and is offered with both monotone and dual-tone paint shade options.

Force Gurkha 5 Door And Updated 3-door Gurkha

Force launched the 5-door version of its off-road-focused SUV, the Gurkha, in the second quarter of 2024. It retains its classic boxy design, and unlike many modern SUVs, it doesn't feature connected lighting elements. The Gurkha sports round LED headlights with DRLs, and its rugged nature is further emphasised by squared-off wheel arches and large bumpers. Key design features that set the Gurkha apart include the fender-mounted snorkel, tailgate-mounted ladder with a spare wheel, and a roof rack.

Along with the Gurkha 5-door, Force also launched the updated version of its 3-door model. It carries the same design language as the 5-door model, and over the pre-facelift Gurkha it gets features enhancements including a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver’s display.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Gurkha 5-door's rival, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, also carries a muscular, boxy look instead of modern one with connected lighting elements. It features a six-slat grille and rounded headlights with C-shaped DRLs that differentiate it from the smaller 3-door model. Other distinct design features include C-pillar-mounted door handles, dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels, and slightly updated square-shaped LED taillamps. The Thar Roxx's more premium cabin and additional features further distinguish it from the standard Thar.

2024 Nissan Magnite Facelift

Nissan continued with the same styling approach for the 2024 Magnite facelift. Most updates are cosmetic, including a larger grille with a new honeycomb pattern complemented by chunky chrome inserts, redesigned lighting elements at the front and rear, and slightly tweaked bumpers. While you won’t find major design changes between the 2024 Magnite and the pre-facelift model, the updated version does feature a refreshed interior with new cabin themes.

2024 BMW 5 Series LWB

BMW’s new-generation 5 Series brings a fresh and bold look without following the connected lighting trend. It sports sleek LED headlights, an aggressive bumper design, and a sporty profile that can be enhanced with optional 19-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, slim LED taillights and a diffuser-like element on the bumper add to its appearance, giving it a standout look in the premium segment.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

Next up from the premium segment is the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (long-wheelbase), which keeps its refined and elegant design while adding some modern upgrades. It features a larger grille with the signature Mercedes star pattern, which is also mirrored in the updated LED tail lamps. The flush door handles give the car a more sophisticated look. Plus, the new E-Class has a longer wheelbase, giving it more presence and space than the model it replaces.

Kia EV9

We have seen connected lighting elements on Kia's latest offerings like the 2024 Carnival, but that's not the approach the carmaker took with its flagship electric SUV, the EV9. Instead of a light bar, it features sleek LED DRLs connected by a chrome strip. The closed-off grille at the front has digital lighting patterns that stand out, especially at night. At the rear, the EV9 sports sleek LED tail lights, and its large yet sporty profile is further enhanced by flush-fitted door handles.

These are the top 9 launches of 2024 that do not feature connected lighting elements. Share your thoughts in the comments about which car's design you liked the most!

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Tata Altroz Racer on road price