Cars With Sunroof In Entry-level Variants: Tata Altroz, Hyundai Exter, Tata Nexon, And More

The models listed include vehicles from various segments, some of which are even available with a panoramic sunroof

Sunroof has become a must-have feature for many car buyers in India. It not only adds visual charm but also enhances the cabin ambiance by letting in more light. Usually, a sunroof is reserved for higher-spec variants, but due to its rising demand, manufacturers nowadays are offering them in lower-spec options as well.

Fancy one? Here are ten cars available in the Indian market that come with a sunroof in their more affordable variants.

Tata Altroz

Variant: XM S

Price: Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata's premium hatchback, the Altroz, is available with a sunroof in its third-from-base XM S variant. This variant includes additional features such as a height-adjustable driver's seat, all four power windows, steering-mounted controls, and a 4-speaker audio system. However, the XM S variant can only be configured with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 88 PS and 115 Nm. It is offered only with 5-speed manual transmission and cannot be configured with a factory-fitted CNG kit as well.

Tata Punch

Variant: Adventure S

Price: Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Punch offers a sunroof in its Adventure S variant. Other features included in this variant of the Punch are rear AC vents, a 3.5-inch infotainment system, a 4-speaker audio system, and steering-mounted controls. You can have it with the 88 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, which can also be configured with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The CNG-equipped variant is available only with manual transmission choice.

Hyundai Exter

Variant: S (O) Plus

Price: Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

If you are looking for an alternative to the Punch, you can opt for the Exter S (O)+ variant. Alternatively, you can choose the S + variant, if you are looking for an automatic gearbox choice, which is priced at Rs 8.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Powertrain option is limited to the 83 PS/114 Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine option only, paired to 5-speed manual gearbox. Other key features include six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a digital instrument cluster.

Hyundai Venue

Variant: E +

Price: Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Recently, the base E trim of the Hyundai Venue was extended to a new E+ variant, making the sunroof more accessible. The Venue E+ variant is offered only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 83 PS and 114 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only. Being a base variant, it misses out on an infotainment system, and also lacks power windows, and rear AC vents.

Kia Sonet

Variant: HTE (O)

Price: Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia's subcompact SUV, the Sonet, is offered with a sunroof in its one-above-base HTE (O) variant. It is available with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine options, both paired with manual transmission choice only. While the variant lacks several essential equipment, it includes features such as six airbags, a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, semi-leatherette seats, and Type-C charging ports.

Tata Nexon

Variant: Smart Plus S

Price: Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom)

You can get a sunroof with the Tata Nexon in its Smart+ S variant, which is priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto connectivity.

Safety-wise, along with 6 airbags, it gets rain sensing wipers and auto headlamps. It is available with both petrol and diesel engine choices, paired only to 5-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, it is also offered with a turbo-petrol engine option which is equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit, paired to 6-speed manual transmission.

Tata Curvv

Variant: Pure Plus S

Price: Rs 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata's latest offering, the Curvv, is also available with a sunroof in its Pure Plus S variant. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, rather than the single-pane unit found in other models in this report. The Curvv Pure + S is available with either the 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options or the 118 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine choice. Transmission options include both the 6-speed manual and the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

You also get features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, cruise control, type-C charging port, rain sensing wipers and auto headlamps.

Hyundai Verna

Variant: SX

Price: Rs 13.02 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai offers sunroof with the Verna in its mid-spec SX variant. However, this variant is available only with the 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and cannot be configured with the more powerful 160 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit. It gets all essential and convenience features, some of the highlights include, keyless entry, LED headlights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and a multi-speaker audio system.

Kia Seltos

Variant: HTK Plus

Price: Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Another car on this list with a panoramic sunroof is the Kia Seltos, available in its HTK+ variant. This variant can be paired with all powertrain options offered with the Seltos. However, if you choose the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, it only comes with a 6-speed clutchless manual gearbox. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine option, is available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Other features include automatic climate control, keyless entry with push button start/stop, front parking sensors, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto and type-C charging ports.

MG Hector

Variant: Shine Pro

Price: Rs 16.41 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Hector is also offered with a panoramic sunroof, but in the one-above-base Shine Pro variant, it comes with a single-pane unit. This variant is available with both the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and the 2-litre diesel engine option. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic for the petrol engine, while the diesel is paired with a 6-speed manual. It also gets 17-inch alloy wheels and includes features such as a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver's display, a 6-speaker sound system, and a wireless phone charger.

