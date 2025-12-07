6 Best Electric Cars You Can Buy Under Rs 15 Lakh

Tata’s monopoly in the Indian EV space is very evident as four out of seven models in this list are from the Indian carmaker alone

The Indian electric car market is still growing with new models and constantly improving infrastructure. With these factors, the sales have been consistent for some time, resulting in more and more people picking electric cars over their ICE (internal combustion engine) counterparts. That said, if it’s a petrol SUV you desire, here are our top picks.

If you are one of the people who wants to make a switch to EV for their lower running costs, no tailpipe emission, and zippy performance, we have made a list of the best EVs you can buy under the budget of Rs 15 lakh.

MG Comet EV

Price: Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 9.56 lakh

The smallest EV you can get in India is also the most affordable one – the MG Comet EV. This quirky little electric hatchback has a distinctive road presence thanks to its form factor, and while it is affordable, it comes with a premium cabin and good amount of premium features for your daily usage. A Blackstorm Edition is also available, if you desire a bit more exclusivity.

With a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a rear mounted electric motor that makes 42 PS and 110 Nm, it offers an ARAI claimed range of 230 km on a single charge. But in real world conditions, you will be able to get around 180 km, which is more than enough for your daily city drives.

Tata Tiago EV

Price: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.14 lakh

If you didn’t want to pick the Comet EV due to its small size and 3-door form, then you can go for the Tata Tiago EV which is similarly priced. It’s a proper hatchback with 5 doors and the Tiago EV offers good space for four people along with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, auto AC, dual front airbags, and a rearview camera.

It comes with two battery pack options: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh, both of which get a single motor setup. With the smaller battery, you get an electric motor that makes 61 PS and 110 Nm, and with the bigger battery pack, you get a more powerful motor that churns out 75 PS and 114 Nm.

The smaller battery offers a MIDC (part 1 + 2) claimed range of 223 km, which in real world conditions should be around 180 km, and the bigger battery pack offers a claimed range of 293 km, which will drop down to around 230 km when driven in real world conditions.

Tata Punch EV

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh

The next from Tata’s EV stable in this price range is the Tata Punch EV. With an SUV form in the size of a hatchback, the Punch EV offers good space for 4 occupants and comes with premium features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, 6 standard airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

It also gets two battery pack options: 25 kWh and 35 kWh, both of which send power to single electric motors. With the smaller battery pack, the motor makes 82 PS and 114 Nm, and offers a MIDC (Part 1 + 2) claimed range of 315 km. The range in real world conditions should be around 250 km. Also read our long term review of the Tata Punch EV to know how it feels living with it.

The bigger battery pack is paired with a more powerful electric motor that churns out 122 PS and 190 Nm, and offers a claimed range of 421 km. In real world conditions, this range will drop to around 350 km.

Tata Tigor EV

Price: Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

For those who prefer sedans over hatchbacks and SUVs, the only electric model under the Rs 15 lakh price point is the Tata Tigor EV. It is essentially a Tiago EV with a larger boot, and offers the same space inside, but when it comes to features, it misses out on a few things that you can get in the Tiago EV, like a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

Unlike the Tiago EV, the Tigor EV comes with a sole 26 kWh battery pack which is paired with a single electric motor that makes 75 PS and 170 Nm. This setup offers a MIDC (part 1 + 2) claimed range of 315 km, which will drop to around 250 km in real world driving conditions.

Tata Nexon EV

Price: Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh

The last electric offering from Tata at this price is the Tata Nexon EV. It is one of the most popular electric SUVs in India as it comes with a modern design and lot of features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen (with the ability to watch shows and play games), a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

Tata offers it with two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 45 kWh, both of which get a single electric motor setup. The smaller battery pack comes with an electric motor that makes 129 PS and 215 Nm, and has a MIDC (Part 1 + 2) claimed range of 275 km. This will drop down to around 230 km in real world conditions. The Nexon also gets a great diesel engine, making it one of the best diesel SUVs you can pick.

The bigger battery pack comes with a more powerful electric motor that makes 144 PS and 215 Nm. This setup offers a claimed range of 489 km, which should be around 380 km to 400 km in real world conditions. Also take a look at the Nexon EV’s stealthy-looking Dark Edition.

MG Windsor EV

Price: Rs 12.65 lakh to Rs 18.39 lakh

The MG Windsor EV is also another popular option in the country as it gained fame due to its spacious cabin and feature rich experience. Out of all the models in this list, the Windsor EV offers the best rear seat experience thanks to its sofa like seats which offer a 135 degree recline. It also comes with features like a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, and ventilated front seats.

While the feature list is good, a lot of them, including seat ventilation, automatic climate control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs do not have dedicated buttons, and have to be controlled via the touchscreen.

It also comes with two battery pack options: 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh, and both of them come paired with the same electric motor that makes 136 PS and 200 Nm. With the smaller battery pack, you get a MIDC (part 1 + 2) claimed range of 332 km, and the bigger one offers a claimed range of 449 km. However, in real world conditions, the range of the small battery pack and the big battery pack should deliver around 280 km and 380 km, respectively.

These are all the electric cars you can get under Rs 15 lakh. Which of these would you pick and why, let us know in the comments below.

