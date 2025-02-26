MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition Launched

The all-black Blackstorm edition of the Comet EV is based on its top-spec Exclusive variant

The MG Comet EV becomes the fourth offering in MG’s India’s lineup to join the Blackstorm edition club, after the MG Gloster, MG Astor, and MG Hector. This all-black edition of the small EV is based on the top-spec Exclusive variant, priced at Rs 7.80 lakh plus battery rental of Rs 2.5 per km. MG is now also accepting orders for the same for a token amount of Rs 11,000. It gets an all-black exterior theme with red highlights, both inside and out.

Starry Black Exterior Shade

The MG Comet EV Blackstorm boasts a Starry Black exterior shade, along with red accents on the bumper, skid plate, side cladding, and Morris Garages badging on the hood. The steel wheels can be seen with all-black covers with a red star-like pattern on them. There’s also a ‘Blackstorm’ badge on the fender to make it stand out as the special edition of the Comet EV.

Black Seats With Red Highlights

With the Comet EV Blackstorm, the dashboard still comes in white and grey theme, however the seats are now upholstered in black along with red stitching, and ‘Blackstorm’ badges on the headrests. The overall cabin however layout remains identical to the regular Comet.

Features And Safety

No changes have been made to the features list of the MG Comet EV Blackstorm. It comes equipped with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and manual AC from the regular Comet. Additionally, the Comet EV Blackstorm gets a 4-speaker sound system as well. Passenger safety is taken care of by two airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Same Battery Pack As The Regular Comet EV

The MG Comet EV comes equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack which comes paired with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) electric motor. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 17.3 kWh Claimed Range 230 km Power 42 PS Torque 110 Nm

Price And Rivals

If you choose the battery subscription plan offered for the MG Comet EV, the prices range between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.80 lakh. However, with such a subscription plan, you will have to pay Rs 2.5 per km to MG as the battery subscription cost. It can be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

