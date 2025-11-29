Top 10 Best Petrol SUVs You Can Buy Today!

For those who want a smooth and refined drive experience, this list has models from varying price ranges to consider

For those who do short distance travels, who want a smooth and relaxed drive experience, and for those who want some punch in their daily commuter, a petrol or turbo-petrol SUV is the preferred choice. Lucky for them, the Indian market has those SUVs in abundance.

If you are planning to buy a petrol car, and you haven’t figured out which one you want, then look no further. This list has the 10 best petrol/turbo-petrol SUVs that you can consider and you can pick the one that fits your needs perfectly.

Tata Punch

Price: Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

The most affordable petrol SUV in the market is also the highest selling car of last year. The Tata Punch has the space of an SUV with the size of a traditional hatchback. With space for four people, the Punch offers good features, a comfortable ride, and Tata’s proven safety net. However, a facelifted version of this micro SUV is in the works, and is expected to be launched sometime next year with more features and an updated design.

The current Punch comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 88 PS and 115 Nm, and it is paired with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). Unfortunately, there is no proper automatic transmission available.

Nissan Magnite / Renault Kiger

Price (Magnite): Rs 5.62 lakh to Rs 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

Price (Kiger): Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 10.34 lakh (ex-showroom)

If you want a big petrol SUV on a small budget, you can look at the Magnite-Kiger duo. These subcompact SUVs prioritise on offering good space and practicality in a budget of a small hatchback. Both offer decent features, have traditional SUV designs, and while they are not as well equipped as their more expensive rivals, they do not have any major misses.

Both the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger come with the same engine options: a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (72 PS and 96 Nm), which is paired with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT, and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS and up to 160 Nm), which can be had either with a 5-speed manual or a CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission)

Hyundai Exter

Price: Rs 5.68 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakh (ex-showroom)

The only rival to the Tata Punch and the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2024 – the Hyundai Exter has also made the list. This micro SUV has a more boxy and rugged look along with design elements that makes it stand out. It also offers good space for four occupants and comes with all the features you can get in its price.

The Exter gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 83 PS and 114 Nm, and just like the Punch, it is also offered with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Fronx/ Toyota Taisor

Price (Fronx): Rs 6.58 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Price (Taisor): Rs 7.21 lakh to Rs 12.06 lakh (ex-showroom)

The subcompact SUV segment has many cars, but the two that stand out due to their crossover design are the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor. Essentially the same cars, and based on the Maruti Baleno, the Fronx and Taisor come with daily use features, a comfortable ride quality, good space for four, and good fuel efficiency.

Both get the same engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (90 PS and 113 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, and a powerful 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS and 148 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price: Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

While Mahindra is known for making rugged diesel SUVs, they also make good petrol urban SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 3XO. This petrol SUV leans towards the more premium side of the spectrum as it comes with segment-best features, good space for five people, a good safety net, and two powerful petrol engine options.

It gets a 1.2-litre MPFi turbo-petrol engine, which makes 111.5 PS and 200 Nm. But if you want more power, you can opt for the 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol unit, which makes 130 PS and 230 Nm. Both these engines are available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission options.

Kia Sonet / Hyundai Venue

Price (Sonet): Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 13.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

Price (Venue): Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

Another duo that shares the same engine options is Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. The latter has always been more appealing to a young buyer thanks to its mean looking design, sporty cabin, and modern features. But, after a generational upgrade, the Venue has taken the lead in the department of design, premiumness, and tech.

Both these SUVs get two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 PS and 115 Nm), paired only with a 5-speed manual transmission, and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS and 172 Nm), which is available with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission). In the Sonet, this engine gets a 6-speed iMT instead of a standard 6-speed manual transmission.

Tata Nexon

Price: Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

The second, and not the last entry from Tata, is the Tata Nexon. Known for its minimalistic exterior and interior design, the Nexon offers 5-star safety, good space for four passengers, a comfortable ride quality, and a feature-rich exterior which can challenge any car in its segment.

It gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 120 PS and 170 Nm. Unlike most other cars in this list which only have one or two transmission options, the Nexon petrol gets four of them: a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, and a 7-speed DCT. Unfortunately, there is no naturally aspirated petrol engine on offer.

Skoda Kylaq

Price: Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hands down the best “driver’s car” in its price and segment, the Skoda Kylaq has to be on this list. It focuses on giving a fun to drive performance with exciting handling, while also offering good features, a sporty design, premium interiors, space for four people, and good safety.

The Kylaq is available only with a 1-litre turbo petrol engine, but this powerful unit makes 115 PS and 178 Nm, and is paired either to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Citroen Basalt

Price: Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 13.11 lakh (ex-showroom)

The only coupe-SUV to make it on the list is the Citroen Basalt. What used to be a sub par model in terms of tech, has now become more premium with better interior design, more plush materials, and up to date features. This SUV offers good space for 5 people, is much more affordable than its rivals, and prioritizes passenger comfort.

You can get the Basalt with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit (82 PS and 115 Nm) which can be had only with a 5-speed manual transmission, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit (110 PS and up to 205 Nm) that is available with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

Tata Sierra

Price: Rs 11.49 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

The last model on our list is the latest addition to the compact SUV segment, and it is none other than the Tata Sierra. The OG nameplate made its return to the Indian market with a modern and feature rich avatar, and Tata has left no stones unturned when it comes to premiumness, space, and features.

The Sierra gets two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine (108 PS and 145 Nm) which is available with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS and 225 Nm) paired only with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

BONUS

Our top 10 might be over, but some cars need an honorary mention, as they are getting updated soon.

Mahindra XUV700

Current Price: Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 22.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV700, which has been a popular choice since its inception in 2021, is all geared up for a facelift which is expected early next year. The updated version will get a new look with sleeker design elements, and it is expected to go all out on features and premiumness. Notably, the facelift could see it being renamed to XUV 7XO.

The current version comes with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine which is expected to be carried forward in the facelift. This engine makes 200 PS and 360 Nm, and can be had with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. However, an all-wheel-drive setup is available only with the diesel engine.

Skoda Kushaq / Volkswagen Taigun

Current Price (Kushaq): Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom)

Current Price (Taigun): Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 19.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

The car enthusiasts who are fond of SUVs often go for either the Skoda Kushaq or the Volkswagen Taigun for their fun to drive experience. In January 2026, the Skoda Kushaq will be getting a facelift, and the Volkswagen Taigun will also be updated soon after, and we’re expecting both models to get better features, a more modern design, and more premium cabins.

On the powertrain front, no changes are expected. Both are expected to come with the same engine options as the current models. A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 150 PS and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT, and a 1-litre turbo petrol unit which produces 115 PS and 178 Nm, available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

These were our picks for the best petrol cars available in the Indian market. If you can think of a car that should’ve made this list, let and know in the comments below.