MG Windsor EV Achieves Record Sales Milestone - FASTEST To Do It!
Modified On Nov 19, 2025 06:38 PM By Bikramjit
-
The Windsor EV has achieved its first 20,000 sales within 6 months of its launch
MG Motor India is surely basking in the success of the Windsor EV ever since it was launched in September 2024. The carmaker has now announced yet another major milestone for the EV, as it has crossed the 50,000-unit sales mark and is the fastest in the electric vehicle space to do so.
Starting from its upmarket cabin, features and comfort to multiple battery options after the introduction of the Windsor Pro, the Windsor has surely made a mark among Indian buyers. A unique aspect is also the fact that MG is offering a Battery As A Service (BaaS) scheme, where the vehicle’s up-front cost is lower, but you’d have to pay rent for the battery pack.
Here’s a quick look at its success:
More About This Feat
MG had earlier celebrated when the Windsor crossed 20,000-unit sales in just six months from its launch. Here’s a comparison of how the Windsor sold compared to all other EVs in India as per FY2025 sales.
The Windsor has achieved its next 30,000-unit sales over the last seven months, indicating steady demand over time. The carmaker claims about 5 units of Windsor EV have been sold every hour, making this feat possible in just 400 days (around 14 months).
More About The MG Windsor
Recently, MG celebrated the Windsor’s anniversary by launching a limited Windsor Inspire Edition, which was restricted to just 300 units.
MG has also timely updated the Windsor EV by introducing a bigger battery pack, addressing the demand for increased range. Currently, the Windsor can be had in two battery options as given below:
|
Variant
|
MG Windsor EV
|
MG Windsor EV Pro
|
Battery Pack
|
38 kWh
|
52.9 kWh
|
No. of electric motors
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
136 PS
|
136 PS
|
Torque
|
200 Nm
|
200 Nm
|
Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)
|
332 km
|
449 km
As for features, the Windsor has enough, including highlights like a large 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, 256-colour ambient lighting, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, and a panoramic glass roof. It also gets vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging.
For safety, it gets six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
If you’d like to check out the colour options available with the MG Windsor EV, head out to this report.
Price & Rivals
The MG Windsor EV is available in a total of five broad trims and their prices are as follows:
|
Variant
|
Price with BaaS
|
Price without BaaS
|
Excite
|
Rs 10 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
Exclusive
|
Rs 11.14 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km
|
Rs 15.15 lakh
|
Essence
|
Rs 12.29 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km
|
Rs 16.30 lakh
|
Exclusive Pro
|
Rs 12.25 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km
|
Rs 17.25 lakh
|
Essence Pro
|
Rs 13.39 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km
|
Rs 18.39 lakh
BaaS- Battery as a service (rental)
It rivals the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.