All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    MG Windsor EV Achieves Record Sales Milestone - FASTEST To Do It!

    Modified On Nov 19, 2025 06:38 PM By Bikramjit

    2.6K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Windsor EV has achieved its first 20,000 sales within 6 months of its launch

    MG Windsor EV

    MG Motor India is surely basking in the success of the Windsor EV ever since it was launched in September 2024. The carmaker has now announced yet another major milestone for the EV, as it has crossed the 50,000-unit sales mark and is the fastest in the electric vehicle space to do so. 

    Starting from its upmarket cabin, features and comfort to multiple battery options after the introduction of the Windsor Pro, the Windsor has surely made a mark among Indian buyers. A unique aspect is also the fact that MG is offering a Battery As A Service (BaaS) scheme, where the vehicle’s up-front cost is lower, but you’d have to pay rent for the battery pack. 

    Here’s a quick look at its success:

    More About This Feat

    MG had earlier celebrated when the Windsor crossed 20,000-unit sales in just six months from its launch. Here’s a comparison of how the Windsor sold compared to all other EVs in India as per FY2025 sales.

    The Windsor has achieved its next 30,000-unit sales over the last seven months, indicating steady demand over time. The carmaker claims about 5 units of Windsor EV have been sold every hour, making this feat possible in just 400 days (around 14 months).

    More About The MG Windsor

    Recently, MG celebrated the Windsor’s anniversary by launching a limited Windsor Inspire Edition, which was restricted to just 300 units.

    MG Windsor EV Pro Side

    MG has also timely updated the Windsor EV by introducing a bigger battery pack, addressing the demand for increased range. Currently, the Windsor can be had in two battery options as given below:

    Variant

    MG Windsor EV

    MG Windsor EV Pro

    Battery Pack

    38 kWh

    52.9 kWh 

    No. of electric motors

    1

    1

    Power

    136 PS

    136 PS

    Torque

    200 Nm

    200 Nm

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    332 km

    449 km

    MG Windsor EV

    As for features, the Windsor has enough, including highlights like a large 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, 256-colour ambient lighting, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, and a panoramic glass roof. It also gets vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging.

    For safety, it gets six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    If you’d like to check out the colour options available with the MG Windsor EV, head out to this report.

    Price & Rivals

    MG Windsor EV Starburst Black

    The MG Windsor EV is available in a total of five broad trims and their prices are as follows:

    Variant

    Price with BaaS

    Price without BaaS

    Excite

    Rs 10 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km

    Rs 14 lakh

    Exclusive

    Rs 11.14 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km

    Rs 15.15 lakh

    Essence

    Rs 12.29 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km

    Rs 16.30 lakh

    Exclusive Pro

    Rs 12.25 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km

    Rs 17.25 lakh

    Essence Pro

    Rs 13.39 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km

    Rs 18.39 lakh

    BaaS- Battery as a service (rental)

    It rivals the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on MG Windsor EV

    Explore More on MG Windsor EV

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    MG Windsor EV Achieves Record Sales Milestone - FASTEST To Do It!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience