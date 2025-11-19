MG Windsor EV Achieves Record Sales Milestone - FASTEST To Do It!

The Windsor EV has achieved its first 20,000 sales within 6 months of its launch

MG Motor India is surely basking in the success of the Windsor EV ever since it was launched in September 2024. The carmaker has now announced yet another major milestone for the EV, as it has crossed the 50,000-unit sales mark and is the fastest in the electric vehicle space to do so.

Starting from its upmarket cabin, features and comfort to multiple battery options after the introduction of the Windsor Pro, the Windsor has surely made a mark among Indian buyers. A unique aspect is also the fact that MG is offering a Battery As A Service (BaaS) scheme, where the vehicle’s up-front cost is lower, but you’d have to pay rent for the battery pack.

Here’s a quick look at its success:

More About This Feat

MG had earlier celebrated when the Windsor crossed 20,000-unit sales in just six months from its launch. Here’s a comparison of how the Windsor sold compared to all other EVs in India as per FY2025 sales.

The Windsor has achieved its next 30,000-unit sales over the last seven months, indicating steady demand over time. The carmaker claims about 5 units of Windsor EV have been sold every hour, making this feat possible in just 400 days (around 14 months).

More About The MG Windsor

Recently, MG celebrated the Windsor’s anniversary by launching a limited Windsor Inspire Edition, which was restricted to just 300 units.

MG has also timely updated the Windsor EV by introducing a bigger battery pack, addressing the demand for increased range. Currently, the Windsor can be had in two battery options as given below:

Variant MG Windsor EV MG Windsor EV Pro Battery Pack 38 kWh 52.9 kWh No. of electric motors 1 1 Power 136 PS 136 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 332 km 449 km

As for features, the Windsor has enough, including highlights like a large 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, 256-colour ambient lighting, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, and a panoramic glass roof. It also gets vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging.

For safety, it gets six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

If you’d like to check out the colour options available with the MG Windsor EV, head out to this report.

Price & Rivals

The MG Windsor EV is available in a total of five broad trims and their prices are as follows:

Variant Price with BaaS Price without BaaS Excite Rs 10 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km Rs 14 lakh Exclusive Rs 11.14 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km Rs 15.15 lakh Essence Rs 12.29 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km Rs 16.30 lakh Exclusive Pro Rs 12.25 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km Rs 17.25 lakh Essence Pro Rs 13.39 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km Rs 18.39 lakh

BaaS- Battery as a service (rental)

It rivals the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.