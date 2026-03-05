All
    Tata Punch EV Facelift Vs MG Comet EV Compared: Which City-Friendly EV Should You Pick?

    Both cars have very distinct personalities that should help you decide easily

    Published On Mar 05, 2026 07:01 PM By Ved

    Tata Punch EV Vs MG Comet EV

    The Tata Punch EV has always been a popular choice among buyers seeking a city-friendly EV with all the necessary features, and the recently-launched facelift makes it an even better package. However, if you’re considering an entry-level EV, you also have the MG Comet EV in the same space, which is a unique player in its own regard with a compact footprint and a premium feel. Which one should be your pick, though? Let’s find out:

    Price

    Model

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    MG Comet EV

    Price (with BaaS)

    Rs 6.49 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km onwards

    Rs 4.99 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km to Rs 7.63 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km

    Price (without BaaS)

    Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh

    Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom pan-India

    • Tata has now slashed the prices of the Punch EV with this facelift, but it still costs Rs 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom) over the base Comet EV. 

    • The top-end variants widen this gap to Rs 2.59 lakh (ex-showroom), making the Punch EV significantly more expensive.

    • However, both cars are offered with a battery-as-a-service rental program, where the difference in the starting prices narrows down to Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

    • That said, Tata charges a lower Rs 2.6 per km fee for the Punch EV’s battery rental compared to the Rs 3.2 per km charged by MG.

    Note:

    Tata has only revealed the BaaS prices for the base Smart 30 variant of the Punch EV facelift, while the Comet EV can be had with BaaS in all variants.

    Dimensions

    Dimensions

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    MG Comet EV

    Difference

    Length

    3880 mm

    2974 mm

    +906 mm

    Width

    1742 mm

    1505 mm (excluding mirrors)

    +237 mm

    Height

    1622 mm

    1640 mm

    (-18 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2445 mm

    2010 mm

    +435 mm

    • As seen above, the Punch EV is larger than the Comet EV by a massive margin in terms of the length and width.

    Tata Punch EV Facelift
    MG Comet EV

    • However, despite being a micro-SUV, the Punch EV is actually 18 mm shorter than the Comet EV which is a hatchback.

    Tata Punch EV Facelift
    MG Comet EV

    • The Punch EV also has a far longer wheelbase which should enable it to seat all occupants in a lot more comfort.

    Colour Options

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    MG Comet EV

    Pristine White

    Candy White

    Supernova Copper

    Aurora Silver

    Pure Grey

    Starry Black

    Empowered Oxide

    -

    Caramel

    -

    Fearless Yellow

    -

    Bengal Rouge

    -

    • Tata offers the Punch EV facelift with a wide range of 7 colour options, while the Comet EV has only 3.

    • Colourways like Bengal Rouge, Fearless Yellow and Caramel on the Punch EV make it feel a lot more vibrant compared to the greyscale options on the Comet EV. 

    • You also get dual-tone themes with a black roof on the higher variants of the Punch EV, while the Comet EV has only monotone themes.

    Features

    Feature

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    MG Comet EV 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    ✅(Connected)

    Front foglamps

    ✅(LED)

    Rear foglamps

    ✅(LED)

    Connected LED Taillamps

    Illuminated front logo

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    12-inch stylised steel wheels

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ventilated front seats

    Infotainment 

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch digital

    10.25-inch digital

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    4-speaker 

    6-speaker

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control (AC)

    Automatic 

    Manual

    Keyless entry 

    Sunroof

    Single-pane

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Split-folding rear seats

    Drive Modes

    3 (Eco/Normal/Sport)

    3 (Eco/Normal/Sport)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    2

    Parking sensors

    Rear

    Rear

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    Rear

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    EPB(electronic parking brake)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear wiper and washer with defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Highline)

    ✅(Lowline)

    • Tata has equipped the Punch EV Facelift very well, and it beats out the Comet EV by a great margin with features such as ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat and a wireless charger.

    Tata Punch EV Facelift
    MG Comet EV

    • The Comet EV also surprisingly one-ups the Punch EV with some features like an illuminated logo at the front, split-folding rear seats, a better 6-speaker sound system and rear LED fog lamps.

    Tata Punch EV Facelift
    MG Comet EV

    • The Punch EV has a superior safety suite as well with 6 airbags, rain-sensing wipers, 360-degree camera, rear wiper, washer and defogger and a better tyre pressure monitoring system as well.

    • However, the Comet EV is equipped with all-wheel disc brakes which the Punch EV facelift doesn’t have.

    Electric Powertrain

    Model

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    MG Comet EV

    Battery Pack

    30 kWh

    40 kWh

    17.3 kWh/17.4 kWh (FC)*

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    Power

    88 PS

    129 PS

    42 PS

    Torque

    154 Nm

    110 Nm

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    365-375 km^

    468 km

    230 km

    *Fast Charging variants

    ^Under certification

    • Underneath, the Punch EV has a much superior powertrain with more than double the power of the Comet EV, even in the base 30 kWh variants. It also has much better range up to 468 km making it the default choice for enthusiasts and users with a lot of highway usage.

    Tata Punch EV Facelift
    MG Comet EV

    • The Comet EV’s figures may look poor on paper, but its tiny footprint and much lighter weight still make it feel peppy at city speeds.

    Opinion:

    MG explicitly specifies that Comet EV is suited only to urban and low-speed usage, and the car performs well in these conditions. However, the Punch EV will surely be a better choice if you intend to use it in a wider range of environments with its extra power and range.

    Charging Options

    Specifications

    Tata Punch EV 

    MG Comet EV

    3.3kW AC charger/ 15A plug point 

    30 kWh: 10 to 100 percent in 11.9 hours

    40 kWh: 10 to 100 percent in 14.8 hours

    17.3 kWh: 0 to 100 percent in 7 hours

    17.4 kWh(FC): 0 to 100 percent in 7 hours

    7.2 kW/7.4 kW^ AC fast charger

    30 kWh: 10 to 100 percent in 4.5 hours

    40 kWh: 10 to 100 percent in 5.3 hours

    17.3 kWh: NA

    17.4 kWh(FC)^: 0 to 100 percent in 3.5 hours

    DC fast charger

    30 kWh: 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes (65 kW)

    40 kWh: 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes (65 kW)

    NA

    ^MG specifies 7.4 kw AC fast charger speeds

    FC- Fast Charging variants, NA- not available

    • On the basic 3.3 kW AC slow charger or 15A plug points, the Comet EV charges much faster owing to its much smaller battery pack.

    Tata Punch EV Facelift
    MG Comet EV

    • The story is similar with a 7.2 kW/7.4 kW^ AC fast charger as well, with the hatchback taking just 3.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent. Do note that AC fast charging is available only on select variants of the Comet EV. 

    • The Punch EV has 65 kW DC fast charging architecture, while the Comet EV does not support it at all.

    CarDekho Says…

    The new Punch EV has raised the bar for budget EVs further, especially with longer range figures and more equipment onboard. The extra performance and space also ensure that it is a far better rounded package which can truly be a do-it-all car and manage all sorts of duties by itself.

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    However, with other cars in your garage for more varied use cases, the Comet EV offers an extremely competent package too if your specific need is light usage around the town. It will also be a lot more convenient to drive in the city with its tiny size, tall height and light controls.

    MG Comet EV

    All in all, both cars offer starkly different packages which should help you make your decision very easily. As usual, we suggest thoroughly checking out and test driving both the cars in their respective dealerships to get a much better idea, before going ahead with the purchase.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Punch EV

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

