    EVs With BaaS Pricing In India: MG Dominates The List Followed By New Tata And Maruti EVs

    The Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) price module was first introduced by MG with the Windsor EV

    Published On Feb 26, 2026 03:26 PM By Yashein

    644 Views
    • Write a comment

    EVs with BaaS

    Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) is gradually becoming a popular way to make electric vehicles more affordable in India. Instead of buying the battery along with the car, customers can opt for a subscription model where they pay a monthly fee based on usage. This significantly lowers the initial ex-showroom price, making EV ownership more accessible. However, it increases your running cost slightly. Currently, many EVs in India offer this pricing strategy to lure in buyers at affordable price points. 

    So without further ado, let’s take a look at the EVs in India that are offered with BaaS pricing.

    MG Comet EV 

    Starting things off with the most affordable EV, the MG Comet EV’s BaaS pricing starts from Rs 4.92 lakh. Here’s its variant-wise prices: 

    Variant

    BaaS price

    Executive 

    Rs 4.92 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km

    Excite

    Rs 6.09 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km

    Exclusive

    Rs 7.09 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km

    Blackstorm Edition

    Rs 7.63 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km

    If you want to check out the variant-wise prices of the Comet (with the battery), then you can head over to our MG Comet model page. 

    MG Comet EV

    The MG Comet EV is a compact, city-focused electric hatchback designed primarily for urban mobility. It comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Other convenience features include connected car tech, keyless entry and steering-mounted audio controls.

    MG Comet EV dashboard

    On the safety front, it gets ABS with EBD, ESC, dual front airbags, hill hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, an electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and rear parking sensors.

    Powering the Comet EV is a 17.3 kWh battery pack paired with a single rear-wheel-drive electric motor producing 42 PS and 110 Nm. It offers an ARAI-claimed range of 230 km, making it suitable for daily city commutes and short urban runs.

    New Tata Punch EV 

    One of the newest and the most value-for-money EVs currently, the Tata Punch EV is also offered with BaaS pricing. The Indian marque has not yet revealed the price range, but we do know that BaaS pricing range starts from Rs 6.49 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km. For context, the Punch EV’s regular pricing begins from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). If you want to take a closer look at the EVs’ variant-wise pricing, head over to this story. 

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    What is the Punch EV? Well, it is the entry-level electric vehicle in Tata’s lineup, positioned below the Nexon EV. With the facelift, it received subtle exterior tweaks, including a cleaner front bumper, revised LED DRL signature (without the connecting light bar), and a textured faux skid plate, 16-inch alloys, and connected LED tail lamps.

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift dashboard

    Inside, it gets a dual-tone black and white cabin with a 10.25-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, sunroof and a 360-degree camera. Safety kit includes six airbags as standard, ESC, electronic parking brake with auto hold and TPMS.

    The Punch EV is offered with two battery options: a 30 kWh pack (88 PS, up to 375 km claimed range) and a larger 40 kWh unit (129 PS, 468 km claimed range), both paired with a single electric motor setup.

    MG Windsor EV 

    The Windsor EV was the first car to offer the BaaS pricing structure in India. Here’s a look at its variant-wise BaaS pricing: 

    Variant

    BaaS price

    Excite

    Rs 9.99 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km

    Exclusive

    Rs 11.14 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km

    Exclusive Pro

    Rs 12.25 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km

    Essence

    Rs 12.29 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km

    Essence Pro 

    Rs 13.39 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km

    You can head over to this link to check out the entire price range of the Windsor EV. 

    MG Windsor EV Pro Side

    The Windsor EV gets features such as a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen (the largest on any MG in India), an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic glass roof (India-exclusive), powered driver’s seat, powered tailgate and wireless charging. Safety features include six airbags, ESC, TPMS, level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

    MG Windsor EV

    The Windsor EV is powered by either a 38 kWh or a 52.9 kWh battery pack, paired with a single electric motor producing 136 PS and 200 Nm, offering a claimed range of up to 449 km. It competes with SUVs like the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. 

    Maruti e Vitara 

    Maruti’s first and latest EV, the e Vitara comes with BaaS pricing across three variants: 

    Variant

    BaaS price

    Delta 

    Rs 10.99 lakh + Rs 3.99 per km

    Zeta 

    Rs 11.99 lakh + Rs 4.39 per km

    Alpha 

    Rs 14.29 lakh + Rs 4.39 per km

    In this report, you can check out the full prices (with battery) of the e Vitara

    Maruti e Vitara

    The e Vitara gets a premium black-and-brown cabin that feels unlike other Maruti models currently on sale. It features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, a 10-way powered driver’s seat, an Infinity sound system, a wireless charger, and automatic climate control. Safety highlights include up to seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, ESC, TPMS and Level-2 ADAS, along with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

    Maruti e Vitara

    It is offered with two battery options: 49 kWh (144 PS) and 61 kWh (174 PS), both front-wheel-drive, with the larger pack delivering a claimed range of over 500 km.

    MG ZS EV 

    Another MG on the list. We have the ZS EV, which received a major price reduction, and the BaaS pricing structure: 

    Variant

    BaaS price

    Executive

    Rs 13 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km

    Excite Pro 

    Rs 13.51 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km

    Exclusive Pro 

    Rs 14.51 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km

    Essence 

    Rs 15.51 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km

    The full price range can be found here.

    MG ZS EV

    The ZS EV comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a 7-inch digital driver’s display. It gets a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, connected car tech and a 6-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Safety is covered by six airbags, TPMS, a 360-degree camera and ADAS features.

    MG ZS EV

    It is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 177 PS and 280 Nm, offering a claimed range of 461 km.

    Bonus Mention: Toyota Ebella EV 

    The Toyota Ebella, which is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara, is set to be launched in the coming weeks. Toyota has revealed that the Ebella will come with BaaS pricing, and we expect it to be priced similarly to the e Vitara: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 14.3 lakh (without battery). 

    Toyota Ebella

    Just like the e Vitara, it will get a dual-tone black and tan cabin with leatherette upholstery and a two-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard houses a dual-screen setup comprising a 10.1-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Key features include ventilated front seats, a 10-way powered driver’s seat, a fixed glass roof, and physical buttons for major controls. Safety is comprehensive with seven airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake, Level-2 ADAS, TPMS, 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

    The Ebella EV is offered with 49 kWh (144 PS) and 61 kWh (174 PS) battery packs, both paired with a single front-wheel-drive motor producing 189 Nm. With the larger battery, it offers a claimed range of up to 543 km (ARAI).

    CarDekho Says

    Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) is clearly gaining traction in India, and interestingly, MG Motor currently dominates this space with multiple offerings, including the MG Comet EV, MG Windsor EV and MG ZS EV. However, Indian carmakers like Tata and Maruti are quickly catching up with models such as the Tata Punch EV and Maruti e Vitara also entering the BaaS arena. Even Toyota’s upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is set to follow the same strategy.

    We also expect upcoming EVs and more of the current EVs to get the BaaS pricing. One should also note that the BaaS pricing is more complicated than it appears to be, and it would be best to connect with your nearest dealership to get a better understanding of the brand-wise pricing structures and financing options. 

    Which EV would you buy in today’s market? Let us know in the comments section below.

