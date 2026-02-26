EVs With BaaS Pricing In India: MG Dominates The List Followed By New Tata And Maruti EVs

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) is gradually becoming a popular way to make electric vehicles more affordable in India. Instead of buying the battery along with the car, customers can opt for a subscription model where they pay a monthly fee based on usage. This significantly lowers the initial ex-showroom price, making EV ownership more accessible. However, it increases your running cost slightly. Currently, many EVs in India offer this pricing strategy to lure in buyers at affordable price points.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the EVs in India that are offered with BaaS pricing.

MG Comet EV

Starting things off with the most affordable EV, the MG Comet EV’s BaaS pricing starts from Rs 4.92 lakh. Here’s its variant-wise prices:

Variant BaaS price Executive Rs 4.92 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km Excite Rs 6.09 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km Exclusive Rs 7.09 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km Blackstorm Edition Rs 7.63 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km

If you want to check out the variant-wise prices of the Comet (with the battery), then you can head over to our MG Comet model page.

The MG Comet EV is a compact, city-focused electric hatchback designed primarily for urban mobility. It comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Other convenience features include connected car tech, keyless entry and steering-mounted audio controls.

On the safety front, it gets ABS with EBD, ESC, dual front airbags, hill hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, an electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and rear parking sensors.

Powering the Comet EV is a 17.3 kWh battery pack paired with a single rear-wheel-drive electric motor producing 42 PS and 110 Nm. It offers an ARAI-claimed range of 230 km, making it suitable for daily city commutes and short urban runs.

New Tata Punch EV

One of the newest and the most value-for-money EVs currently, the Tata Punch EV is also offered with BaaS pricing. The Indian marque has not yet revealed the price range, but we do know that BaaS pricing range starts from Rs 6.49 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km. For context, the Punch EV’s regular pricing begins from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). If you want to take a closer look at the EVs’ variant-wise pricing, head over to this story.

What is the Punch EV? Well, it is the entry-level electric vehicle in Tata’s lineup, positioned below the Nexon EV. With the facelift, it received subtle exterior tweaks, including a cleaner front bumper, revised LED DRL signature (without the connecting light bar), and a textured faux skid plate, 16-inch alloys, and connected LED tail lamps.

Inside, it gets a dual-tone black and white cabin with a 10.25-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, sunroof and a 360-degree camera. Safety kit includes six airbags as standard, ESC, electronic parking brake with auto hold and TPMS.

The Punch EV is offered with two battery options: a 30 kWh pack (88 PS, up to 375 km claimed range) and a larger 40 kWh unit (129 PS, 468 km claimed range), both paired with a single electric motor setup.

MG Windsor EV

The Windsor EV was the first car to offer the BaaS pricing structure in India. Here’s a look at its variant-wise BaaS pricing:

Variant BaaS price Excite Rs 9.99 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km Exclusive Rs 11.14 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km Exclusive Pro Rs 12.25 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km Essence Rs 12.29 lakh + Rs 3.9 per km Essence Pro Rs 13.39 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km

You can head over to this link to check out the entire price range of the Windsor EV.

The Windsor EV gets features such as a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen (the largest on any MG in India), an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic glass roof (India-exclusive), powered driver’s seat, powered tailgate and wireless charging. Safety features include six airbags, ESC, TPMS, level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

The Windsor EV is powered by either a 38 kWh or a 52.9 kWh battery pack, paired with a single electric motor producing 136 PS and 200 Nm, offering a claimed range of up to 449 km. It competes with SUVs like the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.

Maruti e Vitara

Maruti’s first and latest EV, the e Vitara comes with BaaS pricing across three variants:

Variant BaaS price Delta Rs 10.99 lakh + Rs 3.99 per km Zeta Rs 11.99 lakh + Rs 4.39 per km Alpha Rs 14.29 lakh + Rs 4.39 per km

In this report, you can check out the full prices (with battery) of the e Vitara.

The e Vitara gets a premium black-and-brown cabin that feels unlike other Maruti models currently on sale. It features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, a 10-way powered driver’s seat, an Infinity sound system, a wireless charger, and automatic climate control. Safety highlights include up to seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, ESC, TPMS and Level-2 ADAS, along with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

It is offered with two battery options: 49 kWh (144 PS) and 61 kWh (174 PS), both front-wheel-drive, with the larger pack delivering a claimed range of over 500 km.

MG ZS EV

Another MG on the list. We have the ZS EV, which received a major price reduction, and the BaaS pricing structure:

Variant BaaS price Executive Rs 13 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km Excite Pro Rs 13.51 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km Exclusive Pro Rs 14.51 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km Essence Rs 15.51 lakh + Rs 4.5 per km

The full price range can be found here.

The ZS EV comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a 7-inch digital driver’s display. It gets a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, connected car tech and a 6-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Safety is covered by six airbags, TPMS, a 360-degree camera and ADAS features.

It is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 177 PS and 280 Nm, offering a claimed range of 461 km.

Bonus Mention: Toyota Ebella EV

The Toyota Ebella, which is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara, is set to be launched in the coming weeks. Toyota has revealed that the Ebella will come with BaaS pricing, and we expect it to be priced similarly to the e Vitara: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 14.3 lakh (without battery).

Just like the e Vitara, it will get a dual-tone black and tan cabin with leatherette upholstery and a two-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard houses a dual-screen setup comprising a 10.1-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Key features include ventilated front seats, a 10-way powered driver’s seat, a fixed glass roof, and physical buttons for major controls. Safety is comprehensive with seven airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake, Level-2 ADAS, TPMS, 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

The Ebella EV is offered with 49 kWh (144 PS) and 61 kWh (174 PS) battery packs, both paired with a single front-wheel-drive motor producing 189 Nm. With the larger battery, it offers a claimed range of up to 543 km (ARAI).

CarDekho Says

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) is clearly gaining traction in India, and interestingly, MG Motor currently dominates this space with multiple offerings, including the MG Comet EV, MG Windsor EV and MG ZS EV. However, Indian carmakers like Tata and Maruti are quickly catching up with models such as the Tata Punch EV and Maruti e Vitara also entering the BaaS arena. Even Toyota’s upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is set to follow the same strategy.

We also expect upcoming EVs and more of the current EVs to get the BaaS pricing. One should also note that the BaaS pricing is more complicated than it appears to be, and it would be best to connect with your nearest dealership to get a better understanding of the brand-wise pricing structures and financing options.

Which EV would you buy in today's market? Let us know in the comments section below.