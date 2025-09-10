2025 Tata Nexon EV Empowered Plus A Variant With Level-2 ADAS Launched At Rs 17.29 Lakh

The new variant with ADAS costs Rs 30,000 more than the previous fully-loaded Empowered Plus variant

The Tata Nexon EV has been updated with a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which is being offered in a new top-spec Empowered Plus A trim, that is priced at Rs 17.29 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Along with this, the carmaker has also launched the #Dark edition, and the Red #Dark edition has been updated with the safety suite as well. Not just this, but Tata Motors has also added a couple of features in this new variant of the sub-4m eSUV. Here are the details:

Prices

Here are the prices of the new variants that have the added features:

Variant Empowered Plus Price Empowered Plus A Price (NEW) Price Difference Nexon EV Empowered Plus A Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh + Rs 30,000 Nexon EV #Dark Empowered Plus A – Rs 17.49 lakh Newly Added Nexon EV Red #Dark Empowered Plus A Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh + Rs 30,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

This update has now made a fully-loaded Nexon EV dearer by Rs 30,000.

What’s New?

As mentioned earlier, the main addition in this Empowered Plus A variant of the Nexon EV is the Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite. It comes with features like traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking and high beam assist. These features are offered only in the new Empowered Plus A trim, which is the new top-spec variant of the eSUV following the update.

Not only has Tata Motors updated the Nexon EV with ADAS, but it has also added rear window sunshades and ambient lighting in the cabin, which will lend it a more modern look while also increasing passenger comfort.

Along with this, the carmaker has now introduced the famed #Dark edition to the sub-4m EV, like what we have seen in its combustion-powered sibling. This edition renders it with an all-black exterior and interior design. Notably, the Red #Dark edition is still available, and gets the same ADAS suite and added amenities as the regular model in this new variant.

Also Read: Tata Cars New Prices After GST Cut; MASSIVE SAVINGS On Tata Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari

Other Convenience & Safety Features

Other features onboard the Tata Nexon EV include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger. It is also equipped with auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats and a 9-speaker JBL sound system.

In terms of safety, it boasts a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash test rating and comes with features like 6 airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake with auto hold, disc brakes on all wheels, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Tata Nexon EV comes with two battery pack options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 30 kWh 45 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 129 PS 145 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range 275 km 489 km

The Dark Edition and the new features are available in the Empowered Plus A trim, which is available with the larger 45 kWh battery pack.

Rivals

The Tata Nexon EV locks horns with the MG Windsor EV and Mahindra XUV 400 EV. It also goes up against some variants of the VinFast VF6.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.