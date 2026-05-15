JSW MG Motor India Launches Dealership In Nepal

JSW MG Motor India has inaugurated a dealership in Nepal and has announced that MG cars are set to go on sale in the Nepalese market. This is made possible by a distribution partnership between the carmaker and GO Automobiles, a part of Golchha organisation, a leading financial group in Nepal. MG has announced that its standard range of cars will be sold in the country, but hasn’t confirmed the availability of the ‘MG select’ range of cars, though. Read on to know more about this below.

Which MG Cars Will Be On Sale In Nepal?

Going by the announcement, MG will sell all of its mass market models like MG Comet, MG Windsor, MG Hector and MG Astor. The upcoming MG Majestor might also be extended to this list after its launch. The MG Select range of cars, like the MG M9 and MG Cyberster, availability hasn’t been confirmed, however, as the carmaker sells these models through a more premium and different chain of dealerships altogether.

MG Cars: Overview

MG Comet

Price in India: Rs 7.63 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Comet is a two-door hatchback with a tallboy and quirky design. It gets futuristic design elements, LED lighting, and 12-inch steel wheels. It comes in three variants and three colour options in India. The Comet is equipped with key features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 4-speaker sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and manual AC. Safety features include dual airbags, a rear parking camera, a rear disc brake, ABS with EBD and a tyre pressure monitoring system. It is powered by up to a 17.4 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor and has a claimed range of 230 km.

MG Windsor EV

Price in India: Rs 14.10 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Windsor EV is a five-seater electric crossover with a futuristic design featuring connected LED lighting and flush door handles. The Windsor is one of the best-selling EVs in India that comes equipped with features such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic glass roof, and ventilated front seats. Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, and front and rear parking sensors. It is powered by a single front-axle electric motor producing 136 PS and 200 Nm, and is available with two battery pack options: a 38 kWh unit with a claimed range of 332 km, and a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 449 km.

MG Hector

Price in India: Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Hector is a midsize SUV with a bold design, featuring a large chrome grille, split LED headlamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also comes in a 7-seater variant - Hector Plus. The Hector is equipped with features such as a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, and hill hold control. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 143 PS and 250 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission and a 2-litre diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

MG Astor

Price in India: Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 15.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Astor is a five-seater compact SUV with a sharp and premium design, featuring a celestial grille, LED headlamps, and stylish alloy wheels. The Astor comes equipped with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and Level 2 ADAS. Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, and tyre pressure monitoring. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 110 PS and 144 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission.

MG ZS EV

Price in India: Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG ZS EV sports a clean design, featuring a closed-off front grille, sleek LED headlamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It comes equipped with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS. It is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack and a single front-mounted electric motor producing 176 PS and 280 Nm, and has a claimed range of 461 km on a full charge.

Note: MG’s EVs are also available with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription plans, which allow buyers to purchase the car at a lower upfront price and pay a separate monthly fee for battery usage.

CarDekho Says…

This looks like a smart move from MG. Nepal is a relatively small market, but there is growing interest in SUVs and electric cars. MG’s Comet and Windsor EV could do particularly well because they offer modern features and practical electric mobility at accessible price points. As for the MG Select models like the M9 and Cyberster, it is understandable. These are niche, premium offerings and may not have a large enough audience initially. This expansion is a good step in expanding MG’s footprint in South Asia.