2026 VinFast VF MPV 7 Booking Details: Booking Process, Website, And Delivery Timeline Explained

VinFast has launched the VF MPV 7, extending its India car lineup from two EVs to three. The VF MPV 7 joins the VF6 and VF7 EVs. It is the brand’s first MPV in India, and bookings for it are already open. It is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (detailed launch story here).

So if you have shortlisted the VF MPV 7 and want to know about the booking process and delivery details, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about the new MPV’s booking process, delivery timelines and other details:

How To Book The VinFast VF MPV 7?

You can book the VF MPV 7 either through the official website or by visiting a dealership in your city.

Booking Online

For online bookings, you will have to visit VinFast’s website and select the following details:

Variant

Exterior colour

Interior colour

To complete the booking, you will have to add your full name, state, city, mobile number, OTP (mobile-generated), and Email ID. After paying the booking amount of Rs 21,000, you will receive a confirmation of your booking.

Booking At The Dealership

You can also book the VF MPV 7 at the nearest VinFast dealership.

You would be connected to a sales representative who will guide you through the entire booking process.

You would first have to fill in your personal details, like you would do while booking the car online.

You will then have to confirm your preferred variant, exterior and interior colour options of the VF MPV 7.

Important: Before booking, we advise you to take a thorough test drive along with your family. We also recommend checking out the terms of cancellations and delivery timelines of your variant and colour combination, since the waiting period differs for different variants and colours.

Delivery Timeline

Deliveries for the VF MPV 7 are likely to begin soon. We expect a waiting period of up to a month for most variants of the VF MPV 7.

Head over to this story if you want to check out details of the VF6 and VF7.

2026 VinFast VF MPV 7

The VF MPV 7 looks familiar if you have seen other VinFast EVs like the VF6 and VF7, carrying familiar VinFast styling. It gets a premium interior with a clean, minimalist design language synonymous with VinFast.

The VF MPV 7 comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with connected car technology. You also get keyless entry, automatic climate control, and a press brake pedal start. However, you miss out on features like a sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated seats.

Safety features include four airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake with auto hold, all-wheel disc brakes, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, hill start assist and traction control.

The VF MPV 7 is powered by a single battery pack, and here’s a quick look at all its specifications:

Battery Pack 60.13 kWh No of electric motors 1 Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD) Power 204 PS Torque 280 Nm Claimed Range (ARAI) 517 km Acceleration (0-100 kmph) Less than 9 seconds

If you want to know how the VF MPV 7 compares with other MPVs in terms of dimensions, then head over to this story. WE have driven the MPV, and if you want to check out the things that we learned after driving the MPV, then head over to this report.

Rivals

When it comes to rivals, there are many new MPVs, as well as some stalwarts that compete with the VF MPV 7. Direct rivals include the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the Mahindra XEV 9S. However, the Vietnamese MPV also faces competition from ICE-powered 7-seater options like the Toyota Innova Hycross, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Hyundai Alcazar and the Kia Carens Clavis.

Would you consider booking the VF MPV 7 over its rivals? Let us know in the comments section below.