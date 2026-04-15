VinFast VF MPV 7 FEATURES Explained! Know Everything You Get In Its Single 7-Seater Variant
The VF MPV 7 can only be had as a seven-seater with bench-type seating
Published On Apr 15, 2026 06:36 PM By Bikramjit
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The VinFast VF MPV 7 is the new all-electric 7-seater in the market. It is available in a single variant for private buyers and is said to be available with a different moniker (Limo Green) for the commercial market. If you’re looking for an electric MPV, and the VF MPV 7 makes you curious, here’s everything you get:
Exterior
The VinFast VF MPV 7 is stylish-looking, and it features the following elements to add to that character:
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LED headlights
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LED DRLs
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LED turn indicators
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19-inch all-black alloy wheels
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Black body cladding
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Shark-fin antenna
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Rear wiper, washer and defogger
Interior
The cabin of the VinFast VF MPV 7 comes in two distinct themes: all-black and dual-tone black and brown. It brings the following key equipment:
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Leatherette seat upholstery
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Adjustable headrests for all seats
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Bezelless day/night IRVM
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Front centre armrest with storage
One would have appreciated the consideration of a sunroof, a rear centre armrest and sunshades and ambient lighting too.
Comfort & Convenience
The comfort and convenience of occupants in the VF MPV 7 is taken care of by:
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Manually height-adjustable driver seat
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Auto AC with rear vents
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Type A and Type C charging ports
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6-way adjustable driver’s seat
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60:40 rear seat split in the second row
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50:50 seat split in the third row
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12V charging port in the front console and boot
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Auto-folding ORVM
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Keyless entry
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Brake pedal integrated starter
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All windows up/down with anti-pinch
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PM 2.5 air filter
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Third row AC control
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Cupholders in the third row
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Multi drive mode (Eco/City/Sport)
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Creep mode
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Cruise control
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The notable misses for the VF MPV 7 remain power-adjustable, ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger. The MPV 7 also doesn’t feature the EV-specific tech like V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging. It even misses out on a powered tailgate.
Infotainment
The media and infotainment features in the VF MPV 7 cover the following essentials:
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10.1-inch display for infotainment & instrument cluster combined
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4-speaker sound system
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Connected car technology
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Wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Safety
The safety features onboard in the VF MPV 7 are:
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4 airbags
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ABS with EBD
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Rear parking camera
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Rear parking sensors
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Electronic stability control (ESC)
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Hill start assist
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Traction control
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Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
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Electronic parking brake
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ISOFIX child seat anchorages
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All-wheel disc brakes
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The two key deciding factors for a car at this price point could be the presence of a 360-degree camera and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Both these features are absent in the VF MPV 7. It is also equipped with just 4 airbags; 6 would have made it a safer package, considering it is supposed to haul 7 people.
Powertrain
The specifications of the VF MPV 7 are as follows:
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Battery Pack
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60.13 kWh
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Claimed Range (ARAI)
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517 km
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No of electric motor(s)
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1
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Drivetrain
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Front-wheel drive
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Power
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204 PS
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Torque
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280 Nm
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Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
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Less than 9 seconds
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DC Fast Charging (10-70 percent)
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30 minutes
Price & Rivals
The VinFast VF MPV 7 is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMAX 7.