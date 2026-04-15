VinFast VF MPV 7 FEATURES Explained! Know Everything You Get In Its Single 7-Seater Variant

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is the new all-electric 7-seater in the market. It is available in a single variant for private buyers and is said to be available with a different moniker (Limo Green) for the commercial market. If you’re looking for an electric MPV, and the VF MPV 7 makes you curious, here’s everything you get:

Exterior

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is stylish-looking, and it features the following elements to add to that character:

LED headlights

LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

19-inch all-black alloy wheels

Black body cladding

Shark-fin antenna

Rear wiper, washer and defogger

Interior

The cabin of the VinFast VF MPV 7 comes in two distinct themes: all-black and dual-tone black and brown. It brings the following key equipment:

Leatherette seat upholstery

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Bezelless day/night IRVM

Front centre armrest with storage

One would have appreciated the consideration of a sunroof, a rear centre armrest and sunshades and ambient lighting too.

Comfort & Convenience

The comfort and convenience of occupants in the VF MPV 7 is taken care of by:

Manually height-adjustable driver seat

Auto AC with rear vents

Type A and Type C charging ports

6-way adjustable driver’s seat

60:40 rear seat split in the second row

50:50 seat split in the third row

12V charging port in the front console and boot

Auto-folding ORVM

Keyless entry

Brake pedal integrated starter

All windows up/down with anti-pinch

PM 2.5 air filter

Third row AC control

Cupholders in the third row

Multi drive mode (Eco/City/Sport)

Creep mode

Cruise control

The notable misses for the VF MPV 7 remain power-adjustable, ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger. The MPV 7 also doesn’t feature the EV-specific tech like V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging. It even misses out on a powered tailgate.

Infotainment

The media and infotainment features in the VF MPV 7 cover the following essentials:

10.1-inch display for infotainment & instrument cluster combined

4-speaker sound system

Connected car technology

Wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Safety

The safety features onboard in the VF MPV 7 are:

4 airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill start assist

Traction control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

All-wheel disc brakes

The two key deciding factors for a car at this price point could be the presence of a 360-degree camera and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Both these features are absent in the VF MPV 7. It is also equipped with just 4 airbags; 6 would have made it a safer package, considering it is supposed to haul 7 people.

Powertrain

The specifications of the VF MPV 7 are as follows:

Battery Pack 60.13 kWh Claimed Range (ARAI) 517 km No of electric motor(s) 1 Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Power 204 PS Torque 280 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) Less than 9 seconds DC Fast Charging (10-70 percent) 30 minutes

Price & Rivals

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMAX 7.