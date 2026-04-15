All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    VinFast VF MPV 7 FEATURES Explained! Know Everything You Get In Its Single 7-Seater Variant

    The VF MPV 7 can only be had as a seven-seater with bench-type seating

    Published On Apr 15, 2026 06:36 PM By Bikramjit

    290 Views
    • Write a comment

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    The VinFast VF MPV 7 is the new all-electric 7-seater in the market. It is available in a single variant for private buyers and is said to be available with a different moniker (Limo Green) for the commercial market. If you’re looking for an electric MPV, and the VF MPV 7 makes you curious, here’s everything you get:

    Exterior

    The VinFast VF MPV 7 is stylish-looking, and it features the following elements to add to that character:

    • LED headlights

    • LED DRLs

    • LED turn indicators

    • 19-inch all-black alloy wheels

    • Black body cladding

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Rear wiper, washer and defogger

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Interior

    The cabin of the VinFast VF MPV 7 comes in two distinct themes: all-black and dual-tone black and brown. It brings the following key equipment:

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Bezelless day/night IRVM

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    One would have appreciated the consideration of a sunroof, a rear centre armrest and sunshades and ambient lighting too.

    Comfort & Convenience

    The comfort and convenience of occupants in the VF MPV 7 is taken care of by:

    • Manually height-adjustable driver seat

    • Auto AC with rear vents 

    • Type A and Type C charging ports

    • 6-way adjustable driver’s seat

    • 60:40 rear seat split in the second row

    • 50:50 seat split in the third row

    • 12V charging port in the front console and boot

    • Auto-folding ORVM

    • Keyless entry

    • Brake pedal integrated starter

    • All windows up/down with anti-pinch

    • PM 2.5 air filter

    • Third row AC control

    • Cupholders in the third row

    • Multi drive mode (Eco/City/Sport)

    • Creep mode

    • Cruise control

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    The notable misses for the VF MPV 7 remain power-adjustable, ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger. The MPV 7 also doesn’t feature the EV-specific tech like V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging. It even misses out on a powered tailgate.

    Infotainment

    The media and infotainment features in the VF MPV 7 cover the following essentials:

    • 10.1-inch display for infotainment & instrument cluster combined

    • 4-speaker sound system

    • Connected car technology

    • Wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Safety

    The safety features onboard in the VF MPV 7 are:

    • 4 airbags

    • ABS with EBD

    • Rear parking camera

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Hill start assist 

    • Traction control

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Electronic parking brake 

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    The two key deciding factors for a car at this price point could be the presence of a 360-degree camera and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Both these features are absent in the VF MPV 7. It is also equipped with just 4 airbags; 6 would have made it a safer package, considering it is supposed to haul 7 people.

    Powertrain

    The specifications of the VF MPV 7 are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    60.13 kWh

    Claimed Range (ARAI)

    517 km

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Power 

    204 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    Less than 9 seconds

    DC Fast Charging (10-70 percent)

    30 minutes

    Price & Rivals

    The VinFast VF MPV 7 is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the  Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMAX 7.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on VinFast VF MPV 7

    Explore More on VinFast VF MPV 7

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    VinFast VF MPV 7 FEATURES Explained! Know Everything You Get In Its Single 7-Seater Variant
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience