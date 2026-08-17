2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift: Safety Features Explained

The facelifted Brezza was rolled out recently with a few comprehensive safety upgrades. In typical Maruti fashion, the Brezza did not see a major design change. But what was not typical were the changes they brought under the skin. This included a new engine, a new manual gearbox and, moreover, major safety upgrades. Let’s explore how the Brezza got much safety for the 2026 model year onwards.

6 Airbags And More: Safety Now Standard

In a significant move towards democratising safety, the 2026 Brezza facelift now offers six airbags (front, side, and curtain) as part of its standard equipment. This ensures that buyers of the entry-level variants receive the same level of crash protection as those opting for the top-end variants.

This is not common for many cars today, especially for ones that portray themselves as among the safest cars in the class. The move of offering it from the base variant makes sure that the occupants are as protected as those who have gone all out on the Brezza.

5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating Is The Biggest Highlight

The 5-star rating was one of the boxes which weren’t ticked in the Brezza’s safety list. Now that that’s ticked off the list, Maruti can proudly show off the Brezza with the 5-star rating, which is on par with it’s competitors.

The Brezza is based from Suzuki’s TECT platform, which is known to be proven in safety tests in previous models scoring up to 4 stars. But this new rating will sit well with safety sceptics and will be a stronger reason for many to go for the Brezza.

To break down the safety test briefly, they also account for the number of safety features available in the car for modern standards. And also the structural stability of the car during the event of a crash. Failure to meet any of these minimum required standards will make the model lose a star or even get zero. Hence, the 5-star rating is a good testament to a car’s safety.

Advanced Driver Assistance Features (ADAS)

The Brezza facelift introduces Level-2 ADAS in this update. Despite this technology being a hit or a miss in Indian conditions, a few features bundled in the package could tangibly help you avoid an incident.

Starting with blind spot warning (BSW), which alerts the driver about vehicles present in their blind spots, preventing potential collisions on multi-lane roads. For navigating tight parking areas, rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) warns the driver of approaching vehicles from either side. Furthermore, a safe exit warning (SEW) system helps prevent occupants from opening their doors into the path of passing cyclists or cars. While not as advanced as the full suite of Level-2 ADAS, these features provide a tangible layer of safety and confidence for everyday driving scenarios.

360-Degree Camera: Useful But Not Segment-Best

Despite being available only in the top-end ZXI Plus variant, it does provide a critical safety component. This is especially useful when you are driving through a narrow lane or parking in a tight spot. The four cameras mounted around the car stitch the images together and displays it on the 9-inch infotainment system when you put the car in reverse or press the button for the 360-degree camera.

However, the system's performance is not without its limitations. According to initial observations, the image quality sees a noticeable drop in low-light or nighttime conditions. Despite this, it remains a highly practical and valuable feature for the urban user. This simplifies the often-stressful task of parking in a crowded city environment.

Safety Equipment At A Glance

The updated Brezza's safety kit is extensive, especially with the standardisation of core features. They include 6-airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist (HHA), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

However, the higher you go in variants, you get features like a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear wiper with washer, front parking sensors and reverse parking camera. The Brezza also gets Level-2 ADAS with blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert.

CarDekho Says...

The new update of the Brezza is bigger under the skin than what it looks like from outside. The 2026 model is a significant improvement in safety and boosts its position among the competition when it comes to safety. The 5-star BNCAP rating further validates the fact that the Brezza’s safety credentials are up among the top in the safety game.

It was not very long ago that Maruti had a bad reputation for making cars feel not so safe. But with updates like this, they easily shut the naysayers of Maruti’s safety.