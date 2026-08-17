MG's Upcoming Electric SUV, Hector Hawk Spied

JSW MG Motor India is all set to take wraps off its next product for India, the Hector Hawk EV later this month, and after its teasers dropped, we now have our hands on some exclusive spy shots of the electric SUV. In this story, we go through the eSUV in detail, and examine what the images show as well as what you should expect:

What Can Be Seen?

From these images, we can see that the Hector Hawk EV will retain most of the design elements as its globally-sold version, the Wuling Starlight 560 EV. As seen in teasers previously, it will feature a slim textured faux grille up front, with a shapely bumper that integrated air vents for better aerodynamics. It will also feature large rectangular LED headlamps with a two-part DRL signature.

Towards the side, it will retain a boxy silhouette and conventional pull-type door handles. In these spyshots, the alloy wheels are camouflaged, although the teaser showcases a sporty-looking five-spoke design with red brake calipers for added contrast.

The rear-end styling will also be kept simple with slim wraparound LED taillamps, a large roof spoiler and a layered look to the bumper is also expected. The test mule here also showcases a ‘500 km+’ range decal on its side, which further confirms its range figures, while the interior is finished in a tan cabin theme that looks opulent.

Different Styling For PHEV: Alongside the EV, the Hector Hawk will be launched in a plug-in hybrid avatar as well, which could feature a completely redesigned rear-end, which you can view in this story.

Features & Safety

JSW MG Motor India is yet to reveal details of the Hector Hawk EV’s feature-set. It is likely to feature a massive 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered and ventilated front seats, powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.

Its list of safety equipment will be exhaustive, with features such as Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold assist (HHA) and front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Hector Hawk EV is likely to be powered by a 69.2 kWh battery pack, paired to a single electric motor. Here are its detailed specifications, that are expected:

Battery Pack 69.2 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (CLTC) 530 km Power 204 PS Torque 310 Nm

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The eSUV will be unveiled on August 26, with a launch expected next month. Notably, there is a possibility that it will be called Hector Tomahawk instead of Hector Hawk EV.

It will sit in a price range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), and will rival EVs like the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9S, and the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

CarDekho Says…

JSW MG Motor India is one of the largest EV makers in India, and the consistent success of products like the Windsor EV and ZS EV have reinforced it as one of the primary players in this sector. With the Hector Hawk EV, the brand’s lineup will be enhanced with a seven seater option that remains a largely untapped segment. However, it remains to be seen how the carmaker prices it as that can be an important factor in this price band, especially with competitive pricing of cars like the Mahindra XEV 9S that could give it a tough fight.

What do you think of the new MG Hector Hawk EV? Let us know in the comments below!