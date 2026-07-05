Tata Sierra EV Adventure Vs Empowered: Should You Stretch For The Higher Variant?

The Tata Sierra EV is available in five variants, but if you're looking for a premium ownership experience without stretching to the top-spec Empowered A, the Adventure and Empowered variants are the ones worth considering. Both these variants offer a lot of value for your money.

The Adventure already comes loaded with almost everything you need. However, the Empowered takes things further with a more luxurious cabin and additional convenience features, making the Sierra EV feel far more upmarket.

So, is the Empowered worth paying the premium over the Adventure? Let's find out:

Tata Sierra EV Adventure Vs Empowered: Exterior

Both variants retain the Sierra EV's distinctive styling with its clean EV-specific elements and upright SUV proportions.

From the front, both the Adventure and Empowered variants look almost identical. They come equipped with LED projector headlights, automatic headlamps, LED DRLs, sequential LED turn indicators and LED fog lamps with cornering function. Both also feature the same clean EV-specific fascia, integrated front parking sensors and rugged silver skid plate, giving them a premium road presence.

In profile, both variants get flush-type door handles, which look premium. You get 18-inch alloy wheels, while the 19-inch ones are reserved for the top-spec Empowered A trim. Other styling elements include roof rails, the signature Sierra Alpine-inspired rear quarter glass, and blacked-out pillars. The Empowered further adds puddle lamps for a more premium touch

At the rear, both variants feature connected LED tail lamps, a shark-fin antenna and a rear wiper, washer and defogger setup. The upright tailgate, muscular bumper and silver-finished rear skid plate are also common to both, leaving virtually no visual differences between the Adventure and Empowered from this angle.

A party trick: Welcome and goodbye animations are offered with the Empowered trim, a feature that’s more of a party trick than a useful addition.

Tata Sierra EV Adventure Vs Empowered: Interior

The interior is where the differences become much more noticeable.

The Adventure gets a black-and-grey cabin with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, ambient lighting, front seat-back pockets, front sliding armrest, rear window sunshades, three rear headrests, a parcel tray, Boss Mode, and thigh-support extenders.

However, the Empowered takes it up a notch. You get a more premium space, featuring a dual-tone white-and-black interior theme with leatherette upholstery, making the cabin feel much brighter and airier.

The biggest highlight is the triple-screen dashboard layout comprising the digital driver's display, central touchscreen, and a dedicated passenger display. The Empowered also adds a 60:40 split-reclining rear seat and a rear armrest with cup holders.

How many screens are enough? If you prefer a more conventional two-display layout, the Adventure variant might suit you better. However, if you want the more modern three-display layout, then the Empowered variant will be the one you would have to pick.

Tata Sierra EV Adventure Vs Empowered: Features

The Adventure variant is already very well equipped and comes with a comprehensive list of comfort and convenience features. It gets a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry with push-button start, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming IRVM.

It also features a wireless phone charger, express cooling function, paddle shifters for regenerative braking, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system with soundbar, Dolby Atmos and the Arcade app suite, making it one of the most feature-rich variants in the lineup.

The Empowered builds on this strong package by adding several premium features that significantly elevate the in-cabin experience. It gets ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver's seat with memory function, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

While the Adventure already offers almost everything most buyers would need in a premium electric SUV, the Empowered takes the experience a step further with more luxury, technology and convenience features, making it feel much closer to a flagship variant.

Check out the Sierra EV’s variant-wise features here.

Tata Sierra EV Adventure Vs Empowered: Safety

Both variants get the same set of safety features. These include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, front parking sensors, hill hold control, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill descent control, rear wiper with washer, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a 540-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors.

Level 2 ADAS is the only feature that is exclusive to the top-spec Empowered A variants.

Tata Sierra EV Adventure Vs Empowered: Powertrain

Both variants come with the 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options. However, you miss out on the AWD capability that is available only with the Empowered A variant. Here’s a look at the specifications:

Battery 63 kWh 75 kWh Claimed range (MIDC) 565 kms 665 kms Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Power 238 PS 209 PS Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm

You can take a look at the variant-wise powertrain options in this report.

Tata Sierra EV Adventure Vs Empowered: Price

Prices for the Adventure trim range between Rs 20.99 lakh and Rs 22.19 lakh (ex-showroom), and for the Empowered variant start at Rs 22.79 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 23.79 lakh. You can check out the variant-wise prices in this report. If you want to know how the Adventure variant fares against the one below it, the Pure S trim, you can check that here.

CarDekho Says…

The Adventure variant strikes an excellent balance between price and equipment. It already gets premium touches and useful safety features, making it more than sufficient for most buyers.

However, the Empowered feels like a genuinely more luxurious Sierra EV rather than just an incremental upgrade. The triple-screen setup, ventilated seats, powered driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery and reclining split rear seats significantly elevate the overall ownership experience.

If your budget allows, the Empowered is worth the additional premium because it adds meaningful comfort and technology upgrades that you'll appreciate every day rather than simply cosmetic enhancements.

There are no clear winners between the two variants. The lower variant provides a bit more value on paper, but the higher Empowered variant gives a complete package.