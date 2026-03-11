2026 Tata Punch EV Full On-Road Prices Explained

Tata Motors’ Punch EV recently made a splash with a facelift that brought updated styling, new features and bigger battery packs. If you are planning to bring home a new Punch EV, then this story is a must-read for you to understand the on-road price of the vehicle.

How Is On-Road Price Calculated?

When you buy a car, the ex-showroom price is what you pay for the car itself. But there are a few more taxes and fees involved before you can actually drive your new car home. These include:

Insurance Premium

TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Road Tax (varies state-to-state)

Registration Fees

Fastag Fees

Accessories (optional)

Money Saving Tip: Insurance premiums can vary based on offers and other factors. It is one of the component where you can negotiate and save some quick money while booking.

Some states also offer subsidies and road tax waivers for EVs to encourage adoption, which also applies to the Punch EV. Do note that these are indicative figures, and we suggest you contact your local dealership for a better understanding of the on-road price with any extra offers, discounts or accessories that you would like to opt for.

Charger Options: With the Punch EV, Tata offers a 3.3kW home charger included in the ex-showroom price. You can also opt for a 7.2kW AC fast charger for an additional Rs 49,000.

If you want to bring the Punch EV home, here is a list of how much the base Smart 30 and the top-end Empowered Plus S 40 variant cost on-road in the Top 5 Indian cities:

Delhi

Fees Smart 30 (Base Variant) Empowered Plus S 40 (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 9,69,000 Rs 12,59,000 Insurance Rs 45,534 Rs 55,907 Road Tax Exempt Exempt RTO Fees Rs 4,800 Rs 4,800 TCS NA Rs 12,590 Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Rs 10,19,834 Rs 13,32,797

The Punch EV’s on-road price in Delhi ranges from Rs 10.20 lakh to Rs 13.33 lakh. This price includes the ex-showroom price, insurance premiums, Fastag fees and TCS (if applicable).

Exemption: EVs are exempted from paying road tax in Delhi.

Mumbai

Fees Smart 30 (Base Variant) Empowered Plus S 40 (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 9,69,000 Rs 12,59,000 Insurance Rs 45,534 Rs 55,907 Road Tax Exempt Exempt RTO Fees Exempt Exempt TCS NA Rs 12,590 Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Rs 10,15,034 Rs 13,27,997

As seen above, the Punch EV’s on-road price in Mumbai ranges from Rs 10.15 lakh to Rs 13.28 lakh. This price includes the ex-showroom price, insurance premiums, Fastag fees and TCS (if applicable).

Exemption: Maharashtra exempts EVs from paying any road tax or registration fees.

Bengaluru

Fees Smart 30 (Base Variant) Empowered Plus 40 S (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 9,69,000 Rs 12,59,000 Insurance Rs 45,534 Rs 55,907 Road Tax Exempt Exempt RTO Fees Rs 7,500 Rs 7,500 TCS NA Rs 12,590 Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Rs 10,22,534 Rs 13,35,497

In Bengaluru, the Punch EV will set you back between Rs 10.23 lakh and Rs 13.35 lakh. This price includes the ex-showroom price, insurance premiums, Fastag fees, registration fees and TCS (if applicable).

Exemption: Karnataka has also exempted EVs from paying road tax, but there is a registration fee of Rs 7,500 levied.

Chennai

Fees Smart 30 (Base Variant) Empowered Plus 40 S (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 9,69,000 Rs 12,59,000 Insurance Rs 45,534 Rs 55,907 Road Tax Exempt Exempt RTO Fees Exempt Exempt TCS NA Rs 12,590 Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Rs 10,15,034 Rs 13,27,997

On-road prices for the Punch EV in Chennai vary between Rs 10.15 lakh to Rs 13.28 lakh. This price includes the ex-showroom price, insurance premiums, Fastag fees and TCS (if applicable).

Exemption: Tamil Nadu also doesn’t levy any road tax or registration fees for EVs.

Kolkata

Fees Smart 30 (Base Variant) Empowered Plus 40 S(Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 9,69,000 Rs 12,59,000 Insurance Rs 45,534 Rs 55,907 Road Tax Exempt Exempt RTO Fees Rs 21,000 Rs 21,000 TCS NA Rs 12,590 Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Rs 10,36,034 Rs 13,48,497

The Punch EV costs between Rs 10.36 lakh and Rs 13.48 lakh on-road in Kolkata. This price includes the ex-showroom price, insurance premiums, Fastag fees, registration fees and TCS (if applicable).

Exemption: West Bengal doesn’t charge EVs with Road Tax, but there is a registration fee of Rs 21,000.

Disclaimer: The on-road prices are only indicative, based on our internal calculations. Prices might differ slightly due to insurance costs, discounts/offers/accessories, and other factors. Please get in touch with your nearest dealer for a more accurate on-road price in your city.

2026 Tata Punch EV: Overview

Tata’s Punch EV recently received its first major update in the form of this facelift that includes updated styling, bigger battery packs and a few new features. The design is now cleaner, with a minimal look for the bumpers, a new connected LED taillamp cluster and a revised colour palette. Inside, the changes are limited to a new grey and white colour scheme.

Key feature highlights of the 2026 Punch EV include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, 4-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and automatic climate control.

The 2026 Punch EV is available with two battery packs of 30 kWh and 40 kWh sizes, and offers up to 468 km of claimed range. Here are its detailed specifications:

Specification 2026 Tata Punch EV Battery Pack 30 kWh 40 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 88 PS 129 PS Torque 154 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 365-375 km* 468 km

*Under certification

2026 Tata Punch EV: Rivals

The Punch EV competes with the Citroen eC3. It can also be an alternative to other EVs like the MG Windsor EV, Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.