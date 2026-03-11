2026 Tata Punch EV Full On-Road Prices Explained
The Punch EV benefits from zero road tax in some states, thanks to its green footprint.
Published On Mar 11, 2026 07:01 PM By Ved
-
Tata Motors’ Punch EV recently made a splash with a facelift that brought updated styling, new features and bigger battery packs. If you are planning to bring home a new Punch EV, then this story is a must-read for you to understand the on-road price of the vehicle.
How Is On-Road Price Calculated?
When you buy a car, the ex-showroom price is what you pay for the car itself. But there are a few more taxes and fees involved before you can actually drive your new car home. These include:
-
Insurance Premium
-
TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)
-
Road Tax (varies state-to-state)
-
Registration Fees
-
Fastag Fees
-
Accessories (optional)
|
Money Saving Tip:
Insurance premiums can vary based on offers and other factors. It is one of the component where you can negotiate and save some quick money while booking.
Some states also offer subsidies and road tax waivers for EVs to encourage adoption, which also applies to the Punch EV. Do note that these are indicative figures, and we suggest you contact your local dealership for a better understanding of the on-road price with any extra offers, discounts or accessories that you would like to opt for.
|
Charger Options:
With the Punch EV, Tata offers a 3.3kW home charger included in the ex-showroom price. You can also opt for a 7.2kW AC fast charger for an additional Rs 49,000.
If you want to bring the Punch EV home, here is a list of how much the base Smart 30 and the top-end Empowered Plus S 40 variant cost on-road in the Top 5 Indian cities:
Delhi
|
Fees
|
Smart 30 (Base Variant)
|
Empowered Plus S 40 (Top Variant)
|
Ex-showroom
|
Rs 9,69,000
|
Rs 12,59,000
|
Insurance
|
Rs 45,534
|
Rs 55,907
|
Road Tax
|
Exempt
|
Exempt
|
RTO Fees
|
Rs 4,800
|
Rs 4,800
|
TCS
|
NA
|
Rs 12,590
|
Fastag
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 500
|
On-road
|
Rs 10,19,834
|
Rs 13,32,797
The Punch EV’s on-road price in Delhi ranges from Rs 10.20 lakh to Rs 13.33 lakh. This price includes the ex-showroom price, insurance premiums, Fastag fees and TCS (if applicable).
|
Exemption:
EVs are exempted from paying road tax in Delhi.
You can check out the Punch EV’s detailed variant-wise on-road pricing in Delhi here.
Mumbai
|
Fees
|
Smart 30 (Base Variant)
|
Empowered Plus S 40 (Top Variant)
|
Ex-showroom
|
Rs 9,69,000
|
Rs 12,59,000
|
Insurance
|
Rs 45,534
|
Rs 55,907
|
Road Tax
|
Exempt
|
Exempt
|
RTO Fees
|
Exempt
|
Exempt
|
TCS
|
NA
|
Rs 12,590
|
Fastag
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 500
|
On-road
|
Rs 10,15,034
|
Rs 13,27,997
As seen above, the Punch EV’s on-road price in Mumbai ranges from Rs 10.15 lakh to Rs 13.28 lakh. This price includes the ex-showroom price, insurance premiums, Fastag fees and TCS (if applicable).
|
Exemption:
Maharashtra exempts EVs from paying any road tax or registration fees.
You can check out the Punch EV’s detailed variant-wise on-road pricing in Mumbai here.
Bengaluru
|
Fees
|
Smart 30 (Base Variant)
|
Empowered Plus 40 S (Top Variant)
|
Ex-showroom
|
Rs 9,69,000
|
Rs 12,59,000
|
Insurance
|
Rs 45,534
|
Rs 55,907
|
Road Tax
|
Exempt
|
Exempt
|
RTO Fees
|
Rs 7,500
|
Rs 7,500
|
TCS
|
NA
|
Rs 12,590
|
Fastag
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 500
|
On-road
|
Rs 10,22,534
|
Rs 13,35,497
In Bengaluru, the Punch EV will set you back between Rs 10.23 lakh and Rs 13.35 lakh. This price includes the ex-showroom price, insurance premiums, Fastag fees, registration fees and TCS (if applicable).
|
Exemption:
Karnataka has also exempted EVs from paying road tax, but there is a registration fee of Rs 7,500 levied.
You can check out the Punch EV’s detailed variant-wise on-road pricing in Bengaluru here.
Chennai
|
Fees
|
Smart 30 (Base Variant)
|
Empowered Plus 40 S (Top Variant)
|
Ex-showroom
|
Rs 9,69,000
|
Rs 12,59,000
|
Insurance
|
Rs 45,534
|
Rs 55,907
|
Road Tax
|
Exempt
|
Exempt
|
RTO Fees
|
Exempt
|
Exempt
|
TCS
|
NA
|
Rs 12,590
|
Fastag
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 500
|
On-road
|
Rs 10,15,034
|
Rs 13,27,997
On-road prices for the Punch EV in Chennai vary between Rs 10.15 lakh to Rs 13.28 lakh. This price includes the ex-showroom price, insurance premiums, Fastag fees and TCS (if applicable).
|
Exemption:
Tamil Nadu also doesn’t levy any road tax or registration fees for EVs.
You can check out the Punch EV’s detailed variant-wise on-road pricing in Chennai here.
Kolkata
|
Fees
|
Smart 30 (Base Variant)
|
Empowered Plus 40 S(Top Variant)
|
Ex-showroom
|
Rs 9,69,000
|
Rs 12,59,000
|
Insurance
|
Rs 45,534
|
Rs 55,907
|
Road Tax
|
Exempt
|
Exempt
|
RTO Fees
|
Rs 21,000
|
Rs 21,000
|
TCS
|
NA
|
Rs 12,590
|
Fastag
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 500
|
On-road
|
Rs 10,36,034
|
Rs 13,48,497
The Punch EV costs between Rs 10.36 lakh and Rs 13.48 lakh on-road in Kolkata. This price includes the ex-showroom price, insurance premiums, Fastag fees, registration fees and TCS (if applicable).
|
Exemption:
West Bengal doesn’t charge EVs with Road Tax, but there is a registration fee of Rs 21,000.
You can check out the Punch EV’s detailed variant-wise on-road pricing in Kolkata here.
|
Disclaimer: The on-road prices are only indicative, based on our internal calculations. Prices might differ slightly due to insurance costs, discounts/offers/accessories, and other factors. Please get in touch with your nearest dealer for a more accurate on-road price in your city.
2026 Tata Punch EV: Overview
Tata’s Punch EV recently received its first major update in the form of this facelift that includes updated styling, bigger battery packs and a few new features. The design is now cleaner, with a minimal look for the bumpers, a new connected LED taillamp cluster and a revised colour palette. Inside, the changes are limited to a new grey and white colour scheme.
Key feature highlights of the 2026 Punch EV include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, 4-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and automatic climate control.
The 2026 Punch EV is available with two battery packs of 30 kWh and 40 kWh sizes, and offers up to 468 km of claimed range. Here are its detailed specifications:
|
Specification
|
2026 Tata Punch EV
|
Battery Pack
|
30 kWh
|
40 kWh
|
No. of electric motor(s)
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
88 PS
|
129 PS
|
Torque
|
154 Nm
|
Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)
|
365-375 km*
|
468 km
*Under certification
2026 Tata Punch EV: Rivals
The Punch EV competes with the Citroen eC3. It can also be an alternative to other EVs like the MG Windsor EV, Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.