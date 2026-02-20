Here Is A Close Look At The Tata Punch EV Facelift In 17 Real-life Images

Tata Motors has launched the all-new Punch EV facelift today with some key updates, including a revised design, a few new features and a bigger battery pack to make it feel more modern. If you were wondering what this new electric SUV feels like, here it is in a set of 16 real-life images:

Exterior

Front

Tata has given the facelifted Punch EV’s fascia a more minimal and classy appearance compared to earlier. We now get to see a reworked and curvier bumper, along with a new textured silver skid plate at the front.

The basic profile remains similar to the pre-facelift version, although Tata has now deleted the light bar that used to connect the sleek DRLs

Just like before, it gets a low-set vertically-stacked LED headlamp cluster, but the surrounds are now larger to accommodate the new bumper.

Side

In profile, the new Punch EV stays near-identical to the older version, with the only noticeable change being a new ‘Tata.ev’ badge on the front doors and grey cladding instead of black found on the outgoing car.

It retains the same quirky design for the 16-inch alloy wheels.

Muscular haunches, a rear door handle placed behind the windows and prominent roof rails give it good road presence.

Small detail: Dual-tone variants get blacked-out A-, B- and C- Pillars for a ‘floating roof’ effect.

Rear

At the rear, a new connected LED taillamp cluster is the biggest change. It also gets a reworked bumper, with a textured silver skid plate.

Just like the older version, this facelift too retains the ‘Punch.ev’ lettering on the tailgate.

Opinion: While these design changes are relatively minor, they certainly help the Punch EV look cleaner and more sophisticated.

Colour Options

Tata Motors has added 3 new colours to the Punch EV’s palette, in addition to 4 existing shades. These include:

Fearless Yellow (NEW)

Bengal Rouge (NEW)

Caramel (NEW)

Supernova Copper

Empowered Oxide

Pure Grey

Pristine White

You can check out this story to see how these colours look like in real life.

Interior & Cabin Layout

Inside, the Punch EV facelift looks near-identical to its pre-facelift version. It still gets an upright dashboard with a free-standing infotainment display and a dual-tone colour scheme.

Small detail: The infotainment screen now gets rounded borders, which is easier on the eye.

However, the facelift’s interior is finished in a grey and white theme, instead of the black and white theme seen before.

Tata has retained the two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and a 10-inch digital cluster from the previous car.

The centre console is finished in piano-black and gets a unique rotary gear shifter with a knurled border.

The rear seat experience remains largely unchanged, except for the new grey-white upholstery.



Features

The Punch EV facelift retains its feature-loaded characteristic, with highlights like:

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system: It now gets a more rounded-off appearance along with an updated user interface.

10-inch digital driver’s display: Just like before, it offers clear graphics and easy readability, although now it can also showcase navigation.

Voice-enabled electric sunroof: A crowd-favourite feature, Tata simply could not skip the electric sunroof!

Ventilated front seats: A boon in Indian summers, the new Punch EV also offers ventilation for the front seats for additional comfort.

Wireless charger: To keep your phones charged up during drives

Other features in the new facelift include auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a 4-speaker sound system, auto-dimming IRVM, air purifier, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and USB Type-C fast charging ports.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the new Punch EV consists of 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), ISOFIX mounts, ABS with EBD and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Higher variants add features such as a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), rear wiper and defogger and a blind-view monitor.

While this new version is yet to be crash-tested, expect it to score similarly to the pre-facelift version which has received a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Opinion: The Punch EV can be called a safe machine with all the equipment on offer. That said, the author feels that a rear wiper and defogger should have been a standard fitment.

Bootspace

The Punch EV offers an identical 366 litres of boot space (measured till the parcel tray) compared to its Petrol-powered sibling, which is generous for its compact footprint.

This can also be expanded by folding down the rear seat, although it doesn’t have split-folding functionality.

Powertrains

The specifications of the 2026 Punch EV Facelift are as follows:

Battery Size 30kWh 40kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 365-375 km* 468 km Power (PS) 88 PS 129 PS Torque (Nm) 154 Nm

*Under certification

This facelift gets two new battery packs, which offer significantly more range over the outgoing cars’.

Even the base 30kWh variant offers a generous range and good performance for itself.

With 468km of claimed range, the new 40kWh battery pack is a true mile-muncher, and with 129 PS under the hood, it is a quick machine.

Price & Rivals

Tata has priced the new Punch EV quite competitively, with prices starting from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The carmaker is also offering a Battery-as-a-service program, where the base Smart 30 variant can be had for as low as Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) + Rs 2.6 per km.

It goes up against the Citroen eC3, but can also be considered as competition to cars like the MG Windsor EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and its sibling, the Tata Nexon EV.