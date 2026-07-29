5 Things We Learnt After Driving The Maruti Brezza Facelift

Maruti’s new Brezza has made its debut, and with it comes a fresher look, modern tech and, critically, a more powerful engine that it always deserved. While always known to be the practical, no-nonsense and value-for-money package, the SUV now aims to punch up into other well-established rivals.

But have the changes really made a difference? We got our hands on the latest Brezza, and this is what we think:

Still Can’t Go Wrong With One

A big reason for the Brezza’s stupendous sales success over the years has been its all-roundedness. It is practical, fuel-efficient, spacious and offers an absolute peace-of-mind that comes standard with the Maruti badge.

You really can’t fault the SUV in any particular department, and the only small complaint about its drivability has now been addressed with this facelift’s turbo-petrol engine.

Smart Looks

The Brezza was never a particularly exciting design, but not one to look drab either. Its inoffensive design played its part well, but lately it did start to feel a bit old. This facelift, though not major, has added a few styling tweaks that infuse some freshness and boldness into the styling.

The changes are just enough for a smarter look, without disrupting the familiarity and boxiness that gives it good road presence.

Purposeful, But Not Fancy

With this update, you do have some newer, more advanced equipment like the larger touchscreen infotainment from the Victoris, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and even a PM2.5 cabin air filter with an AQI display.

However, while these do make the experience nicer, some features like Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof and a digital instrument cluster are still absent, which are becoming commonplace in the segment. If you are a tech-enthusiast, the Brezza may not come out on top.

BHP Per Rupee

While a few styling tweaks and new features may be the small and subtle changes, undoubtedly what makes the most difference under the hood.

The new 1-litre turbo-petrol engine has finally made its way into the Brezza, and its smaller displacement draws the SUV into a lower GST slab, while simultaneously offering a significant boost in figures. This means you now have a lot more power, for a lot less money. In the ‘BHP-per-rupee’ index, the Brezza just shot up like a rocket.

Rear Seat Does Not Take A Backseat

So then the Brezza gets all the modernities, added power and smarter looks. But what about the rear seat? Fret not, the SUV remains one of the more comfortable and confident cars among its rivals. The ride quality still feels plush at city speeds, and stable at higher ones. What’s more, the roomy cabin and supportive seats also make it a great experience for your passengers.

This is what we think of the new Brezza, and we’d love to hear your thoughts about the SUV too. So you can go ahead and drop them in the comments below to let us know if you think these updates are meaningful enough to keep the Brezza alive.