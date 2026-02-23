2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift Booking Details: Booking Amount, Website Details, And Specifications Explained

Tata has now revealed the prices of the facelifted Punch EV. With prices starting from Rs 6.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), the Punch EV micro SUV is for those who want an EV with features and a smaller footprint, at an affordable price point. Over the pre-facelift model, the Punch EV facelift brings a fresher design, some new features, and an improved claimed range.

If you have shortlisted the SUV, you can book the new Punch EV either via Tata’s official website or at the nearest dealership. So if you are planning to buy the Punch EV, then here’s all you need to know about the 2026 Punch EV, with respect to its booking process and specifications:

How To Book The Punch EV?

You can book the 2026 Tata Punch EV either through Tata’s official website or at a Tata dealership in your city.

To book on the website. You will need to first come to the Punch EV bookings page and select the following:

Persona (Variant)

Battery pack

Exterior Colour

Accessories

Additionally, you can also check out the 3D configurator, where you can configure the Punch EV as per your preference and see how it looks.

To complete the booking, you will have to log in by entering your mobile number and clicking on ‘Check Out’. Then, after completing the booking payment of Rs 21,000, you’ll receive a confirmation of your booking.

We recommend you do it the traditional way of going to the dealership. Here, you could also check for the availability of ready stock if you are in a hurry. It would be best to visit the dealership with your family and check out the features and comfort of the car in person.

Even if you're booking the SUV online, we recommend that you call for a home test drive and check out the car in person.

Note: Being a new model, we expect the Punch EV to be in high demand, at least initially, and this might lead to higher waiting periods. If you are in a hurry, you can also ask dealerships if there are any older stocks available of the pre-facelift Punch.

Do not forget to check the terms of cancellations and delivery timelines without fail.

Tata Punch EV Overview

The facelifted Tata Punch EV brings subtle design tweaks, added features and improved efficiency. Positioned below the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Curvv EV in the brand’s electric portfolio, the Punch EV continues to target buyers looking for an affordable yet well-equipped urban EV.

On the outside, the updates follow an evolutionary approach. The facelift gets a redesigned front bumper with a cleaner look, a larger air dam, and bigger headlamp clusters with black surrounds. The side profile remains largely unchanged, featuring 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, ‘Tata.ev’ badging on the doors and distinctive C-pillar-mounted rear door handles. At the rear, it adopts styling cues similar to the ICE Punch facelift, featuring connected LED tail lamps and a revised bumper.

Tata Punch EV Features And Specifications

Inside, it comes with the same 10.25-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Top features include a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and an air purifier.

Safety remains a strong point, with six airbags offered as standard along with ESC, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring and rear parking sensors.

The Punch EV can be had with a 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery pack options. Here’s a closer look at the specifications:

Battery Pack 30 kWh 40 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 365 km-375 km 468 km Power 88 PS 129 PS Torque 154 154 Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 13.5 seconds 9 seconds

Price And Rivals

Tata has launched the Punch EV from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Punch EV continues to rival the Citroen eC3 directly. It can also be seen as an alternative to models such as the MG Windsor EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and even the Tata Nexon EV.

Would you book the Punch EV, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.