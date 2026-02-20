Check Out The New Tata Punch EV's 7 Colour Options, Including 3 New Shades

The facelifted Tata Punch EV has gone on sale and it is available in five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S. Tata has now revealed the colour options of the new Punch EV, so let’s check them out:

2026 Tata Punch EV: Colour Options

Fearless Yellow (NEW)

Bengal Rouge (NEW)

Caramel (NEW)

Empowered Oxide

Supernova Copper

Pure Grey

Pristine White

All seven colourways are also available with a black roof and have a black finish for the A-, B-, and C-pillars to give it a floating roof-like effect.

New Tata Punch EV: An Overview

The Punch EV, which was first launched in early 2024, has received its first mid-cycle update and continues to be the most affordable electric SUV in Tata’s portfolio. While it is the electric equivalent of the standard Punch, it does come with EV-specific changes to set it apart from the latter. Key exterior traits include sleek LED DRLs, all-LED lighting, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Cabin And Features

Tata has retained the pre-facelift Punch EV’s dual-tone cabin theme although with a new grey and white colour scheme. The only change on the inside, however, comes in the form of a new set of toggle-like switches for the power windows. Other highlights inside the cabin include a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo, a touch-enabled panel for the climate controls and a dual-display setup.

The 2026 Punch EV packs features such as ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, and cruise control. It also gets push-button start/stop, a single-pane sunroof, and automatic climate control.

Tata has loaded it with safety tech like six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a blind view monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), and even an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

Electric Powertrain

The carmaker is offering it with two battery pack options along with a single electric motor. The new Punch EV’s technical specifications are as follows:

Specifications 30 kWh 40 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 88 PS 129 PS Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part I+II) 365 km-375 km* 468 km

*Under certification

With the smaller battery pack and the lower power output, the Punch EV can complete the 0-100 kmph sprint in 13.5 seconds but the same run with the larger powertrain setup takes just nine seconds.

2026 Tata Punch EV: Price And Rivals

The 2026 Tata Punch EV is priced from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It serves as a direct rival to the Citroen eC3, while also being an affordable option to the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Tata Nexon EV and even the MG Windsor EV.