    Check Out The New Tata Punch EV's 7 Colour Options, Including 3 New Shades

    With the facelift, Tata has introduced three new colourways on the Punch EV

    Published On Feb 20, 2026 03:48 PM By Rohit

    4.5K Views
    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    The facelifted Tata Punch EV has gone on sale and it is available in five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S. Tata has now revealed the colour options of the new Punch EV, so let’s check them out:

    2026 Tata Punch EV: Colour Options

    • Fearless Yellow (NEW)

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • Bengal Rouge (NEW)

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • Caramel (NEW)

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • Empowered Oxide

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • Supernova Copper

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • Pure Grey

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • Pristine White

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    All seven colourways are also available with a black roof and have a black finish for the A-, B-, and C-pillars to give it a floating roof-like effect.

    New Tata Punch EV: An Overview

    The Punch EV, which was first launched in early 2024, has received its first mid-cycle update and continues to be the most affordable electric SUV in Tata’s portfolio. While it is the electric equivalent of the standard Punch, it does come with EV-specific changes to set it apart from the latter. Key exterior traits include sleek LED DRLs, all-LED lighting, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    Cabin And Features

    Tata has retained the pre-facelift Punch EV’s dual-tone  cabin theme although with a new grey and white colour scheme. The only change on the inside, however, comes in the form of a new set of toggle-like switches for the power windows. Other highlights inside the cabin include a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo, a touch-enabled panel for the climate controls and a dual-display setup.

    Tata Punch EV facelift

    The 2026 Punch EV packs features such as ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, and cruise control. It also gets push-button start/stop, a single-pane sunroof, and automatic climate control.

    Tata Punch EV facelift

    Tata has loaded it with safety tech like six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a blind view monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), and even an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

    Electric Powertrain

    The carmaker is offering it with two battery pack options along with a single electric motor. The new Punch EV’s technical specifications are as follows:

    Specifications

    30 kWh

    40 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    Power 

    88 PS

    129 PS

    Torque 

    154 Nm

    154 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC Part I+II)

    365 km-375 km*

    468 km

    *Under certification

    With the smaller battery pack and the lower power output, the Punch EV can complete the 0-100 kmph sprint in 13.5 seconds but the same run with the larger powertrain setup takes just nine seconds.

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    2026 Tata Punch EV: Price And Rivals

    The 2026 Tata Punch EV is priced from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It serves as a direct rival to the Citroen eC3, while also being an affordable option to the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Tata Nexon EV and even the MG Windsor EV.

