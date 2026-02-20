Check Out The New Tata Punch EV's 7 Colour Options, Including 3 New Shades
With the facelift, Tata has introduced three new colourways on the Punch EV
Published On Feb 20, 2026 03:48 PM By Rohit
The facelifted Tata Punch EV has gone on sale and it is available in five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S. Tata has now revealed the colour options of the new Punch EV, so let’s check them out:
2026 Tata Punch EV: Colour Options
Fearless Yellow (NEW)
Bengal Rouge (NEW)
Caramel (NEW)
Empowered Oxide
Supernova Copper
Pure Grey
Pristine White
All seven colourways are also available with a black roof and have a black finish for the A-, B-, and C-pillars to give it a floating roof-like effect.
New Tata Punch EV: An Overview
The Punch EV, which was first launched in early 2024, has received its first mid-cycle update and continues to be the most affordable electric SUV in Tata’s portfolio. While it is the electric equivalent of the standard Punch, it does come with EV-specific changes to set it apart from the latter. Key exterior traits include sleek LED DRLs, all-LED lighting, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
Cabin And Features
Tata has retained the pre-facelift Punch EV’s dual-tone cabin theme although with a new grey and white colour scheme. The only change on the inside, however, comes in the form of a new set of toggle-like switches for the power windows. Other highlights inside the cabin include a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo, a touch-enabled panel for the climate controls and a dual-display setup.
The 2026 Punch EV packs features such as ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, and cruise control. It also gets push-button start/stop, a single-pane sunroof, and automatic climate control.
Tata has loaded it with safety tech like six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a blind view monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), and even an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.
Electric Powertrain
The carmaker is offering it with two battery pack options along with a single electric motor. The new Punch EV’s technical specifications are as follows:
|
Specifications
|
30 kWh
|
40 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
88 PS
|
129 PS
|
Torque
|
154 Nm
|
154 Nm
|
Claimed range (MIDC Part I+II)
|
365 km-375 km*
|
468 km
*Under certification
With the smaller battery pack and the lower power output, the Punch EV can complete the 0-100 kmph sprint in 13.5 seconds but the same run with the larger powertrain setup takes just nine seconds.
2026 Tata Punch EV: Price And Rivals
The 2026 Tata Punch EV is priced from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It serves as a direct rival to the Citroen eC3, while also being an affordable option to the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Tata Nexon EV and even the MG Windsor EV.
