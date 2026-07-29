Maruti Brezza ZXI Vs Top ZXI Plus Variant Compared: Do You Really Have To Go All Out On The Top-End Brezza?

The recently facelifted Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets upgrades which now make it an unignorable proposition. Thanks to the new turbo engine, more features and the lower asking price, the Brezza is now also on the radar of people looking for power, safety and premium features.

Maruti keeps the variant split refreshingly simple by making the Brezza available in LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus variants. Let’s compare the top ZXI and ZXI Plus variants.

Price

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Transmission Manual Manual Automatic Manual ZXI Rs 9.85 lakh / Rs 9.99 lakh* Rs 10.50 lakh / Rs 10.65 lakh* Rs 11.85 lakh / Rs 12.05 lakh* Rs 11.50 lakh / Rs 11.65 lakh* ZXI Plus Rs 11.16 lakh / Rs 11.31 lakh - Rs 13.55 / Rs 13.70 lakh -

All prices ex-showroom pan India

*Dual-tone with black coloured roof variants.

The price difference for the ZXI and ZXI Plus variants is at least Rs 1.3 lakh.

While the ZXI is available in all engine and transmission options, the ZXI Plus is available only in the turbo petrol and the naturally aspirated automatic variant.

The price difference between the naturally aspirated petrol manual and automatic gearbox options is Rs 1.25 lakh.

The most fuel-efficient powertrain options are the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual (LXI & VXI), giving 21.09 kmpl and the CNG manual powertrain giving 26.90 km/kg.

To get a better understanding of the powertrain options of the Brezza, click here to read the detailed variant-wise powertrain options of the 2026 Maruti Brezza.

Exterior

Front

The Brezza comes with a refreshing front look for the 2026 model year. Since the ZXI Plus is based on the ZXI variant, the design is largely similar except that this trim gets fog lamps, which the lower ZXI variant does not.

The variants get twin-pod LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs that also double as indicators. Another notable feature is the presence of front parking sensors, which are also available only on these top two variants. The only feature which the ZXI trim loses out on compared to the ZXI Plus is the projector LED fog lamps.

Apart from that, both share the same boxy front design, with new chrome trim on the fascia connecting the two headlamps. Another design feature available on these trims is the lower silver skid plate, which also helps distinguish these as the top variants of the Brezza.

Side

The side profile of the Brezza, comparing the two trims, is nearly identical apart from one main distinction. The top ZXI Plus gets 16-inch two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the ZXI comes with the same 16-inch all-black alloy wheels. This gives the top variant a premium look and the ZXI variant a sporty vibe.

The rest of the car is similar, including the addition of roof rails in these variants. If you opt for the dual-tone colour variants, which cost around Rs 15,000 more than the regular mono-colour variants, the Brezza looks sportier with all-black pillars, outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM) and the black roof.

Apart from these, the familiar upright and boxy silhouette is similar to the Brezza we’ve been familiar with all these years.

Rear

The rear end of the Brezza carries over the same rugged-boxy design theme and does not see a drastic change compared to the lower variants. The most notable feature addition is the inclusion of a rear wiper with washer (ZXI turbo onwards).

The rest of the rear profile of the Brezza is similar, including the LED headlamps separated by the Brezza branding in the middle. The tailgate also houses the number plate and the badging of the engine under the bonnet. The roof spoiler gives a sporty touch to the rear while also helping with aerodynamic efficiency.

The ZXI variant also gets another design upgrade on the rear bumper, which also gets a faux silver-finished skid plate.

Colour Options

The Brezza is available in a total of 7 colour options with three dual-tone colour schemes as well. They include:

ZXI & ZXI Plus ZXI & ZXI Plus Dual-tone Splendid Silver Pearl Arctic White with Bluish Black Roof Sizzling Red Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof Pearl Arctic White Lustrous Beige with Bluish Black Roof Magma Grey - Bluish Black - Vivacious Orange - Lustrous Beige -

Check out our detailed variant-wise colour options report here.

Interior

Step inside the higher variants of the Brezza and you will feel the difference in the added premium touches over the lower variants. The addition of the chrome door handles, piano-black accents on the dashboard, door cards and on the centre console, and the satin brown finish on the dashboard give this Brezza the top-variant feel. All of which you don’t get in the lower LXI and VXI trims, which mostly get matte black plastic finishes on most of the cabin.

The ZXI Plus variant gets small upgrades including a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and leatherette seats.

However, from the ZXI variant onwards, the Brezza gets 60:40 split-folding rear seats, a rear centre armrest, a luggage lamp on the boot area and a rear parcel tray.

Apart from that, the Brezza has a rather welcoming cabin that gives the passengers a comfortable and feature-rich experience. Space and practicality of the Brezza also won’t leave you wanting for more, unless you have tall family members.

Features

The Brezza in the new facelift avatar packs in new features which make it feel more premium and competitive against its feature-packed rivals. The top-end ZXI Plus packs in features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, heads-up display, USB fast charging for the rear passengers, ventilated front seats, cooled glovebox, and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM).

However, the following features are also available in the ZXI and ZXI Plus onwards: a sunglass holder, engine push-button start, tilt and telescopic steering, cruise control (ZXI turbo), 6-speaker Arkamys sound system (ZXI turbo), automatic headlamps, ambient lighting (64 colours only on ZXI Plus), a wireless charger and a single-pane sunroof.

Safety

The Brezza facelift has got a decent amount of safety features, which have helped it redeem itself for the 2026 model year. The ZXI and ZXI Plus trims get upgraded features like a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) (ZXI turbo), front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and Level-1 ADAS features like blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and safe exit warning.

Apart from that, the Brezza comes packed with safety features including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC), electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, rear defogger, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a seat belt reminder.

Moreover, the Brezza has also scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash safety test.

Powertrain

The 2026 Maruti Brezza comes with three engine options, including a 1-litre turbo petrol with only a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with an underbody CNG, coming with only a 5-speed manual gearbox option. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Power (PS) 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS Torque (Nm) 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm

MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Click here to check out our detailed variant-wise powertrain explanation story.

Note that the ZXI variant is available with all the above engine and gearbox options. However, the ZXI Plus is available only with the 1-litre turbo manual and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated automatic powertrain options.

Rivals

The Brezza, with its upgraded power, fuel efficiency, features, safety and styling, takes on the compact SUV rivals like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Kia Syros.