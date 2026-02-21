New Tata Punch EV Facelift: Check Out Which Variant Gets What Features

Tata has launched the facelifted Punch EV, with prices starting at Rs 6.49 lakh if you pick it with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, else full prices range between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 12.59 lakh. The new Punch EV is available in five variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S. If you’re wondering what features are available with which variant, take a look at the tables below:

2026 Tata Punch EV: Exterior

Feature Smart Smart Plus Adventure Empowered Empowered Plus S Headlights Halogen projector Halogen projector Halogen projector with follow-me-home function Halogen projector (Automatic) LED projector with (Automatic) LED DRLs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front LED fog lights with cornering function ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ORVM with turn indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Roof rails ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Wheels 15-inch steel wheels without covers 16-inch steel wheels (with the 40 kWh variant only) 16-inch steel wheels with stylised covers 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Connected LED taillights ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Dual-tone roof option ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Shark fin antenna ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Tata is offering the entry-level trim of the Punch EV with halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs, ORVM-mounted turn indicators and 15-inch steel wheels without covers.

Stepping up the variant ladder, the Punch EV starts looking a bit more sophisticated by way of 16-inch steel wheels with stylised covers, dual-tone paint option, and connected LED tail lights.

However, features such as front LED fog lights, auto-LED projector headlights and roof rails are exclusive to the top-spec Empowered Plus S variant.

We have also detailed the total colourways on offer with the new Punch EV to help you pick it in the right shade that suits your preference the most.

2026 Tata Punch EV: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

Feature Smart Smart Plus Adventure Empowered Empowered Plus S 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated ‘Tata’ logo ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Fabric Leatherette Co-driver side vanity mirror ❌ ✅ (with 40 kWh variant only) ✅ ✅ ✅ Adjustable headrests for rear seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ USB charging ports ❌ 2 Type-C ports at the front (one supporting 65 W) 2 Type-C ports at the front (one supporting 65 W) Type-A and Type-C charging ports (front) and 15 W Type-C port at the rear Type-A and Type-C charging ports (front) and 15 W Type-C port at the rear Cooled glovebox ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Instrument cluster Semi-digital (4-inch TFT) Semi-digital (4-inch TFT) Semi-digital (4-inch TFT) 10.25-inches (with blind spot monitor) 10.25-inches (with blind spot monitor) Power windows Front Toggle controls (front and rear) Toggle controls (front and rear) Toggle controls (front and rear) Toggle controls (front and rear) Automatic climate control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electric release for the tailgate ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Central locking ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ORVM adjustment ❌ ❌ ✅ (electric only) ✅ (electric and foldable) ✅ (electric and foldable) Push-button start/stop ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Air purifier ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Single-pane sunroof ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Drive modes (City and Sport) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Drive modes (Eco, City and Sport) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base-spec Smart variant of the new Tata Punch EV comes with features such as automatic climate control, front power windows, a height-adjustable driver seat and an electric release for the tailgate.

The mid-spec variants get additional creature comforts like toggle switches for front and rear power windows, cruise control, paddle shifters, and central locking.

Tata has reserved some amenities such as a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery and a rear centre armrest for the fully loaded Empowered Plus S variant.

You can also check out the facelifted Tata Punch EV in these 17 real-life images to take a proper look

2026 Tata Punch EV: Infotainment

Feature Smart Smart Plus Adventure Empowered Empowered Plus S Touchscreen infotainment system ❌ 8-inches 8-inches 10.25-inches 10.25-inches Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ❌ Wired Wired Wireless Wireless 4 speakers ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio controls ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Arcade.ev suite ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Voice assistant ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Alexa connectivity ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

Save for some basic connected car features, the base Smart variant does not come with any premium tech-specific creature comforts.

The mid-spec variants come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired smartphone connectivity and a 4-speaker music system.

Tata is offering the higher-spec variants with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa connectivity and voice assistant.

2026 Tata Punch EV: Safety

Feature Smart Smart Plus Adventure Empowered Empowered Plus S Six airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ High-beam assist ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parking Camera ❌ ✅ (Rear-view with 40 kWh variant only) ✅ (Rear-view) ✅(360-degree) ✅(360-degree) Day/night IRVM ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ (auto-dimming) Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ❌ ✅ (with 40 kWh variant only) ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill-hold control ❌ ✅ (with 40 kWh variant only) ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Hill-descent control ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and defogger ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

It is good to see that the new Punch has not skipped out on any of the major safety features for the base variant. It gets six airbags, ESC, TPMS, high-beam assist (new), and hill-hold assist as standard.

Additional features on offer in the next variants include an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a day/night IRVM, and a rear parking camera.

In the top two variants, the facelifted Punch EV comes with a 360-degree camera, rear wiper and defogger, and rain-sensing wipers.

2026 Tata Punch EV: Electric Powertrain

The refreshed Punch EV comes with two battery pack options along with a single electric motor:

Specification 30 kWh 40 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 88 PS 129 PS Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm Claimed range (MIDC part I+II) 365 km-375 km* 468 km

*Under certification

While the 2026 Tata Punch EV is capable of going from 0 to 100 kmph in 13.5 seconds with the 30 kWh battery pack setup, it can cover the same distance in nine seconds in the latter powertrain option.

CarDekho Says…

If you are interested in picking the facelifted Tata Punch EV, we would recommend you choose from either the mid-spec Adventure or the higher-spec Empowered variants. These offer the most value-for-money deal in the electric SUV’s entire lineup and cover more than just the essentials in the form of some premium exterior touches, plenty of comfort and convenience amenities, and a slightly beefier safety kit. With these two, you also get the larger 40 kWh battery pack and a more powerful motor along with a much higher claimed range, resulting in a complete package for the price.

2026 Tata Punch EV: Price Range And Competitors

The 2026 Tata Punch EV is priced as follows:

Variant Price 30 kWh 40 kWh Smart Rs 9.69 lakh — Smart Plus Rs 10.29 lakh Rs 10.89 lakh Adventure — Rs 11.59 lakh Empowered — Rs 12.29 lakh Empowered Plus S — Rs 12.59 lakh

*Prices are without BaaS option

It locks horns with the Citroen eC3, while also serving as an affordable alternative to the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and even the MG Windsor EV.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India