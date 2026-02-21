All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    New Tata Punch EV Facelift: Check Out Which Variant Gets What Features

    The refreshed Tata Punch EV is offered in five variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S

    Published On Feb 21, 2026 08:02 AM By Rohit

    2.1K Views
    • Write a comment

    Tata Punch EV

    Tata has launched the facelifted Punch EV, with prices starting at Rs 6.49 lakh if you pick it with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, else full prices range between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 12.59 lakh. The new Punch EV is available in five variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S. If you’re wondering what features are available with which variant, take a look at the tables below:

    2026 Tata Punch EV: Exterior

    Feature

    Smart

    Smart Plus

    Adventure

    Empowered

    Empowered Plus S

    Headlights

    Halogen projector

    Halogen projector

    Halogen projector with follow-me-home function

    Halogen projector (Automatic)

    LED projector with (Automatic)

    LED DRLs

    Front LED fog lights with cornering function

    ORVM with turn indicators

    Roof rails

    Wheels

    15-inch steel wheels without covers

    16-inch steel wheels (with the 40 kWh variant only)

    16-inch steel wheels with stylised covers

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Connected LED taillights

    Dual-tone roof option

    Shark fin antenna

    • Tata is offering the entry-level trim of the Punch EV with halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs, ORVM-mounted turn indicators and 15-inch steel wheels without covers.

    • Stepping up the variant ladder, the Punch EV starts looking a bit more sophisticated by way of 16-inch steel wheels with stylised covers, dual-tone paint option, and connected LED tail lights.

    2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • However, features such as front LED fog lights, auto-LED projector headlights and roof rails are exclusive to the top-spec Empowered Plus S variant.

    • We have also detailed the total colourways on offer with the new Punch EV to help you pick it in the right shade that suits your preference the most.

    2026 Tata Punch EV: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

    Feature

    Smart

    Smart Plus

    Adventure

    Empowered

    Empowered Plus S

    2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated ‘Tata’ logo

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Co-driver side vanity mirror

    ✅ (with 40 kWh variant only)

    Adjustable headrests for rear seats

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Rear centre armrest

    USB charging ports

    2 Type-C ports at the front (one supporting 65 W)

    2 Type-C ports at the front (one supporting 65 W)

    Type-A and Type-C charging ports (front) and 15 W Type-C port at the rear

    Type-A and Type-C charging ports (front) and 15 W Type-C port at the rear

    Cooled glovebox

    Instrument cluster

    Semi-digital (4-inch TFT)

    Semi-digital (4-inch TFT)

    Semi-digital (4-inch TFT)

    10.25-inches (with blind spot monitor)

    10.25-inches (with blind spot monitor)

    Power windows

    Front

    Toggle controls (front and rear)

    Toggle controls (front and rear)

    Toggle controls (front and rear)

    Toggle controls (front and rear)

    Automatic climate control

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Electric release for the tailgate

    Paddle shifters

    Central locking

    Keyless entry

    ORVM adjustment

    ✅ (electric only)

    ✅ (electric and foldable)

    ✅ (electric and foldable)

    Push-button start/stop

    Cruise control

    Air purifier

    Single-pane sunroof

    Ventilated front seats

    Wireless phone charger

    Drive modes (City and Sport)

    Drive modes (Eco, City and Sport)

    • The base-spec Smart variant of the new Tata Punch EV comes with features such as automatic climate control, front power windows, a height-adjustable driver seat and an electric release for the tailgate.

    New Punch EV

    • The mid-spec variants get additional creature comforts like toggle switches for front and rear power windows, cruise control, paddle shifters, and central locking.

    • Tata has reserved some amenities such as a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery and a rear centre armrest for the fully loaded Empowered Plus S variant.

    • You can also check out the facelifted Tata Punch EV in these 17 real-life images to take a proper look 

    2026 Tata Punch EV: Infotainment

    Feature

    Smart

    Smart Plus

    Adventure

    Empowered

    Empowered Plus S

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    8-inches

    8-inches

    10.25-inches

    10.25-inches

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Wired

    Wired

    Wireless

    Wireless

    4 speakers

    Steering-mounted audio controls

    Connected car tech

    Arcade.ev suite

    Voice assistant

    Alexa connectivity

    • Save for some basic connected car features, the base Smart variant does not come with any premium tech-specific creature comforts.

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • The mid-spec variants come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired smartphone connectivity and a 4-speaker music system.

    • Tata is offering the higher-spec variants with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa connectivity and voice assistant.

    2026 Tata Punch EV: Safety

    Feature

    Smart

    Smart Plus

    Adventure

    Empowered

    Empowered Plus S

    Six airbags

    Hill-hold assist

    High-beam assist

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Rear parking sensors

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    ABS with EBD

    Parking Camera

    ✅ (Rear-view with 40 kWh variant only)

    ✅ (Rear-view)

    ✅(360-degree)

    ✅(360-degree)

    Day/night IRVM

    ✅ (auto-dimming)

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    ✅ (with 40 kWh variant only)

    Hill-hold control

    ✅ (with 40 kWh variant only)

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Hill-descent control

    Rear wiper and defogger

    • It is good to see that the new Punch has not skipped out on any of the major safety features for the base variant. It gets six airbags, ESC, TPMS, high-beam assist (new), and hill-hold assist as standard.

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    • Additional features on offer in the next variants include an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a day/night IRVM, and a rear parking camera.

    • In the top two variants, the facelifted Punch EV comes with a 360-degree camera, rear wiper and defogger, and rain-sensing wipers.

    2026 Tata Punch EV: Electric Powertrain

    The refreshed Punch EV comes with two battery pack options along with a single electric motor:

    Specification

    30 kWh

    40 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    Power

    88 PS

    129 PS

    Torque

    154 Nm

    154 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC part I+II)

    365 km-375 km*

    468 km
    *Under certification

    While the 2026 Tata Punch EV is capable of going from 0 to 100 kmph in 13.5 seconds with the 30 kWh battery pack setup, it can cover the same distance in nine seconds in the latter powertrain option.

    CarDekho Says…

    If you are interested in picking the facelifted Tata Punch EV, we would recommend you choose from either the mid-spec Adventure or the higher-spec Empowered variants. These offer the most value-for-money deal in the electric SUV’s entire lineup and cover more than just the essentials in the form of some premium exterior touches, plenty of comfort and convenience amenities, and a slightly beefier safety kit. With these two, you also get the larger 40 kWh battery pack and a more powerful motor along with a much higher claimed range, resulting in a complete package for the price.

    2026 Tata Punch EV: Price Range And Competitors

    The 2026 Tata Punch EV is priced as follows:

    Variant

    Price 

    30 kWh

    40 kWh

    Smart 

    Rs 9.69 lakh

    Smart Plus

    Rs 10.29 lakh

    Rs 10.89 lakh

    Adventure

    Rs 11.59 lakh

    Empowered 

    Rs 12.29 lakh

    Empowered Plus S

    Rs 12.59 lakh
    *Prices are without BaaS option

    It locks horns with the Citroen eC3, while also serving as an affordable alternative to the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and even the MG Windsor EV.

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Punch EV

    Explore More on Tata Punch EV

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    New Tata Punch EV Facelift: Check Out Which Variant Gets What Features
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience