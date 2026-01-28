All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    How Big Is The New 2026 Renault Duster Compared To The Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos And All Its Other Rivals? Find Out

    Modified On Jan 28, 2026 05:27 PM By Bikramjit

    16.5K Views
    • Write a comment

    The new Duster has one of the largest boot in this segment, only falling short of the Tata Sierra

    Renault Duster vs Rivals

    The 2026 Renault Duster has been unveiled in its third generation, featuring a heavily refreshed design compared to the version we last saw in India. While the styling is now more modern, the Duster retains its boxy, rugged and off-road-ready proportions. With rivals like the Tata Sierra and the new Kia Seltos growing in size in this segment, we were curious to see where the new Duster stands. So, in the next section, we compare its dimensions with those of other SUVs in the segment.

    Dimensions Comparison

     

    2026 Renault Duster

    Kia Seltos

    Tata Sierra

    Hyundai Creta

    Honda Elevate

    Maruti Victoris

    Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder

    Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun

    MG Astor

    Length

    4346 mm

    4460 mm

    4340 mm

    4330 mm

    4312 mm

    4360 mm

    4345 mm / 4365 mm 

    4225 mm/ 4221 mm

    4323 mm

    Width

    1815 mm

    1830 mm

    1841 mm

    1790 mm

    1790 mm

    1795 mm

    1795 mm

    1760 mm

    1809 mm

    Height

    1703 mm

    1635 mm

    1715 mm 

    1635 mm

    1650 mm

    1655 mm

    1645 mm

    1612 mm

    1650 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm

    2690 mm

    2730 mm

    2610 mm

    2650 mm

    2600 mm

    2600 mm

    2651 mm

    2585 mm

    Bootspace

    518 litres

    447 litres 

    622 litres 

    433 litres

    458 litres

    446 litres

    373 litres

    385 litres

    488 litres
    *Green colour- The highest values in the roster

    2026 Renault Duster

    • It stands taller than every rival in this segment, except for the Tata Sierra.

    • In terms of wheelbase, it is longer than all its rivals except for the Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra. The latter has the longest wheelbase in this segment.

    • The Duster offers one of the largest boots in the segment (700 litres when measured up to the roof, 518 litres when measured till the parcel tray) and is only 102 litres behind the Tata Sierra in terms of outright luggage capacity.

    2026 Renault Duster

    Our Take:

    Overall, the new Duster brings good size and respectable proportions against its rivals. It has a practical enough space for everyday usability for a family.

    2026 Renault Duster: Features Onboard

    The Renault Duster packs in a strong set of comfort and convenience features, including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, and a panoramic sunroof. 

    2026 Renault Duster 

    It also gets an auto-dimming IRVM, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless phone charging, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, a rear centre armrest with cup and phone holder, 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate. Here are the ones that are a first for the Duster nameplate.

    In terms of safety, the Duster comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and a full ADAS suite (advanced driver assistance systems).

    2026 Renault Duster: Powertrain Options

    The engine and transmission options in the new Duster are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.8-litre strong hybrid

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    TBA

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    TBA

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

    8-speed DHT^
    *DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, ^DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

    The strong-hybrid specifications will be out by Diwali this year.

    2026 Renault Duster: Expected Price

    The prices of the Renault Duster will be announced by mid-April. It is likely to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). We already discussed the rivals of the Duster above. What are your opinions about the new Duster’s size compared to the others? Let us know in the comments.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Renault Duster

    Explore similar cars

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    How Big Is The New 2026 Renault Duster Compared To The Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos And All Its Other Rivals? Find Out
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience