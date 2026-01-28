How Big Is The New 2026 Renault Duster Compared To The Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos And All Its Other Rivals? Find Out

The new Duster has one of the largest boot in this segment, only falling short of the Tata Sierra

The 2026 Renault Duster has been unveiled in its third generation, featuring a heavily refreshed design compared to the version we last saw in India. While the styling is now more modern, the Duster retains its boxy, rugged and off-road-ready proportions. With rivals like the Tata Sierra and the new Kia Seltos growing in size in this segment, we were curious to see where the new Duster stands. So, in the next section, we compare its dimensions with those of other SUVs in the segment.

Dimensions Comparison

2026 Renault Duster Kia Seltos Tata Sierra Hyundai Creta Honda Elevate Maruti Victoris Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun MG Astor Length 4346 mm 4460 mm 4340 mm 4330 mm 4312 mm 4360 mm 4345 mm / 4365 mm 4225 mm/ 4221 mm 4323 mm Width 1815 mm 1830 mm 1841 mm 1790 mm 1790 mm 1795 mm 1795 mm 1760 mm 1809 mm Height 1703 mm 1635 mm 1715 mm 1635 mm 1650 mm 1655 mm 1645 mm 1612 mm 1650 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2690 mm 2730 mm 2610 mm 2650 mm 2600 mm 2600 mm 2651 mm 2585 mm Bootspace 518 litres 447 litres 622 litres 433 litres 458 litres 446 litres 373 litres 385 litres 488 litres

*Green colour- The highest values in the roster

It stands taller than every rival in this segment, except for the Tata Sierra.

In terms of wheelbase, it is longer than all its rivals except for the Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra. The latter has the longest wheelbase in this segment.

The Duster offers one of the largest boots in the segment (700 litres when measured up to the roof, 518 litres when measured till the parcel tray) and is only 102 litres behind the Tata Sierra in terms of outright luggage capacity.

Our Take: Overall, the new Duster brings good size and respectable proportions against its rivals. It has a practical enough space for everyday usability for a family.

2026 Renault Duster: Features Onboard

The Renault Duster packs in a strong set of comfort and convenience features, including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, and a panoramic sunroof.

It also gets an auto-dimming IRVM, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless phone charging, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, a rear centre armrest with cup and phone holder, 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate. Here are the ones that are a first for the Duster nameplate.

In terms of safety, the Duster comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and a full ADAS suite (advanced driver assistance systems).

2026 Renault Duster: Powertrain Options

The engine and transmission options in the new Duster are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1.8-litre strong hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS TBA Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT* 8-speed DHT^

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, ^DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

The strong-hybrid specifications will be out by Diwali this year.

2026 Renault Duster: Expected Price

The prices of the Renault Duster will be announced by mid-April. It is likely to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). We already discussed the rivals of the Duster above. What are your opinions about the new Duster’s size compared to the others? Let us know in the comments.