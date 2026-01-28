10 New Features Of The 2026 Renault Duster That Are A First For Its Nameplate

From new-age tech to comfort upgrades, here’s what the 2026 Renault Duster brings to the table

The 2026 Renault Duster has been unveiled. The new-generation model brings along a host of features that align it with current expectations in the compact SUV space. From tech upgrades to comfort-focused additions, check out 10 new features of the new Renault Duster:

Panoramic Sunroof

The panoramic sunroof is a new addition to the Duster. It covers a large part of the roof and lets in plenty of natural light, making the cabin feel brighter and more spacious. A panoramic sunroof also adds a more premium feel, especially for passengers seated in the rear.

10-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System With Connected Car Tech

The 2026 Duster gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Running on Google OS, it offers a more modern experience with built-in apps. The system also supports connected car features such as vehicle status updates, and location tracking, while the larger screen makes navigation and media easier to use.

10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display

The Duster now gets a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display instead of a traditional instrument cluster. Compared to the older setup, the digital driver’s display shows key information, including navigation cues and safety alerts, allowing the driver to check essential details at a glance without taking their focus off the road.

Powered And Ventilated Front Seats

Renault has equipped the 2026 Duster with 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front-row seats. This feature enhances convenience, while seat ventilation is useful in hot weather and makes long drives more comfortable.

Powered Tailgate

With the 2026 Renault Duster, you also get a powered tailgate as a convenience feature. It allows the boot to be opened or closed at the push of a button, making it easier to load or unload luggage when your hands are full.

Level-2 ADAS

The Duster is equipped with Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and forward collision warning. These systems are designed to reduce driver fatigue and add an extra layer of safety, particularly during highway driving.

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

The Renault Duster comes with dual-zone climate control, allowing the driver and front passenger to set individual temperature preferences. Compared to the older Duster, which came with manual air conditioning, the new system feels more modern and convenient to use.

Ambient Lighting

The 2026 Renault Duster gets a 48-colour ambient lighting that helps elevate cabin ambience. The soft lighting adds a premium touch to the interior and improves visibility inside the cabin without being too bright or distracting for the driver.

360-Degree Camera

Another useful safety feature on the 2026 Duster is the 360-degree camera. It provides a complete view of the area around the vehicle, making parking and manoeuvring in tight or crowded spaces much easier, especially given the Duster’s SUV proportions.

Wireless Phone Charger

Last but not least is the wireless phone charging pad, a feature that allows you to charge compatible smartphones without using cables. It helps keep the cabin clutter-free while making sure your phone remains charged.

With these feature additions, the new Renault Duster moves well beyond its rugged roots and aligns itself with modern compact SUV expectations. The combination of comfort-focused features, advanced technology, and safety systems suggests Renault is positioning the Duster as a more well-rounded offering ahead of its launch. If you want to know more about its booking and delivery timelines, you can head over to our earlier report.

Upon launch, the 2026 Renault Duster will compete in compact SUV space with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq Facelift.