2026 BMW X1 Long Wheelbase Launched In India

BMW India has launched the long-wheelbase (LWB) version of its popular X1 SUV, introducing a new dimension of space and comfort to the entry-level luxury segment. This new variant is significantly longer than the standard model and comes packed with BMW's latest technology and a comfort-tuned suspension. In this story, let’s take a closer look at the carmaker’s latest SUV:

Price & Variants

The new X1 LWB is only available in a single fully-loaded sDrive 18Li variant, which is priced as follows:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) sDrive 18Li Rs 49.90 lakh

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

The carmaker has also announced that deliveries for the first X1 LWBs will start today itself.

Note: The standard wheelbase X1 is still on sale, and is now being offered as a diesel-only offering.

Exterior

Following the SWB X1’s sharp and edgy design language, the X1 LWB looks identical in nearly every way except the elongated side profile.

Up front, you have a large, imposing BMW kidney grille finished in an elegant satin silver finish.

Flanking the grille are these sharp-looking Adaptive LED headlights that feature BMW’s signature DRL pattern.

The bumper looks sporty with its vertical air vents, a large lower air dam and a sculpted look.

In profile is where major changes come about, with a 108 mm longer wheelbase, that translates to better space inside. However, this stretch has not made the SUV look stretched, and it still looks natural.

You also have touches like subtle aluminium satin detailing on the window surrounds and other exterior trim pieces, that add a touch of class.

The 18-inch alloy wheels carry over unchanged, and you also have the flap-type flush door handles for better aerodynamics.

At the rear as well, it remains near-identical to the SWB version with its sharp ‘3D’ LED taillamps, a prominent silver skid plate, vertical reflectors and a large roof spoiler.

Dimensions: Length: 4616 mm, Width: 2104 mm, Height: 1641 mm, Wheelbase: 2800 mm

Colour Options

BMW is offering the X1 LWB with four colour options:

Carbon Black

Night Dusk Blue

Mineral White

Skyscraper Grey

Out of these colours, we feel the classic Skyscraper Grey looks the best, and would be our pick.

Interior

Inside, the dashboard design remains quirky and minimalistic with a dual-screen setup and asymmetric AC vents.

The dual-screen BMW Curved Display features a single pane of glass housing the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment touchscreen.

It gets a three-spoke steering wheel with silver inserts to add some drama.

The centre console has a ‘floating’ look with a scroller for volume and a toggle switch that acts as the gear shifter.

Cabin experience also gets uplifted by a new dual-tone brown and black colour scheme, with the classic tri-tone white, grey and black theme also available as an option.

Rear seat occupants now get a lot more room with the added wheelbase, but the seats themselves remain similar. You also get dedicated AC vents and a USB Type-C charging ports here.

Boot Space

The added wheelbase also results in a larger cargo space for the X1 LWB, which is now rated at 540 litres.

It also gets 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats that add a great deal of flexibility between carrying cargo and passengers. With the entire second row down, you get 1,700 litres of cargo room.

Features

Infotainment duties in the X1 LWB are handled by a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is paired to a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

For the driver, there is a crisp and customisable 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Other features include dual-zone climate control, power-operated front seats with memory for the driver, powered tailgate, wireless phone charger and a panoramic glass roof.

Feature Misses: At this price point, we wish BMW offered some more features like ventilated front seats, a head-up display and rear sunshades, which have become commonplace in even mass market cars that cost less than half of the X1 LWB.

Safety

BMW has equipped the X1 LWB with a robust safety package that includes Level 1 ADAS, 8 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake (EPB), all-wheel disc brakes and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The X1 had previously scored 5-stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests, and while the LWB version has not been crash tested yet, you can expect it to perform similarly.

Powertrain Option

Under the bonnet, the BMW X1 LWB is offered with a single 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 156 PS Torque 230 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drive Type Front-wheel drive Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 8.6 seconds

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Rivals

In the Indian market, the BMW X1 LWB’s primary competitors include the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Mini Countryman C and the upcoming Audi Q3. It also sits in the same price range as some larger SUVs from mass market brands such as the Volkswagen Tayron, Honda ZR-V and Skoda Kodiaq.

CarDekho Says...

The launch of the X1 Long Wheelbase is a strategic move by BMW to address a specific need in the Indian luxury car market: the demand for chauffeur-driven comfort in a ore accessible package. By focusing on rear-seat space, it carves out a distinct niche for itself against rivals that are primarily driver-focused.

While the 1.5-litre petrol engine is geared more towards refinement and efficiency than outright performance, the comfort-tuned suspension should make it an excellent daily driver. If you're in the market for a chauffeur-driven luxury SUV, the BMW X1 LWB presents a practical and luxurious solution. It successfully blends the sporty appeal of the X1 with the kind of back-seat experience typically found in a larger, more expensive sedan.