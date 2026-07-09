2026 Nissan Tekton Booking Details: Delivery Timeline Explained

Nissan has finally revealed the Tekton in India, the new compact SUV for the Indian market, with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tekton is offered in 6 variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus. It draws design inspiration from its elder sibling, the Nissan Patrol. The Tekton boasts a rugged stance that is designed for adventure.

The cabin of the Nissan Tekton is tech-filled and roomy, ideal for family trips and weekend getaways. If you are planning to bring one home, here is a detailed look at how to book one and when to expect delivery.

How To Book The Nissan Tekton?

If you are looking to book through the Nissan India official website, then here is the in-depth method to book your Nissan Tekton:

Open the Nissan India official website.

From the vehicle section at the top, choose the Nissan Tekton.

You can go through the page and get to know more about the Nissan Tekton there. There you can download the brochure as well.

Click the ‘Book Now’ button to start the booking process

You can configure the vehicle based on your preference here. Choose the variant and powertrain option and the colour you want your vehicle to be.

After configuring, you can proceed to the page where the personal details are entered, like the name, e-mail and phone number.

Now you’ll have to proceed to the second step, where you’ll have to enter your state, region, city and residential address.

Then you can choose your nearest dealership from the city you have mentioned.

Now you can check the summary and proceed with the booking amount of Rs 11,000 through net-banking, or choose an option to pay at the dealership.

Dealership Booking Process

This is the most traditional method for booking the car.

Locate the nearest Nissan dealership.

Get in touch with the sales representative who will guide you through the entire vehicle booking process and take you through a walkthrough, giving an overview of the Nissan Tekton.

You will have to give all the personal details (which are mentioned in the online booking method earlier)

Then you can select the variant, powertrain and colour option.

Proceed to the payment of the booking amount.

Delivery Timeline

Deliveries of the Nissan Tekton will commence on the 20th of this month. Buyers can expect their delivery from this date depending on the variant availability and dealership allocation.

2026 Nissan Tekton Details

Nissan Tekton is a compact SUV with design cues inspired by Nissan’s global lineup. It features a connected headlamp and taillamp setup, giving a contemporary front fascia. With its tall-boy stance and chunky-rugged SUV appearance, the Nissan Tekton is meant for everyday driving as well as adventures that don't require a preface.

The Tekton carries a similar silhouette to that of the Renault Duster, featuring an 18-inch wheel setup and chunky cladding. The interior has premium upholstery and is equipped with features such as a dual-screen display setup with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, USB Type-C charging ports at the front and the rear, an air purifier and an electrically powered tailgate.

On the safety front, the Nissan Tekton offers features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, all-wheel disc brakes, and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Here’s a look at the Nissan Tekton powertrain details:

The Nissan Tekton is offered in two engine options: a 1-litre Turbo and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. The 1-litre turbo petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, and the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed DCT.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Price & Rivals

Prices for the Nissan Tekton begin from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival compact SUVs like Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Curvv, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Victoris, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos and Citroen Aircross X.