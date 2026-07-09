Nissan Tekton Design Decoded In 21 Images; Borrows Inspiration From The Nissan Patrol

Nissan has finally launched the Tekton SUV, which sits among the hot and competitive compact SUV market in India. Being closely related to the Renault Duster, let’s check the finer details of the Tekton and how it stands against the vast and mixed compact SUV segment.

Nissan Tekton: Exterior

Front

Up front, the face of the new Tekton screams SUV. The boxy and bold stance with the sculpted bonnet gives it a welcoming yet butch presence.

The connected LED DRLs stretch across the width of the car housing the LED headlamps.

Lower down, the edgy and angular silver bumper cladding sits on either side of the air dam and also houses the fog lamps down below.

The Tekton badging sits proudly on the sculpted bonnet adding to the SUV vibe.

Two parking sensors places at the front helps slow speed manouvering.

The front fascia includes a red trim running across the width of the face which also includes the Nissan logo sitting at the center.

Notice the front camera placed below the Nissan logo for the 360-degree camera function.

The outer edges of the bumper also include air vents to channel the air around the car.

Baby brother of a dune legend: The Nissan Tekton design is inspired from the global Nissan Patrol SUV which has the boxy and large stance of a full size SUV which is famous for bashing around the dunes in Arab countries.

Side

The Tekton shares the same silhouette as the Renault duster although, does bring in some unique touches.

The 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are brand new and complement the butch and SUV shape that the design language is going for.

The side badges present in the Duster have been made to look like side vents on the Tekton.

The strong muscular haunches above the wheels give it a powerful go anywhere look while this is still an urban SUV.

The plastic cladding runs across the bottom of the car while also including the wheel arch cladding.

Rear

The rear profile looks simpler compared to the fascia.

Connected LED tail lamps finished at each end in a C shape resembles the DRL signature at the front.

Notice the Tekton badging here as well but on the bootlid and grabs the center of attention.

The rear glass is housed by a large spoiler at the top and side aero blades to complete the look and also helps to clean the air-flow at the rear end.

The bumper has edgy styling, yet is far simple compared to the front with the silver finish.

Exposed tail pipes would've made the rear of the Tekton look sportier.

Colour options: Pearl White, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Moonbow Grey, Flare Garnet Red, Indigo Blue

Nissan Tekton: Interior

The Tekton does not borrow the design from the Duster. However, the interior layout, space and features are still comparable.

Despite being Nissan’s take on the dashboard, this still feels premium with good quality leatherette inserts on the common touchpoints like the doorpads, dashboard and on the front armrest.

Front seats look good and supportive with a premium leatherette finish and ventilation function to keep cool in the summer.

The squared-off steering wheel like in the Duster makes it look and feel sporty. This in turn, helps visibility up front.

Front center armrest is placed well and includes a storage underneath. Note the ergonomically placed storage area at front as well.

Rear seats are spacious enough but not class leading.

ISOFIX child anchors, adjustable headrests for the three and a center armrest with cupholders make it a modern and safe rear backseat.

Features & Safety

The panoramic sunroof is a welcome addition to the new Nissan.

Is the Nissan Tekton Tempting? Check out the detailed report of the launch details including price, features, colours, powertrain and safety.

The Android based 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system includes built-in Google Maps. This also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Dual-zone AC is also a luxury feature which is becoming common and almost mandatory in the segment.

6-way powered adjustable with ventilation for both front seats.

The 10.25-inch digital driver’s display is also par for the course. Looks crisp and readable. We will report about its usability in detail once we get to drive it.

Electric tailgate is also among the hygiene good to have features in the segment. Works well and is intuitive with a beep when it is about to move.

Level-2 ADAS, traction control (TC), ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and electronic stability control (ESC) are among the safety aids in the Nissan Tekton.

The Nissan Tekton has scored 5-stars in the BNCAP testing program. This proves the safety credentials and crash worthiness of Nissan’s new contender.

Powertrain

The 2026 Nissan Tekton will come powered with two engine options and 3 transmission options. A 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine with only a manual gearbox and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT option. Powertrain specifications are mentioned below.

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

MT - Manual Transmission / DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Click here to read the detailed variant-wise powertrain options on the Nissan Tekton.

Nissan Tekton: Price & Rivals

The Tekton has launched with the starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The new Tekton will go against the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Honda Elevate, and the MG Astor.