2026 Maruti Brezza Teased: Should You Wait Before Considering These Rivals? Here’s Our Take!

Maruti’s Brezza is completing a four-year stint this year, and to keep it fresh, the carmaker has now confirmed that it will be launching a facelift later this month. While on the surface, changes may be minimal, it could be receiving a bunch of new features and even an underbody CNG tank arrangement.

That said, the subcompact SUV space is a crowded one, and it's tough to ignore rivals who presently also carry strong appeal. Whether the facelifted Brezza will truly shake up the segment is something that will only be known in due course, but with the details we have at hand, here’s our analysis of its rivals and whether you should put your purchase on hold:

Tata Nexon

Suggestion: Hold

It’s safe to say that the Tata Nexon is a top pick for anyone shopping in this segment, or even among all cars! With its extensive range of powertrain options, all the latest tech and a modern look, it’s proven itself to be an all-rounder.

However, with the new Brezza inbound, we suggest holding off on your Nexon purchase, especially if it's the lower-spec or CNG variants you’re considering, given the upgrades expected in the Brezza, which could make it an appealing choice.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Suggestion: Buy

Next up is the other Indian subcompact SUV, the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is known for its punchy diesel engine, premium interior and a long list of equipment, making it a popular choice.

If you’re looking to buy an XUV 3XO, we’d suggest you go ahead, as the new Brezza’s positioning within the segment is not likely to change, and it may not offer a premium experience to make you reconsider the purchase.

Hyundai Venue

Suggestion: Buy

Hyundai launched the second-generation Venue to much fanfare late last year, and in a true sense it has proven its mettle as a ‘mini-Creta’. There’s little to fault in the SUV, except the pricing of higher variants, which stretch across the upper end of this segment.

However, if budget is not an issue, we recommend going ahead with your Venue purchase as the expected changes in the Brezza may not match up to the premiumness of its package, and will likely target the lower end of the segment.

Skoda Kylaq

Suggestion: Buy

The Kylaq has been Skoda’s bestseller in India by a long shot, and the SUV's blend of European build quality, enthusiastic driving experience and handsome styling makes it quite an attractive option for enthusiasts.

If you’re eyeing one, we recommend you go ahead with the purchase as there’s nothing quite as fun-to-drive in the segment. The new Brezza is likely to retain the same frugal-but-boring 1.5-litre petrol engine, which would be ideal for the family buyer, but not for the enthusiast.

Kia Sonet

Suggestion: Hold

The Kia Sonet is a tempting SUV to pass with its premium feel, wide range of powertrains and the muscular and sophisticated styling. However, before you bring it home, it’s worth noting that it’s a full generation older than the Venue, which offers a lot more modernity for a similar price.

Furthermore, Kia is likely to launch a new generation of the Sonet sometime next year, which could make your brand-new car feel instantly outdated.

With that in mind, the Brezza facelift could end up feeling fresher over time, so we suggest you wait until the Maruti’s full specifications are out before signing on the dotted line.

Kia Syros

Suggestion: Hold

Kia also has another wild card in this segment in the form of the Syros. Its boxy proportions and quirky personality have made it an outlier in the segment, although it continues to attract a niche set of buyers with its incredibly spacious and tech-loaded cabin. Considering these aspects, the new Brezza’s largely unchanged proportions and frugal nature may not be enough to sway this small set of buyers. If you’re one of them, we recommend going ahead and buying your own Syros.

Notably, the carmaker has also just revealed a fully electric version of the Syros, which you can consider if EVs are a direction you’d like to follow.

Maruti Fronx & Toyota Taisor

Suggestion: Buy

With Maruti being India’s largest carmaker, it’s no surprise that its fiercest competitor comes from the same stable in the form of the Fronx, which is also rebadged and sold by Toyota as the Urban Cruiser Taisor.

A very popular crossover, the car is well-known for its muscular yet compact footprint, the punchy 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a slightly more premium interior.

The new Brezza, on the other hand, is unlikely to be powered by this smaller engine and may not have the more youthful nature of the Fronx. Besides, there is likely not going to be much of a difference when it comes to the feature list as well and hence, we suggest going ahead with your Fronx or Taisor purchase.

Renault Kiger & Nissan Magnite

Suggestion: Buy

The Renault-Nissan alliance also has the Kiger and Magnite to offer as alternatives to the Brezza. Catering to the lower end of the market, these crossovers are likely to continue undercutting the Maruti by a large margin, while offering a fairly long list of equipment and style for the price.

With this positioning, the Brezza may not affect them as much, as it is expected to move up the price ladder. If you’re on a tight budget and don’t want to miss out on style, the Kiger and Magnite remain the most accessible options, and we suggest you go ahead with your choice if you’re considering them.

What do you think of these rivals, which will be pitted against the facelifted Brezza? Let us know in the comments below!