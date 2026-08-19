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    Mahindra XEV 9S Now Available In 6-Seater Captain Seats Layout

    The XEV 9S adds the captain seat layout at a premium of Rs 20,000

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Aug 19, 2026 19:01 IST
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    Published OnAug 19, 2026 19:01 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 19, 2026 19:01 IST
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    Mahindra XEV 9S Captain Seats Variant Launched

    Mahindra has seen a lot of success with the Born Electric range of SUVs in its portfolio, which also includes the XEV 9S, which is a family SUV with a three-row seating layout, available with up to a 79 kWh battery pack option as well. 

    Now, the XEV 9S has received a running update, which is the captain seat version, where it was previously available with only a 7-seat configuration. Let’s take a look at the captain seat version of the XEV 9S.

    Price & Variants

    Here are the variants in which XEV 9S offers the new captain seat layout: 

    Variants

    Mahindra XEV 9S 7-Seater

    Mahindra XEV 9S 6-Seater (Captain Seats)

    Difference

    Pack Two Above (70 kWh)

    Rs 25,80,000

    Rs 26,00,000

    +Rs 20,000

    Pack Two Above (79 kWh)

    Rs 26,70,000

    Rs 26,90,000

    +Rs 20,000

    Pack Three (79 kWh)

    Rs 28,60,000

    Rs 28,80,000

    +Rs 20,000

    Pack Three Above (79 kWh)

    Rs 30,70,000

    Rs 30,90,000

    +Rs 20,000

    *All prices above are ex-showroom

    The XEV 9S with the captain seat configuration is available in Pack Two Above, Pack Three, and Pack Three Above. At the same time, the base Pack One Above variant is going to come standard with a 7-seater bench seat layout. 

    The XEV 9S starts at Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The captain seat variant carries a Rs 20,000 premium over the 7-seater version of the XEV 9S. 

    What’s New?

    The Mahindra XEV 9S was previously available with a 7-seat layout across all variants, making it more suitable for a nuclear family as well. With the option of a 6-seater captain seat layout, it has now made the XEV 9S more premium-appealing and offers a luxury experience in the backseat.

     Mahindra XEV 9S Captain Seat Layout

    Overall, after Mahindra received customer feedback and worked to maintain its premium position in the electric SUV space, adding this new seat layout is sure to draw more sales for the XEV 9S. 

    Overview

    The Mahindra XEV 9S is an electric equivalent of the XUV 7XO, which has a premium appeal with its design, including a connected LED DRL setup at the front with LED projector headlamps placed below them. It also gets square-shaped LED fog lamps, which are positioned below the headlamps.

     Mahindra XEV 9S Front

    In the profile, it has the typical SUV look with the chrome window line that extends towards the rear, flush door handles that add a premium touch, ORVMs with LED turn indicators, and large 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear as well, the XEV 9S has the sharp-looking LED taillamps with a honeycomb pattern in them, the Mahindra Infinity logo placed at the centre of the tailgate, and the rear bumper with split inserts like at the front. 

     Mahindra XEV 9S Rear

    The XEV 9S features a triple-screen setup which includes three 12.3-inch displays: a passenger screen, an infotainment touchscreen, and the digital driver’s display included in it. It also has a large panoramic sunroof, which is standard across the variants, a wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, front powered seats with memory function, dual-zone climate control, and rear seat ventilation as well. 

     Mahindra XEV 9S Dashboard

    In terms of safety, the XEV 9S packs in a lot of equipment, among which are Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake (EPB), an electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

     Mahindra XEV 9S 360-degree Camera

    The XEV 9S is available in three battery pack options, which are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    59 kWh

    70 kWh

    79 kWh

    Claimed range (*MIDC Phase I+II)

    521 km

    600 km

    679 km

    Power

    231 PS

    245 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    1

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    *RWD- Rear-wheel Drive

    Rivals

    The XEV 9S rivals the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9e, and BYD eMAX 7, while also taking on the Kia Carens Clavis EV.

    CarDekho Says….

    The addition of the captain seat layout on the Mahindra XEV 9S makes it a premium, appealing SUV that buyers want, and Mahindra has taken their feedback into account. Having the 6-seater version at a premium of Rs 20,000 over the 7-seat layout feels a little expensive, but it will justify its price with the added comfort it will give. 

    Overall, the Mahindra XEV 9S, now a complete setup, feels luxurious and also has the performance it needs.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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