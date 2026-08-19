Mahindra XEV 9S Now Available In 6-Seater Captain Seats Layout

Mahindra has seen a lot of success with the Born Electric range of SUVs in its portfolio, which also includes the XEV 9S, which is a family SUV with a three-row seating layout, available with up to a 79 kWh battery pack option as well.

Now, the XEV 9S has received a running update, which is the captain seat version, where it was previously available with only a 7-seat configuration. Let’s take a look at the captain seat version of the XEV 9S.

Price & Variants

Here are the variants in which XEV 9S offers the new captain seat layout:

Variants Mahindra XEV 9S 7-Seater Mahindra XEV 9S 6-Seater (Captain Seats) Difference Pack Two Above (70 kWh) Rs 25,80,000 Rs 26,00,000 +Rs 20,000 Pack Two Above (79 kWh) Rs 26,70,000 Rs 26,90,000 +Rs 20,000 Pack Three (79 kWh) Rs 28,60,000 Rs 28,80,000 +Rs 20,000 Pack Three Above (79 kWh) Rs 30,70,000 Rs 30,90,000 +Rs 20,000

*All prices above are ex-showroom

The XEV 9S with the captain seat configuration is available in Pack Two Above, Pack Three, and Pack Three Above. At the same time, the base Pack One Above variant is going to come standard with a 7-seater bench seat layout.

The XEV 9S starts at Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The captain seat variant carries a Rs 20,000 premium over the 7-seater version of the XEV 9S.

What’s New?

The Mahindra XEV 9S was previously available with a 7-seat layout across all variants, making it more suitable for a nuclear family as well. With the option of a 6-seater captain seat layout, it has now made the XEV 9S more premium-appealing and offers a luxury experience in the backseat.

Overall, after Mahindra received customer feedback and worked to maintain its premium position in the electric SUV space, adding this new seat layout is sure to draw more sales for the XEV 9S.

Overview

The Mahindra XEV 9S is an electric equivalent of the XUV 7XO, which has a premium appeal with its design, including a connected LED DRL setup at the front with LED projector headlamps placed below them. It also gets square-shaped LED fog lamps, which are positioned below the headlamps.

In the profile, it has the typical SUV look with the chrome window line that extends towards the rear, flush door handles that add a premium touch, ORVMs with LED turn indicators, and large 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear as well, the XEV 9S has the sharp-looking LED taillamps with a honeycomb pattern in them, the Mahindra Infinity logo placed at the centre of the tailgate, and the rear bumper with split inserts like at the front.

The XEV 9S features a triple-screen setup which includes three 12.3-inch displays: a passenger screen, an infotainment touchscreen, and the digital driver’s display included in it. It also has a large panoramic sunroof, which is standard across the variants, a wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, front powered seats with memory function, dual-zone climate control, and rear seat ventilation as well.

In terms of safety, the XEV 9S packs in a lot of equipment, among which are Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake (EPB), an electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The XEV 9S is available in three battery pack options, which are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh Claimed range (*MIDC Phase I+II) 521 km 600 km 679 km Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD

*RWD- Rear-wheel Drive

Rivals

The XEV 9S rivals the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9e, and BYD eMAX 7, while also taking on the Kia Carens Clavis EV.

CarDekho Says….

The addition of the captain seat layout on the Mahindra XEV 9S makes it a premium, appealing SUV that buyers want, and Mahindra has taken their feedback into account. Having the 6-seater version at a premium of Rs 20,000 over the 7-seat layout feels a little expensive, but it will justify its price with the added comfort it will give.

Overall, the Mahindra XEV 9S, now a complete setup, feels luxurious and also has the performance it needs.