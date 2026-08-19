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    2026 Mahindra BE 6: Variant-Wise Features Explained In Detail

    The new LED text display on the tailgate and triple-screen setup make it more luxurious and fancy.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Aug 19, 2026 18:16 IST
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    Published OnAug 19, 2026 18:01 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 19, 2026 18:16 IST
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    Mahindra BE 6 Facelift

    The BE 6 recently got a variant overhaul, now called the BE 6 Sporteq Edition. Along with that, the BE 6 also comes in a Formula E edition, which is a sportier persona if you fancy one. With the new variant mix getting new features, let’s take a detailed dive into the Mahindra BE 6’s features, safety, and other feature differences. 

    The BE 6 is now available in five basic variants: One, Two, Three, Three Plus, Four, Four - Launch Edition, Formula E Edition, and the Formula E Freedom Edition.

    A quick note before we dive in: The FE (Formula E) edition is based on the Three variant and the Launch Edition and Formula E Freedom Edition are based on the top-spec Four variant. There are minor differences between the Three and the FE edition which are mentioned in the following tables. 

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Exterior

    Feature

    ONE

    TWO

    THREE

    THREE+

    FOUR

    Bi-LED headlamps with DRLs

    DRL animation (1-segment horizontal)

    Signature C-shaped LED DRLs with animation

    Signature C-shaped LED tail lamp 

    Front fog lamps, cornering lamps & auto booster lamps

    Fixed glass panoramic sunroof

    Infinity Roof with LED pattern

    Sequential turn indicators (front & rear)

    Automated flush-door handles

    Powered tailgate with gesture control

    Personalised tailgate LED messaging/animations

    Illuminated exterior brand logo

    Wheels

    18-inch steel wheels

    19-inch steel wheels

    19-inch alloys

    19-inch alloys

    19-inch alloys

    • The new personalised tailgate LED message function is reserved only for the top two variants.

    Mahindra BE 6

    • The signature C-shaped light signature for the LED DRLs and the tail lamps,  along with front fog lamps, is reserved for THREE+ and above.

    • The fixed glass roof is available from the Three variant onwards. However, the LED lighting is reserved for the top Four variant.

    The BE 6 is avilable in a total of 9 different colours. The detailed explanation of the variant wise colour options is explained here.

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Interior

    Variants

    One

    Two

    Three

    FE

    Three Plus

    Four

    FE FOUR

    Screen layout with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Dual-screen (12.3-inch each)

    Triple-screens (12.3-inch each)

    Triple-screens (12.3-inch each)

    Dual-screen (12.3-inch each)

    Triple-screens (12.3-inch each)

    Triple-screens (12.3-inch each)

    Dual-screen (12.3-inch each)

    Leatherette-wrapped door trims

    Suede finish

    Suede finish

    60:40 split 2nd row seat with 2-step recline, 2nd row armrest

    60:40 split 2nd row seat with 2-step recline, 2nd row armrest

    Leatherette steering wheel & e-shifter

    Steering-mounted controls

    Sound System

    6-speaker sound system

    16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos

    16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos

    16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos

    16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos

    16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos

    16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos

    Ventilated front seats

    Ambient lighting

    Footwell lamps

    Dolby Vision & in-car gaming/karaoke suite

    • The Formula E editions get only the dual-screen setup unlike the other equivalent variants, which get the triple-screen layout.

    Mahindra BE 6

    • Powered and ventilated front seats are reserved only for the Sporteeq variants and not for the Formula E editions. 

    • However, the Formula E editions come with adaptive suspension, footlamps, and virtual engine sounds, which is exclusive to this variant.

    • Ambient lighting, karaoke/gaming/Dolby Vision features are reserved for Three+ and Four variants, respectively.

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Comfort & Convenience

    Variants

    One

    Two

    Three

    FE

    Three Plus

    Four

    Push-button start & VESS (Virtual Engine Sound System) switch (physical)

    Height-adjustable driver seat, tilt & telescopic steering (Manual)

    Cabin pre-cooling, Valet Mode

    3 Type-C USB ports (1st row 15W/65W; 2nd row 65W)

    6-way powered driver seat with memory

    Charge scheduler for charging stations with app

    Front wireless phone charger

    ✅ x2

    ✅ x2

    User profile settings with auto-detection

    Dual-zone climate control

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Additional Type-C USB (65W) for 2nd row

    ORVM – reverse auto dip

    Passive keyless entry with request function

    Approach unlock & walk-away Lock

    One-touch driver window (up/down)

    Auto-park assist

    Cabin air filter with AQI display

    Adaptive Suspension

    • One already comes reasonably loaded on the basics like physical push-button start, auto climate control, USB-C ports, and even a charge scheduler.

    Mahindra BE 6

    • The Two variant comes with key features like USB fast charging, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless phone charging, and dual-zone climate control.

    • Passive keyless entry, a second wireless charger, and the parcel shelf don't arrive until Three+ variant.

    • Adaptive suspension, auto-park assist, cabin air filter, and fully automatic door unlock are reserved for the top-spec variants. 

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Safety

    Variants

    One

    Two

    Three / FE

    Three Plus

    Four

    6 airbags

    ✅ (+ knee airbag)

    Rear-view camera with rear parking sensors

    TPMS with indicator

    ✅ (upgraded to individual tyre monitoring)

    Tyre inflator kit

    All-wheel disc brakes, ESP, brake-by-wire

    Driver Drowsiness Detection

    Electronic Parking Brake

    Front parking sensors

    540-degree camera

    NFC digital key & card

    L2 ADAS (1 radar + 1 vision camera)

    L2+ ADAS (5 radar + 1 vision camera)

    Auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers

    360-camera with integrated dashcam

    Knee airbag

    • Mahindra provides 6 airbags, ESP, all-wheel discs, electronic parking brake) standard right from One, which is commendable.

    Mahindra BE 6

    • The 360-degree camera, digital NFC key, and parental-lock features come in from TWO onward.

    • ADAS features are available from: Three+ introduces Level-2 ADAS with a single radar and camera, while Four upgrades to L2+ ADAS with five radar sensors and a camera.

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Battery, Motor & Range

    Variants

    One

    Two

    Three

    FE

    Three Plus

    Four / Launch Edition

    FE Four

    Battery pack

    59 kWh

    59 kWh

    59 kWh / 70 kWh

    79 kWh

    70 or 79 kWh (buyer's choice)

    79 kWh

    79 kWh

    Motor power

    232 PS

    232 PS

    232 PS (59 kWh) / 245 PS (70 kWh)

    286 PS

    245 PS (70 kWh) / 286 PS (79 kWh)

    286 PS

    286 PS

    Motor torque

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    Drive type

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    Range (MIDC P1+P2)

    548 km

    548 km

    548 km (59 kWh) / 651 km (70 kWh)

    683 km

    651 km (70 kWh) / 683 km (79 kWh)

    683 km

    683 km

    Suspension damper

    Passive with FDD 

    Passive with FDD 

    Passive with FDD 

    Intelligent Adaptive

    Passive with FDD

    Intelligent Adaptive

    Intelligent Adaptive

    DC fast charging (20–80%)

    20 min

    20 min

    20 min

    20 min

    20 min

    20 min

    20 min

    AC charging (0–100%, 7.2 kW / 11.2 kW)

    8.7 h / 6 h

    8.7 h / 6 h

    8.7 h / 6 h (59 kWh) or 10.2 h / 7 h (70 kWh)

    11.7 h / 8 h

    10.2 h / 7 h (70 kWh) or 11.7 h / 8 h (79 kWh)

    11.7 h / 8 h

    11.7 h / 8 h

    • All three battery sizes: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh — deliver a claimed 20-80% DC fast-charge time of just 20 minutes, regardless of variant, provided you use the matching charger output (140 kW/160 kW/180 kW respectively).Mahindra BE 6

    • The 79 kWh battery pack is available from the Three Formula E edition onwards all the way to the top variants.

    • All variants of the BE 6 come with only rear-wheel drive setups.

    • To get a clear understanding of the BE 6's drivetrain options, click here to read our detailed report.

    Price And Rivals

    The facelifted BE 6 is priced at Rs 19.45 lakh onwards. It goes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and Toyota Ebella

    CarDekho Says…

    The BE 6 is among the radical eSUVs available in India. The edgy and coupe-like silhouette is unlike most regularly shaped SUVs on sale. However, it has been widely accepted in the SUV market. 

    Mahindra BE 6

    Moreover, Mahindra’s eSUV lineup is also versatile, offering an electric alternative for anyone who cares about style and presence, as well as the practical, family-oriented buyer.

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