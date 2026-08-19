2026 Mahindra BE 6: Variant-Wise Features Explained In Detail

The BE 6 recently got a variant overhaul, now called the BE 6 Sporteq Edition. Along with that, the BE 6 also comes in a Formula E edition, which is a sportier persona if you fancy one. With the new variant mix getting new features, let’s take a detailed dive into the Mahindra BE 6’s features, safety, and other feature differences.

The BE 6 is now available in five basic variants: One, Two, Three, Three Plus, Four, Four - Launch Edition, Formula E Edition, and the Formula E Freedom Edition.

A quick note before we dive in: The FE (Formula E) edition is based on the Three variant and the Launch Edition and Formula E Freedom Edition are based on the top-spec Four variant. There are minor differences between the Three and the FE edition which are mentioned in the following tables.

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Exterior

Feature ONE TWO THREE THREE+ FOUR Bi-LED headlamps with DRLs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ DRL animation (1-segment horizontal) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Signature C-shaped LED DRLs with animation ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Signature C-shaped LED tail lamp ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Front fog lamps, cornering lamps & auto booster lamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Fixed glass panoramic sunroof ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Infinity Roof with LED pattern ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Sequential turn indicators (front & rear) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Automated flush-door handles ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate with gesture control ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Personalised tailgate LED messaging/animations ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Illuminated exterior brand logo ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch steel wheels 19-inch steel wheels 19-inch alloys 19-inch alloys 19-inch alloys

The new personalised tailgate LED message function is reserved only for the top two variants.

The signature C-shaped light signature for the LED DRLs and the tail lamps, along with front fog lamps, is reserved for THREE+ and above.

The fixed glass roof is available from the Three variant onwards. However, the LED lighting is reserved for the top Four variant.

The BE 6 is avilable in a total of 9 different colours. The detailed explanation of the variant wise colour options is explained here.

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Interior

Variants One Two Three FE Three Plus Four FE FOUR Screen layout with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Dual-screen (12.3-inch each) Triple-screens (12.3-inch each) Triple-screens (12.3-inch each) Dual-screen (12.3-inch each) Triple-screens (12.3-inch each) Triple-screens (12.3-inch each) Dual-screen (12.3-inch each) Leatherette-wrapped door trims ❌ ✅ ✅ Suede finish ✅ ✅ Suede finish 60:40 split 2nd row seat with 2-step recline, 2nd row armrest ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 60:40 split 2nd row seat with 2-step recline, 2nd row armrest ✅ Leatherette steering wheel & e-shifter ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sound System 6-speaker sound system 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Footwell lamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dolby Vision & in-car gaming/karaoke suite ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

The Formula E editions get only the dual-screen setup unlike the other equivalent variants, which get the triple-screen layout.

Powered and ventilated front seats are reserved only for the Sporteeq variants and not for the Formula E editions.

However, the Formula E editions come with adaptive suspension, footlamps, and virtual engine sounds, which is exclusive to this variant.

Ambient lighting, karaoke/gaming/Dolby Vision features are reserved for Three+ and Four variants, respectively.

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Comfort & Convenience

Variants One Two Three FE Three Plus Four Push-button start & VESS (Virtual Engine Sound System) switch (physical) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat, tilt & telescopic steering (Manual) ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Cabin pre-cooling, Valet Mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3 Type-C USB ports (1st row 15W/65W; 2nd row 65W) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 6-way powered driver seat with memory ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ Charge scheduler for charging stations with app ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front wireless phone charger ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ x2 ✅ x2 User profile settings with auto-detection ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dual-zone climate control ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Additional Type-C USB (65W) for 2nd row ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ORVM – reverse auto dip ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Passive keyless entry with request function ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Approach unlock & walk-away Lock ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ One-touch driver window (up/down) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Auto-park assist ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Cabin air filter with AQI display ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Adaptive Suspension ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

One already comes reasonably loaded on the basics like physical push-button start, auto climate control, USB-C ports, and even a charge scheduler.

The Two variant comes with key features like USB fast charging, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless phone charging, and dual-zone climate control.

Passive keyless entry, a second wireless charger, and the parcel shelf don't arrive until Three+ variant.

Adaptive suspension, auto-park assist, cabin air filter, and fully automatic door unlock are reserved for the top-spec variants.

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Safety

Variants One Two Three / FE Three Plus Four 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ (+ knee airbag) Rear-view camera with rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ TPMS with indicator ✅ ✅ (upgraded to individual tyre monitoring) ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre inflator kit ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes, ESP, brake-by-wire ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Driver Drowsiness Detection ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic Parking Brake ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front parking sensors ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 540-degree camera ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ NFC digital key & card ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ L2 ADAS (1 radar + 1 vision camera) ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ L2+ ADAS (5 radar + 1 vision camera) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 360-camera with integrated dashcam ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Knee airbag ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

Mahindra provides 6 airbags, ESP, all-wheel discs, electronic parking brake) standard right from One, which is commendable.

The 360-degree camera, digital NFC key, and parental-lock features come in from TWO onward.

ADAS features are available from: Three+ introduces Level-2 ADAS with a single radar and camera, while Four upgrades to L2+ ADAS with five radar sensors and a camera.

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Battery, Motor & Range

Variants One Two Three FE Three Plus Four / Launch Edition FE Four Battery pack 59 kWh 59 kWh 59 kWh / 70 kWh 79 kWh 70 or 79 kWh (buyer's choice) 79 kWh 79 kWh Motor power 232 PS 232 PS 232 PS (59 kWh) / 245 PS (70 kWh) 286 PS 245 PS (70 kWh) / 286 PS (79 kWh) 286 PS 286 PS Motor torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Drive type RWD RWD RWD RWD RWD RWD RWD Range (MIDC P1+P2) 548 km 548 km 548 km (59 kWh) / 651 km (70 kWh) 683 km 651 km (70 kWh) / 683 km (79 kWh) 683 km 683 km Suspension damper Passive with FDD Passive with FDD Passive with FDD Intelligent Adaptive Passive with FDD Intelligent Adaptive Intelligent Adaptive DC fast charging (20–80%) 20 min 20 min 20 min 20 min 20 min 20 min 20 min AC charging (0–100%, 7.2 kW / 11.2 kW) 8.7 h / 6 h 8.7 h / 6 h 8.7 h / 6 h (59 kWh) or 10.2 h / 7 h (70 kWh) 11.7 h / 8 h 10.2 h / 7 h (70 kWh) or 11.7 h / 8 h (79 kWh) 11.7 h / 8 h 11.7 h / 8 h

All three battery sizes: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh — deliver a claimed 20-80% DC fast-charge time of just 20 minutes, regardless of variant, provided you use the matching charger output (140 kW/160 kW/180 kW respectively).

The 79 kWh battery pack is available from the Three Formula E edition onwards all the way to the top variants.

All variants of the BE 6 come with only rear-wheel drive setups.

To get a clear understanding of the BE 6's drivetrain options, click here to read our detailed report.

Price And Rivals

The facelifted BE 6 is priced at Rs 19.45 lakh onwards. It goes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and Toyota Ebella.

CarDekho Says…

The BE 6 is among the radical eSUVs available in India. The edgy and coupe-like silhouette is unlike most regularly shaped SUVs on sale. However, it has been widely accepted in the SUV market.

Moreover, Mahindra’s eSUV lineup is also versatile, offering an electric alternative for anyone who cares about style and presence, as well as the practical, family-oriented buyer.