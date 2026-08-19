Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Reef Edition: Check Out Its New Design Elements In 14 Images

Mahindra has been so active in revising its lineup; now we have the Scorpio N Facelift, and the carmaker has unveiled the updated lineup for the BE 6 on Independence Day. Just a day before, they unveiled the much-anticipated Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler, built on the Scorpio N platform, and the pickup was showcased in three distinct editions: Reef Edition, Trail Edition, and Valley Edition.

In this story, let’s take a look at how the Scorpio Lifestyler Reef Edition looks in detail; let’s take a look at the real-life images:

Design

Front

The Reef Edition brings an ocean-inspired theme to the Scorpio Lifestyler pickup truck.

Up front, you get sleek dual-pod LED headlamps and DRLs that evoke the pickup truck's adventurous nature.

The large grille design looks chunky, featuring horizontal slats with chrome and orange bits, and the Mahindra logo in the centre.

Featuring a rugged, sculpted design with a rectangular silver accent, the front bumper enhances the SUV's aggressive stance and highlights its adventurous nature.

Twin pod fog lamps are placed in the rectangular cutout, giving a serious look to the fascia.

Orange-coloured tow hooks are placed in the lower part of the bumper along with the rugged skidplate, complementing the rugged look of the Reef Edition.

Side

In profile, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler truck retains the boxy silhouette of its SUV sibling, the Scorpio N Facelift.

The Aquareef shade gives the ocean-inspired character to the pickup truck.

The Scorpio Lifestyler Reef Edition was displayed with an 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheel setup.

The chunky black cladding around the wheel arch adds contrast to the blue shade of the SUV and gives a proper off-roader look.

The Scorpio Lifestyler Reef Edition, like the other two editions, will be offered in a dual-cab layout, adequate for your adventurous tours.

A single-pane sunroof is also expected to be part of the package.

Other elements include roof rails, side steps, and blacked-out ORVMs (outside rear-view mirrors) equipped with integrated turn indicators.

Rear

The tailgate features bold 'Mahindra' lettering across its width, with the 'Lifestyler' emblem positioned cleanly just below.

A top-mounted door lid module houses a sleek stop lamp along with the integrated rear-view camera. The presence of cameras on the side view mirrors also suggests that we may get a 540-degree camera with the production version.

The distinct C-shaped tail lamp design adds a modern touch to the rear.

A 180W power outlet is provided on the flatbed for your adventure camping needs.

Expected Interior

The Mahindra Lifestyler is expected to feature a utility-oriented cabin with a brown-and-black theme and an upright dashboard design. With its large central infotainment screen, steering wheel design, and overall cabin layout, the interior reminds us of the styling of global pickup trucks.

Expected Features & Safety

The features list of the Scorpio Lifestyler Reef Edition isn't revealed by Mahindra. However, as we saw in the design sketches, and as the Lifestyler is based on the Scorpio N Facelift, we can expect a comprehensive features list for the Reef Edition. It includes a vertically oriented touchscreen with wireless Android and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, a single-pane sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, front ventilated seats, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

On the safety front, the Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to be equipped with 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), a tyre pressure monitoring system, a 540-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and hill descent control (HDC).

As the Scorpio N has attained a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP, we expect the Scorpio Lifestyler could also carry the same glory.

Expected Powertrain Options

The Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to be offered with the same powertrain options that we get with the Scorpio N Facelift: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine option and a 2.2-litre diesel engine option. Here are the powertrain specifications in detail:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

As per the sources, the Scorpio Lifestyler will go on sale sometime in April 2027. The prices are expected to start under Rs 19.79 lakh. When launched, the Scorpio Lifestyler will rival the Isuzu V-Cross and the Toyota Hilux.

CarDekho Says…

The Indian pickup truck segment was dry for a while after the Scorpio Getaway was discontinued. Then came the foreign players with expensive price tags and more features on offer. With the introduction of the Scorpio Lifestyler in April 2027, we will get a proper alternative in terms of features and safety.

Coming to the Reef Edition, it stands out with its Aquareef shade and the ocean-inspired theme. If you are someone looking for a lifestyle pickup truck with an adventurous personality, great road presence, and a proper utilitarian layout with an explorer character, then the Reef Edition of the Scorpio pickup truck is the one that you should buy!