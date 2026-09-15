Here Are Five Things To Know About The Upcoming Hyundai Bayon SUV!

The SUV segment in India showcases new designs such as the Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, and the Tata Punch, which are varied designs in the SUV space. Hyundai is also planning to add one more product and has even confirmed the name, which is Hyundai Bayon.

Let’s dive into five things you should know about the Bayon

Slots Between Hyundai Venue And Hyundai Creta

Hyundai India believes there’s still a gap between the Venue and the Creta SUV that people would be really interested in, and since the Creta is due for a generation change, it will grow in size just like its platform sibling, the Seltos. Which is why the upcoming Bayon SUV will sit between these products, as it will create a perfect slot for the Bayon.

With the Venue being a sub-4m SUV and the Creta being a compact SUV under 4.4 meters, the Bayon is going to neatly slot between the two as a crossover design.

Could Pack A Lot of AI Tech

The upcoming Bayon is expected to pack a lot of features and equipment, including some artificial intelligence technology, which will help to analyse driving data and fine-tune your driving experience with it.

As we see artificial intelligence on the rise in recent times, in every industry possible out there. The automotive industry isn’t too far behind either; with the help of AI, Hyundai is also expected to integrate this technology into its upcoming products like Bayon, details of which will be unveiled soon.

Crossover-Like Design

Spy shots of the test mule offered key insights into what this upcoming model will look like. Looking at the profile, the Bayon has a crossover-ish look, with black roof rails over the top, a rising window line, a front bonnet with a clamshell design, and even the trending split LED headlamps as well.

The Bayon does appear smaller in height than the current Creta SUV, which confirms its crossover stance.

Will Get Panoramic Sunroof

If there’s one such feature that will definitely attract more car buyers to the vehicle, it is having a panoramic sunroof option. The Hyundai Bayon, according to the spy shots, is expected to have a panoramic sunroof, which will enhance the overall cabin space in it.

*For Re-presentation purpose only

Launching Before Diwali 2026

The festive season is an interesting time for the Indian automotive market, bringing new products, multiple new offers on the existing vehicles as well. It is expected that the new Hyundai Bayon will be launched prior to Diwali 2026, and will give the product its due visibility and the initial push as well.

*For representation purpose only- Interantional spec Bayon

The Hyundai Bayon is expected to be launched sometime in October 2026. As the spy shots suggest, it is in the final form of testing.

CarDekho Says..

The Hyundai Bayon will definitely kickstart a new segment, which will be beneficial for customers to be able to choose from the pool of SUVs. Coming to the Bayon, it is expected to share its powertrains with its premium hatchback and could have completely redesigned interiors.

With it launching before Diwali, Hyundai is eyeing the likes of other SUVs like the Creta and Venue.