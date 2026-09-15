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    5 Stars For Mahindra XUV 7XO At Bharat NCAP: Full Crash Test Report Explained

    While the difference is marginal, the XUV 7XO outperformed its arch rival, the Tata Safari, in every category!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 15, 2026 13:10 IST
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    Published OnSep 15, 2026 13:06 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 15, 2026 13:10 IST
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    Mahindra XUV 7XO BNCAP

    Earlier this year, Mahindra launched the XUV 7XO as the facelifted version of its popular XUV700. Among a lot of changes, the SUV received a comprehensively refreshed styling package, a new interior and a long list of features that continue to help it dominate the midsize SUV segment in India. However, it has now gone under the scrutiny of Bharat NCAP and come out with a 5-star crash test rating! Here are all the details of the scores and a detailed analysis of the same:

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    Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

    Overall Score: 30.76 out of 32

    Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 14.76 out of 16

    Side Deformable Barrier Test: 16 out of 16

    In the Adult Occupant Protection category, the XUV 7XO proved its mettle with a 30.76 points score out of a maximum of 32 points, earning it a well-deserved 5-star rating. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, it offered ‘Good’ protection to the Head, Neck, Tibia, and feet of both occupants, with an ‘Adequate’ rating for the Knees and Driver’s chest. The passenger’s chest was rated as ‘Good’ too, earning it 14.76 points out of 16.

    In the side deformable barrier test as well, the SUV got a ‘Good’ rating for all parts and earned a full 16 out of 16 points. Results were similar in the side pole impact test as well, where it passed with flying colours.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Child Occupant Protection (COP)

    Overall Score: 44.97 out of 49

    Dynamic Score: 23.97 out of 24

    Child Restraint System (CRS) Installation Score: 12 out of 12

    In the Child Occupant Protection category, it mirrored its AOP score with a 5 star rating and an impressive overall score of 44.97 out of 49 points. In the dynamic score category and the CRS Installation score too, it brought 23.97 points out of 24 and 12 points out of 12 respectively, and protected the child dummy well.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Safety Features

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO comes equipped with a ton of safety features such as 7 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold assist (HHA), ISOFIX child seat anchors, 540-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Price & Rivals

    Prices for the Mahindra XUV 7XO range between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 25.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Tata Safari, Jeep Meridian, MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar.

    CarDekho Says…

    Mahindra’s commitment to safety has been proven once again. While the XUV700 itself had proven safety credentials, the XUV 7XO truly takes the legacy forward. What is also interesting is that it scored better than the Safari on all fronts, adding another feather to its cap. This development ensures that the SUV continues to offer, what we feel is the most rounded package at its price point with 7 seats, strong engines, the latest technology and now, a proven safety score too!

    What do you think of the XUV 7XO’s safety rating? Let us know in the comments below!

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    5 Stars For Mahindra XUV 7XO At Bharat NCAP: Full Crash Test Report Explained
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