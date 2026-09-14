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    2026 Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Vs Tata Sierra EV Compared In Detail: Space-age In Their Own Way!

    Both these SUVs offer long-range battery packs, excellent performance figures and some neat futuristic features

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 14, 2026 16:00 IST
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    Published OnSep 14, 2026 16:00 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 14, 2026 16:00 IST
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    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ vs Tata Sierra EV

    Mahindra recently launched the updated BE 6 SPORTEQ with some added features, a revised colour palette and a new battery pack. However, also in the segment, lies the Tata Sierra EV, which fights back with its retro-cool styling, a roomy, practical cabin and a first-in-segment dual-motor powertrain. But which one should you pick? Here is a detailed comparison between the two:  

    Price

    Model

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

    Tata Sierra EV

    Price (without charger)

    Rs 19.45 lakh to Rs 26.95 lakh

    Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom

    • The Sierra EV undercuts the BE 6 SPORTEQ by a significant Rs 66,000 for the base variant, and up to Rs 95,000 for the top-spec versions.

    • However, to lower its initial pricing, Mahindra does offer BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) programmes that lower the base variant’s pricing to Rs 11.45 lakh + Rs 3.75 per km. Check out the eSUVs' full pricing here.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

    Tata Sierra EV

    Difference

    Length

    4371 mm

    4340 mm

    + 31 mm

    Width

    1907 mm

    1841 mm

    + 66 mm

    Height

    1627 mm

    1750 mm

    (- 123 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2775 mm

    2730 mm

    + 45 mm

    Boot space

    455 litres

    622 litres

    (- 167 litres)

    • Externally, the BE 6 SPORTEQ is larger than the Sierra EV in every way except the height, given its coupe-SUV styling.

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ
    Tata Sierra EV

    • However, despite the smaller footprint, the Sierra EV offers a lot more boot space, which will come in handy during road trips and airport runs.

    • Despite its larger dimensions, the BE 6 SPORTEQ’s cabin isn’t as spacious, and chauffeur-driven as well as family buyers will feel the Sierra EV to be a lot more practical and roomy, as we observed during our road tests of both eSUVs.

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ
    Tata Sierra EV

    Colour Options

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

    Tata Sierra EV

    Everest White

    Pristine White

    Tango Red

    Bengal Rouge

    Deep Forest

    Coorg Clouds

    Firestorm Orange

    Andaman Adventure

    Desert Myst

    Pure Grey

    Stealth Black

    Rishikesh Rapids

    Rosso Impulso Satin

    Nainital Nocturne

    Graphite Storm

    -

    Features

    Feature

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

    Tata Sierra EV

    LED headlamps with LED DRLs

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Silver skid plate

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    Alloy Wheels

    20-inch with aero inserts

    19-inch with aero inserts

    ORVMs with LED Indicators 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Flush-fit door handles

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Black side cladding

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    LED taillamps

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Roof spoiler

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Rear skid plate

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Cabin theme

    Brown and Black

    Black and white

    Leatherette seat upholstery

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Sunroof

    ✅ (Panoramic glass roof)

    ✅ (Panoramic)

    Digital instrument cluster

    ✅ (12.3-inch)

    ✅ (10.25-inch)

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    ✅ (12.3-inch)

    ✅ (12.3-inch)

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Passenger entertainment display

    ✅ (12.3-inch)

    ✅ (12.3-inch)

    Connected car tech

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Automatic climate control

    ✅ (Dual-zone)

    ✅ (Dual-zone)

    Wireless phone charger

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Ambient lighting

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Powered seats

    ✅(6-way driver only)

    ✅(6-way driver, 4-way co-driver)

    Ventilated seats

    ✅(Front)

    ✅(Front)

    Head-up display

    Drive modes

    Powered tailgate

    Sound system

    16-speaker Harman Kardon

    12-speaker JBL Black

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Airbags

    7

    6

    Parking Camera

    ✅(540-degree)

    ✅(540-degree)

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅(Level 2+)

    ✅(Level 2+)

    Dashcam 

    ❌ 

    Hill hold assist (HHA) 

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    • Beating even most luxury cars, the BE 6 SPORTEQ and Sierra EV are both equipped with pretty much every technology you can think of, including a three-screen setup.

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ
    Tata Sierra EV

    • Some differences include a better sound system, a knee airbag and larger alloy wheels in the Mahindra, while the Tata offers a powered co-driver seat and an openable sunroof.

    • Both SUVs have excellent 5-star safety ratings in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Check out the BE 6 SPORTEQ’s score here.

    Powertrain Options

    Specification

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

    Tata Sierra EV

    Battery Pack

    59 kWh

    70 kWh

    79 kWh

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    1

    1

    2

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    548 km

    651 km

    683 km

    566 km

    665 km

    624 km

    Power

    232 PS

    245 PS

    286 PS

    238 PS

    209 PS

    140 PS (Front motor), 209 PS (Rear motor)

    Torque

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    AWD

    • There are three powertrain options offered by both eSUVs that keep the lineup versatile for every buyer.

    • The BE 6 SPORTEQ offers a slightly better claimed range figure owing to its larger 79 kWh battery pack, while the Sierra EV fights back with a segment-first dual-motor setup with up to 504 Nm of torque.

    • Notably, the base 63 kWh battery of the Sierra EV delivers better range than the BE 6 SPORTEQ’s entry-level 59 kWh battery pack.

    • The BE 6 SPORTEQ is offered with up to 180 kW DC fast charging capabilities, while the Sierra EV is capped at 120 kW. This will be especially useful during long journeys for quick top-ups.

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ
    Tata Sierra EV

    • The Sierra EV’s AWD setup could prove to be useful while off-roading, or when you need more traction in certain environments.

    • To know more about the new BE 6 SPORTEQ’s powertrains, click here.

    CarDekho Says…

    Representing the best of Indian automakers’ capabilities, both the BE 6 SPORTEQ and Sierra EV are groundbreaking products, which are hard to fault in any particular department. The BE 6 SPORTEQ offers a true sportscar-for-the-masses look and feel, thrilling performance and space-age styling that wouldn’t put it out of place in Batman’s garage.

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

    The Sierra EV, on the other hand, has the power to smoke multi-crore SUVs, a spacious and roomy interior that keeps all occupants comfortable and a similar range of technology on offer. Its true ‘sleeper’ personality shines through in its own right. However, given these personalities, we feel you cannot go wrong with either EV, and given how different they feel, despite being similar in many areas, there shouldn’t be a lot of confusion in choosing between them.

    Tata Sierra EV

    Which one of the two eSUVs would be your pick? Let us know in the comments below! 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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