2026 Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Vs Tata Sierra EV Compared In Detail: Space-age In Their Own Way!

Mahindra recently launched the updated BE 6 SPORTEQ with some added features, a revised colour palette and a new battery pack. However, also in the segment, lies the Tata Sierra EV, which fights back with its retro-cool styling, a roomy, practical cabin and a first-in-segment dual-motor powertrain. But which one should you pick? Here is a detailed comparison between the two:

Price

Model Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Tata Sierra EV Price (without charger) Rs 19.45 lakh to Rs 26.95 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

The Sierra EV undercuts the BE 6 SPORTEQ by a significant Rs 66,000 for the base variant, and up to Rs 95,000 for the top-spec versions.

However, to lower its initial pricing, Mahindra does offer BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) programmes that lower the base variant’s pricing to Rs 11.45 lakh + Rs 3.75 per km. Check out the eSUVs' full pricing here.

Dimensions

Parameter Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Tata Sierra EV Difference Length 4371 mm 4340 mm + 31 mm Width 1907 mm 1841 mm + 66 mm Height 1627 mm 1750 mm (- 123 mm) Wheelbase 2775 mm 2730 mm + 45 mm Boot space 455 litres 622 litres (- 167 litres)

Externally, the BE 6 SPORTEQ is larger than the Sierra EV in every way except the height, given its coupe-SUV styling.

However, despite the smaller footprint, the Sierra EV offers a lot more boot space, which will come in handy during road trips and airport runs.

Despite its larger dimensions, the BE 6 SPORTEQ’s cabin isn’t as spacious, and chauffeur-driven as well as family buyers will feel the Sierra EV to be a lot more practical and roomy, as we observed during our road tests of both eSUVs.

Colour Options

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Tata Sierra EV Everest White Pristine White Tango Red Bengal Rouge Deep Forest Coorg Clouds Firestorm Orange Andaman Adventure Desert Myst Pure Grey Stealth Black Rishikesh Rapids Rosso Impulso Satin Nainital Nocturne Graphite Storm -

There’s a wide colour palette available with both the eSUVs in this comparison.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ one-ups the Sierra EV with unique satin finishes available in multiple colour options in the Formula E Freedom Edition guise. Check out its entire colour palette and other details here.

Features

Feature Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Tata Sierra EV LED headlamps with LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Silver skid plate ❌ ✅ Alloy Wheels 20-inch with aero inserts 19-inch with aero inserts ORVMs with LED Indicators ✅ ✅ Flush-fit door handles ✅ ✅ Black side cladding ✅ ✅ LED taillamps ✅ ✅ Roof spoiler ✅ ✅ Rear skid plate ✅ ✅ Cabin theme Brown and Black Black and white Leatherette seat upholstery ✅ ✅ Sunroof ✅ (Panoramic glass roof) ✅ (Panoramic) Digital instrument cluster ✅ (12.3-inch) ✅ (10.25-inch) Touchscreen infotainment system ✅ (12.3-inch) ✅ (12.3-inch) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Passenger entertainment display ✅ (12.3-inch) ✅ (12.3-inch) Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control ✅ (Dual-zone) ✅ (Dual-zone) Wireless phone charger ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ✅ ✅ Powered seats ✅(6-way driver only) ✅(6-way driver, 4-way co-driver) Ventilated seats ✅(Front) ✅(Front) Head-up display ✅ ✅ Drive modes ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Sound system 16-speaker Harman Kardon 12-speaker JBL Black Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Airbags 7 6 Parking Camera ✅(540-degree) ✅(540-degree) Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅(Level 2+) ✅(Level 2+) Dashcam ✅ ❌ Hill hold assist (HHA) ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅

Beating even most luxury cars, the BE 6 SPORTEQ and Sierra EV are both equipped with pretty much every technology you can think of, including a three-screen setup.

Some differences include a better sound system, a knee airbag and larger alloy wheels in the Mahindra, while the Tata offers a powered co-driver seat and an openable sunroof.

Both SUVs have excellent 5-star safety ratings in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Check out the BE 6 SPORTEQ’s score here.

Powertrain Options

Specification Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Tata Sierra EV Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 548 km 651 km 683 km 566 km 665 km 624 km Power 232 PS 245 PS 286 PS 238 PS 209 PS 140 PS (Front motor), 209 PS (Rear motor) Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD RWD RWD AWD

There are three powertrain options offered by both eSUVs that keep the lineup versatile for every buyer.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ offers a slightly better claimed range figure owing to its larger 79 kWh battery pack, while the Sierra EV fights back with a segment-first dual-motor setup with up to 504 Nm of torque.

Notably, the base 63 kWh battery of the Sierra EV delivers better range than the BE 6 SPORTEQ’s entry-level 59 kWh battery pack.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is offered with up to 180 kW DC fast charging capabilities, while the Sierra EV is capped at 120 kW. This will be especially useful during long journeys for quick top-ups.

The Sierra EV’s AWD setup could prove to be useful while off-roading, or when you need more traction in certain environments.

To know more about the new BE 6 SPORTEQ’s powertrains, click here.

CarDekho Says…

Representing the best of Indian automakers’ capabilities, both the BE 6 SPORTEQ and Sierra EV are groundbreaking products, which are hard to fault in any particular department. The BE 6 SPORTEQ offers a true sportscar-for-the-masses look and feel, thrilling performance and space-age styling that wouldn’t put it out of place in Batman’s garage.

The Sierra EV, on the other hand, has the power to smoke multi-crore SUVs, a spacious and roomy interior that keeps all occupants comfortable and a similar range of technology on offer. Its true ‘sleeper’ personality shines through in its own right. However, given these personalities, we feel you cannot go wrong with either EV, and given how different they feel, despite being similar in many areas, there shouldn’t be a lot of confusion in choosing between them.

Which one of the two eSUVs would be your pick? Let us know in the comments below!