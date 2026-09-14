2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Maruti Swift: Is The Baleno Facelift Worth The Extra Money?

Maruti launched the Baleno facelift recently, and it is in peak form with segment-best sales. The launch brings a refresh to the Baleno’s exterior, engine, features and safety. While it is priced competitively, it also overlaps with the pricing of the Maruti Swift, which sits at the lower end of the segment.

Price

Model Baleno Swift Price Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

The prices of the two cars are almost similar to each other but have a difference of Rs 1.1 lakh for the top trims of each.

Dimensions

Parameter Baleno Swift Difference Length 3990 mm 3860 mm + 130 mm Width 1745 mm 1735 mm + 10 mm Height 1530 mm 1520 mm + 10 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm 2450 mm + 70 mm

The Baleno, being the more premium car, is expectedly larger than the Swift in all dimensions.

The 130 mm advantage in length, paired with the 70 mm longer wheelbase, will translate to much more space and legroom inside the Baleno.

The more compact dimensions of the Swift will be useful for people living in densely packed cities and who want an easy-to-drive car.

Colour Options

Baleno Swift Enigmatic Teal Green Sizzling Red Nexa Blue Luster Blue Opulent Red Novel Orange Arctic White Magma Grey Splendid Silver Splendid Silver Grandeur Grey Pearl Arctic White Bluish Black Sizzling Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof - Luster Blue with Pearl Midnight Black Roof - Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof

The Baleno sticks to 7 monotone shades, including the new Enigmatic Teal Green, but offers no dual-tone scheme.

The Swift, being the less expensive model, gets dual-tone colour options, giving it a sportier vibe for those looking for a youthful appearance for the Swift.

The Swift also comes with more interesting colour options, which can help it stand apart from the crowd.

Exterior Features

Model Baleno Swift LED Projector Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Fog Lamps ✅ ✅ LED Rear/Tail Lamps ✅ ✅ Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels ✅ (16-inch) ✅(15-inch) Body Coloured ORVMs with Turn Indicators ✅ ✅ Chrome Plated Door Handles ✅ ❌ Body Coloured Bumpers ✅ ✅ Shark-Fin Antenna ✅ ❌ Rear Spoiler ✅ ❌ Fender Chrome Garnish ✅ ❌ UV Cut Glasses ✅ ❌

The Baleno adds a few extra styling touches like a shark-fin antenna, rear spoiler, and fender chrome garnish.

Meanwhile, the Swift still gets a decent amount of exterior features like dual-tone alloy wheels, LED lighting, and body coloured lighting.

Given the rising temperatures, it would’ve been better if Maruti could’ve provided UV-cut glass for the Swift as well.

Interior Features & Convenience

Model Baleno Swift Touchscreen Infotainment ✅(9-inch) ✅(9-inch) Instrument Cluster Analogue with coloured TFT screen Analogue with coloured TFT screen Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel ✅ ✅ Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Speakers/Tweeters 4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters 4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters Premium Sound System ✅ (Clarion) ❌ Cruise Control ✅ (Adaptive) ❌ Wireless Charger ✅ (with Active Cooling) ✅ Push Start-Stop with Smart Key ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Rear AC Vents ✅ ✅ Rear Wiper & Washer ✅ ✅ Head-Up Display ✅ ❌ Front Ventilated Seats ✅ ❌ Seat Upholstery Leatherette Fabric Rear Seat Adjustable Headrests ✅ ✅ 60:40 Split Rear Seat ✅ ✅ Electrically Foldable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Rear USB Ports (Type A & C) ✅ ✅ Connected Car Technology ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps (Lead Me/Follow Me) ✅ ✅

The additional price for the Baleno gets you features like a head-up display, ventilated leatherette seats, a premium sound system and adaptive cruise control.

If you aren’t looking for fancy features, the Swift packs in a good amount of features and would not make you feel short-changed.

Both get premium features like a 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, connected car technology and keyless entry.

Safety Features

Model Baleno Swift 6 Airbags ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ Electronic Stability Program ✅ ✅ Hill Hold Assist ✅ ✅ Reverse Parking Sensors ✅ ✅ 360-Degree Camera ✅ ❌ (Only Wide-Angle Rear Camera) ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts ✅ ✅ Seatbelt Reminder (Front + Rear) ✅ ✅ Speed Sensitive Auto Door Lock ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring) ✅ ❌ Level 2 ADAS ✅ (ACC, LKA, LDP, LDW, AEB, FCW, High Beam Assist) ❌

Both hatchbacks by Maruti are packed with a decent list of safety features, while the Baleno gets the more premium features like Level-2 ADAS, tyre-pressure warning system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera.

The missing features in the Swift aren’t must-haves, but will be helpful for new drivers and long-distance travelling, especially with TPMS.

Meanwhile, the Baleno has scored 4 stars in the Bharat NCAP tests, but the Swift has not been tested by Bharat or Global NCAP in the Indian specification.

Powertrain

Model Baleno Swift Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 83 PS 82 PS Torque 112.4 Nm 111.7 Nm Transmission 5-Speed MT / 5-Speed AMT 5-Speed MT / 5-Speed AMT

MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

The recent facelift introduces the new Z12E engine, which was first introduced in the latest Swift. This is a departure from the old high-revving 4-cylinder K12 engine. However, this new engine improves fuel efficiency and city driveability.

CarDekho Says…

With the recent update to the Baleno, it is becoming closer to the Swift thanks to the shared engine, which was introduced in the Swift. However, for those looking for a feature-packed car, the Baleno will make sense with the added premium features and the extra room inside.

The Baleno, in comparison, will also make a good family car due to the extra size and room if you carry kids or parents when travelling. However, the compact dimensions of the Swift will make it a nimbler car in the city to drive and have a younger and sportier character, especially thanks to the dual-tone paint shades available.

Other Cars To Consider

Tata Altroz: The Altroz is Tata’s offering in the premium hatch segment. It provides good looks, reasonable space and a long list of features. However, it will not match the fuel efficiency of the Marutis.

Toyota Glanza: The badge-twin to the Baleno is still based on the older Baleno. So if you still want the popular 4-cylinder engine available in the pre-facelift Baleno, the Glanza can be your top pick.

Tata Punch: The Punch is the best-selling car in the country for a few months. The shape of the Punch is family-friendly for older people and taller occupants. With the latest update having more powerful engines and a sportier design, it can be an appealing proposition for many.

Hyundai i20: The i20 is Hyundai’s answer to the premium hatchback segment. With great interior space, quality and insulation, it provides one of the most premium experiences in this segment.