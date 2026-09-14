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    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Maruti Swift: Is The Baleno Facelift Worth The Extra Money?

    While the Swift has all you need, the Baleno brings more you’d want.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 14, 2026 19:01 IST
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    Published OnSep 14, 2026 19:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 14, 2026 19:01 IST
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    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Swift

    Maruti launched the Baleno facelift recently, and it is in peak form with segment-best sales. The launch brings a refresh to the Baleno’s exterior, engine, features and safety. While it is priced competitively, it also overlaps with the pricing of the Maruti Swift, which sits at the lower end of the segment. 

    Price

    Model

    Baleno

    Swift

    Price

    Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

    Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

    The prices of the two cars are almost similar to each other but have a difference of Rs 1.1 lakh for the top trims of each. 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Baleno

    Swift

    Difference

    Length

    3990 mm

    3860 mm

    + 130 mm

    Width

    1745 mm

    1735 mm

    + 10 mm

    Height

    1530 mm

    1520 mm

    + 10 mm

    Wheelbase

    2520 mm

    2450 mm

    + 70 mm

    • The Baleno, being the more premium car, is expectedly larger than the Swift in all dimensions.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Maruti Swift
    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Swift

    • The 130 mm advantage in length, paired with the 70 mm longer wheelbase, will translate to much more space and legroom inside the Baleno.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Swift
    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Swift

    • The more compact dimensions of the Swift will be useful for people living in densely packed cities and who want an easy-to-drive car.

    Colour Options

    Baleno

    Swift

    Enigmatic Teal Green

    Sizzling Red

    Nexa Blue

    Luster Blue

    Opulent Red

    Novel Orange

    Arctic White

    Magma Grey

    Splendid Silver

    Splendid Silver

    Grandeur Grey

    Pearl Arctic White

    Bluish Black

    Sizzling Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof

    -

    Luster Blue with Pearl Midnight Black Roof

    -

    Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof

    • The Baleno sticks to 7 monotone shades, including the new Enigmatic Teal Green, but offers no dual-tone scheme.

    • The Swift, being the less expensive model, gets dual-tone colour options, giving it a sportier vibe for those looking for a youthful appearance for the Swift.

    • The Swift also comes with more interesting colour options, which can help it stand apart from the crowd.

    Exterior Features

    Model

    Baleno

    Swift

    LED Projector Headlamps

    ✅ 

    LED DRLs

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    LED Fog Lamps

    LED Rear/Tail Lamps

    ✅ 

    Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels

    ✅ (16-inch)

    ✅(15-inch)

    Body Coloured ORVMs with Turn Indicators

    Chrome Plated Door Handles

    Body Coloured Bumpers

    Shark-Fin Antenna

    ❌ 

    Rear Spoiler

    Fender Chrome Garnish

    UV Cut Glasses

    • The Baleno adds a few extra styling touches like a shark-fin antenna, rear spoiler, and fender chrome garnish.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Swift

    • Meanwhile, the Swift still gets a decent amount of exterior features like dual-tone alloy wheels, LED lighting, and body coloured lighting. 

    • Given the rising temperatures, it would’ve been better if Maruti could’ve provided UV-cut glass for the Swift as well. 

    Interior Features & Convenience

    Model

    Baleno

    Swift

    Touchscreen Infotainment

    ✅(9-inch)

    ✅(9-inch)

    Instrument Cluster

    Analogue with coloured TFT screen

    Analogue with coloured TFT screen

    Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

    Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

    Speakers/Tweeters

    4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters

    4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters

    Premium Sound System

    ✅ (Clarion)

    Cruise Control

    ✅ (Adaptive)

    Wireless Charger

    ✅ (with Active Cooling)

    Push Start-Stop with Smart Key

    Automatic Climate Control

    Rear AC Vents

    Rear Wiper & Washer

    Head-Up Display

    Front Ventilated Seats

    Seat Upholstery

    Leatherette

    Fabric

    Rear Seat Adjustable Headrests

    60:40 Split Rear Seat

    Electrically Foldable ORVMs

    Rear USB Ports (Type A & C)

    Connected Car Technology

    Auto Headlamps (Lead Me/Follow Me)

    • The additional price for the Baleno gets you features like a head-up display, ventilated leatherette seats, a premium sound system and adaptive cruise control.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Swift
    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Swift

    • If you aren’t looking for fancy features, the Swift packs in a good amount of features and would not make you feel short-changed. 

    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Swift

    • Both get premium features like a 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, connected car technology and keyless entry.

    Safety Features

    Model

    Baleno

    Swift

    6 Airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Electronic Stability Program

    Hill Hold Assist

    Reverse Parking Sensors

    360-Degree Camera

    ❌ (Only Wide-Angle Rear Camera)

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts

    Seatbelt Reminder (Front + Rear)

    Speed Sensitive Auto Door Lock

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring)

    Level 2 ADAS

    ✅ (ACC, LKA, LDP, LDW, AEB, FCW, High Beam Assist)

    • Both hatchbacks by Maruti are packed with a decent list of safety features, while the Baleno gets the more premium features like Level-2 ADAS, tyre-pressure warning system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Swift

    • The missing features in the Swift aren’t must-haves, but will be helpful for new drivers and long-distance travelling, especially with TPMS.

    • Meanwhile, the Baleno has scored 4 stars in the Bharat NCAP tests, but the Swift has not been tested by Bharat or Global NCAP in the Indian specification.

    Powertrain

    Model

    Baleno

    Swift

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    83 PS

    82 PS

    Torque

    112.4 Nm

    111.7 Nm

    Transmission

    5-Speed MT / 5-Speed AMT

    5-Speed MT / 5-Speed AMT

    MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Swift
    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Swift

    The recent facelift introduces the new Z12E engine, which was first introduced in the latest Swift. This is a departure from the old high-revving 4-cylinder K12 engine. However, this new engine improves fuel efficiency and city driveability. 

    CarDekho Says…

    With the recent update to the Baleno, it is becoming closer to the Swift thanks to the shared engine, which was introduced in the Swift. However, for those looking for a feature-packed car, the Baleno will make sense with the added premium features and the extra room inside. 

    2026 Maruti Baleno Vs Swift

    The Baleno, in comparison, will also make a good family car due to the extra size and room if you carry kids or parents when travelling. However, the compact dimensions of the Swift will make it a nimbler car in the city to drive and have a younger and sportier character, especially thanks to the dual-tone paint shades available.

    Other Cars To Consider

    Tata Altroz: The Altroz is Tata’s offering in the premium hatch segment. It provides good looks, reasonable space and a long list of features. However, it will not match the fuel efficiency of the Marutis.

    Toyota Glanza: The badge-twin to the Baleno is still based on the older Baleno. So if you still want the popular 4-cylinder engine available in the pre-facelift Baleno, the Glanza can be your top pick.

    Tata Punch: The Punch is the best-selling car in the country for a few months. The shape of the Punch is family-friendly for older people and taller occupants. With the latest update having more powerful engines and a sportier design, it can be an appealing proposition for many.

    Hyundai i20: The i20 is Hyundai’s answer to the premium hatchback segment. With great interior space, quality and insulation, it provides one of the most premium experiences in this segment.

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    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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