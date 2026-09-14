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    Top 10 Cars Sold In August 2026: Tata Punch Punches Above Its Weight Once Again!

    Despite the big growth over the last year, the monthly decline is a sign of possible big sales in the coming festive months.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 14, 2026 14:01 IST
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    Published OnSep 14, 2026 14:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 14, 2026 14:01 IST
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    Top 10 Selling Cars In August 2026 India

    The Indian car sales of August 2026 have been a mixed bag for the top-selling cars. Despite an action-packed year of new launches and facelifts, the sales charts show that some cars remain ardent favourites among Indians, even with more updated, modern options on offer. 

    Here are the top 20 Indian car sales in August 2026:

    Rank

    Model

    August 2026

    July 2026

    August 2025

    MoM Growth / Decline (%)

    YoY Growth / Decline (%)

    1

    Tata Punch (Includes Punch EV)

    21,320

    21,313

    10,704

    0%

    99%

    2

    Maruti Suzuki WagonR

    20,180

    23,338

    14,552

    -14%

    39%

    3

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    19,832

    21,538

    12,385

    -8%

    60%

    4

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    18,730

    19,473

    12,422

    -4%

    51%

    5

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    18,516

    21,606

    18,445

    -14%

    0%

    6

    Tata Nexon

    18,431

    17,471

    14,004

    5%

    32%

    7

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    18,418

    23,791

    16,509

    -23%

    12%

    8

    Hyundai Creta

    16,288

    18,088

    15,924

    -10%

    2%

    9

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    15,746

    18,241

    12,549

    -14%

    25%

    10

    Mahindra Scorpio

    15,576

    16,009

    9,840

    -3%

    58%

    Key Takeaways:

    • The Tata Punch, combined with the Tata Punch EV, has sold 21,320 units, which is similar to the sales numbers of last month. However, the year-on-year (YoY) growth of the Punch overall has grown a whopping 99 percent, almost doubling in sales in one year.

    Top Selling Cars In August 2026

    • Despite the Wagon R being one of the entry-level cars and being overdue for an update, it is today Maruti’s best-selling model at 20,180 units, which is an 18 percent growth over last year but has declined 14 percent since last month. 

    • The popular Maruti Swift has recorded 19,832 sales this month, which is a growth of 60 percent over the last year but is a small decline of 8 percent since last month. 

    • Maruti’s crossover hatchback, the Fronx, has sold 18,730 units, which is a YoY growth of a good 51 percent since last year, but has fallen 4 percent since last month.

    Top Selling Cars In August 2026

    • The Maruti Ertiga MPV carries a sales number of 18,516 units this month, which is almost identical to its YoY growth. However, even this model has lost 14 percent since last month.

    Top Selling Cars In August 2026

    • Finally, at seventh place, Tata comes in with the Nexon selling 18,431 units, which is 32 percent sales increase YoY, and interestingly it sees a MoM growth of 5 percent as well.

    Top Selling Cars In August 2026

    • The Maruti Dzire sub-compact sedan has scored sales of 18,418, which is a growth of 12 percent YoY but sees a decline of 23 percent since last month. 

    • The Hyundai Creta represents Hyundai in this list by selling 16,288 cars this month, which is a growth of 2 percent over last year, but is a drop of 10 percent since last month. 

    Top Selling Cars In August 2026

    • Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno, has sold 15,746 units this month, which is a 25 percent boost in its YoY sales. But since last month, it has declined by 25 percent.

    Top Selling Cars In August 2026

    • And finally, Mahindra Scorpio (Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N) represents Mahindra in the top 10 sales list by selling 15,576 units this month, which is a commendable growth of 58 percent over last year. However, this also loses out by 3 percent since last month.

    CarDekho Says…

    Despite strong year-on-year (YoY) growth, the industry generally saw a decline in sales in August. However, this could be due to the current and upcoming festive seasons, which could bring in big sales numbers for people shopping on auspicious days. 

    What do you think of the top car sales? Would you buy these cars since they sell the most? And why could they be? Let us know in the comments.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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