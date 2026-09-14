Top 10 Cars Sold In August 2026: Tata Punch Punches Above Its Weight Once Again!

The Indian car sales of August 2026 have been a mixed bag for the top-selling cars. Despite an action-packed year of new launches and facelifts, the sales charts show that some cars remain ardent favourites among Indians, even with more updated, modern options on offer.

Here are the top 20 Indian car sales in August 2026:

Rank Model August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 MoM Growth / Decline (%) YoY Growth / Decline (%) 1 Tata Punch (Includes Punch EV) 21,320 21,313 10,704 0% 99% 2 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 20,180 23,338 14,552 -14% 39% 3 Maruti Suzuki Swift 19,832 21,538 12,385 -8% 60% 4 Maruti Suzuki Fronx 18,730 19,473 12,422 -4% 51% 5 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 18,516 21,606 18,445 -14% 0% 6 Tata Nexon 18,431 17,471 14,004 5% 32% 7 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 18,418 23,791 16,509 -23% 12% 8 Hyundai Creta 16,288 18,088 15,924 -10% 2% 9 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 15,746 18,241 12,549 -14% 25% 10 Mahindra Scorpio 15,576 16,009 9,840 -3% 58%

Key Takeaways:

The Tata Punch, combined with the Tata Punch EV, has sold 21,320 units, which is similar to the sales numbers of last month. However, the year-on-year (YoY) growth of the Punch overall has grown a whopping 99 percent, almost doubling in sales in one year.

Despite the Wagon R being one of the entry-level cars and being overdue for an update, it is today Maruti’s best-selling model at 20,180 units, which is an 18 percent growth over last year but has declined 14 percent since last month.

The popular Maruti Swift has recorded 19,832 sales this month, which is a growth of 60 percent over the last year but is a small decline of 8 percent since last month.

Maruti’s crossover hatchback, the Fronx, has sold 18,730 units, which is a YoY growth of a good 51 percent since last year, but has fallen 4 percent since last month.

The Maruti Ertiga MPV carries a sales number of 18,516 units this month, which is almost identical to its YoY growth. However, even this model has lost 14 percent since last month.

Finally, at seventh place, Tata comes in with the Nexon selling 18,431 units, which is 32 percent sales increase YoY, and interestingly it sees a MoM growth of 5 percent as well.

The Maruti Dzire sub-compact sedan has scored sales of 18,418, which is a growth of 12 percent YoY but sees a decline of 23 percent since last month.

The Hyundai Creta represents Hyundai in this list by selling 16,288 cars this month, which is a growth of 2 percent over last year, but is a drop of 10 percent since last month.

Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno, has sold 15,746 units this month, which is a 25 percent boost in its YoY sales. But since last month, it has declined by 25 percent.

And finally, Mahindra Scorpio (Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N) represents Mahindra in the top 10 sales list by selling 15,576 units this month, which is a commendable growth of 58 percent over last year. However, this also loses out by 3 percent since last month.

CarDekho Says…

Despite strong year-on-year (YoY) growth, the industry generally saw a decline in sales in August. However, this could be due to the current and upcoming festive seasons, which could bring in big sales numbers for people shopping on auspicious days.

What do you think of the top car sales? Would you buy these cars since they sell the most? And why could they be? Let us know in the comments.