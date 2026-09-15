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    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz: Is The Baleno Worth Your Money Over The Altroz?

    Ventilated seats and more fuel economy of the Baleno or the diesel punch of the Altroz?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 15, 2026 18:03 IST
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    Published OnSep 15, 2026 18:03 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 15, 2026 18:03 IST
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    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz

    The launch of the new Maruti Baleno facelift has given the premium hatchback segment some attention for those looking for a first car or a compact city runabout. And the Baleno is the top-selling car in the premium hatchback segment. However, contenders like the Altroz offer great looks, features and safety. Does it deserve consideration before you put your money down for a Baleno? Let's explore. 

    Price

    Model

    Maruti Baleno

    Tata Altroz

    Price

    Rs 5.99 lakh to 9.99 lakh

    Rs 6 lakh to 10.90 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

    The higher price of the Altroz comes with the option of CNG with AMT, which the Baleno does not get. 

    Dimensions

    Model

    Maruti Baleno

    Tata Altroz 

    Difference

    Length

    3,990 mm

    3,990 mm

    0 mm

    Width

    1,745 mm

    1,755 mm

    - 10 mm

    Height 

    1,530 mm

    1,523 mm

    7 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,520 mm

    2,501 mm

    19 mm

    • Both cars being sub-4 metre premium hatchbacks have similar length given the tax-cap.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz
    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz

    • The slightly more width in the Altroz can open up more space for the backseat occupants if you’re carrying 5 people on board.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz
    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz

    • The 19 mm advantage in wheelbase for the Baleno can translate to legroom for the backseat passengers if you’re carrying your family regularly. 

    Colour Options

    Maruti Baleno

    Tata Altroz

    Enigmatic Teal Green (new)

    Pristine White

    Nexa Blue

    Pure Grey

    Opulent Red

    Royal Blue

    Arctic White

    Ember Glow

    Splendid Silver

    Dune Glow

    Grandeur Grey

    Bluish Black

    • The Baleno facelift comes with a total of 7 colour options as opposed to the Altroz’s 5 colours.

    • Only the Altroz comes with a dual-tone option with a black roof.

    • Though the Baleno comes with more options, it is the Tata which comes with more exciting and brighter colour options, which gives it a youthful appeal.

    Exterior Features

    Model

    Maruti Baleno

    Tata Altroz

    LED projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    LED fog lamps

    ✅ (With cornering function)

    LED tail lamps

    ✅ 

    ✅ (Connected)

    Auto headlamps / follow-me-home

    Alloy wheels

    ✅ (16-inch dual-tone)

    ✅ (16-inch dual-tone)

    Flush door handles

    Chrome-plated door handles

    Chrome grille detailing

    ❌ (3D grille with aero vents)

    Body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Rear spoiler

    Rear wiper and washer

    Rear defogger

    Shark fin antenna

    UV-cut glass

    Sunroof

    ✅ 

    • Both cars have a good list of exterior features, with small compromises only in comparison.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz

    • Features unique to the Baleno are UV cut glass, rear spoiler, and chrome accents.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz

    • Meanwhile, the Altroz gets fancy features like a single-pane sunroof and flush-fit door handles.

    Comfort And Convenience

    Model

    Maruti Baleno

    Tata Altroz

    Touchscreen infotainment

    ✅ (9-inch)

    ✅(10.25-inch)

    Wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

    Digital instrument cluster

    ✅ TFT colour MID (size not stated)

    ✅ (10.25-inch)

    Navigation/map view in driver’s display

    Head-up display

    Sound system

    ✅ (6-speaker by Clarion)

    ✅ (8-speaker) 

    Connected car tech

    Automatic climate control

    Rear AC vents

    Ventilated front seats

    Leatherette upholstery

    ❌ 

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped gear knob

    Push-button start / keyless entry

    ✅ 

    Cruise control

    ✅ (adaptive)

    Wireless charger

    ✅ (with active cooling)

    ✅ 

    Fast USB charging

    ✅ (rear, A and C type)

    ✅ (front and rear 65W)

    Cooled glovebox

    Air purifier

    Customisable ambient lighting

    ✅ 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Height-adjustable driver's seat

    Height-adjustable rear headrests

    ✅ 

    Front centre sliding armrest

    Rear seat armrest with cup holder

    60:40 split rear seat

    ❌ 

    Rear parcel shelf

    One-touch driver window (up and down)

    ✅ 

    Paddle shifters

    Co-driver vanity lamp

    Front footwell lamp

    • Both premium hatchbacks come loaded with features. However, it is your preference which features you give preference to.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz
    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz

    • The Baleno’s unique features in the comparison are ventilated seats, footwell lighting, and a head-up display.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz

    • However, the Altroz gets fancier features like a larger touchscreen infotainment, digital driver display, customisable ambient lighting, and a cabin air purifier.

    Safety

    Model

    Maruti Baleno

    Tata Altroz

    6 Airbags

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Electronic Stability Program

    ✅ (with Hill Hold Assist)

    ABS with EBD

    Reverse parking sensors

    360-degree camera

    ✅ 

    Blind spot monitor

    ✅ 

    TPMS

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    Seat belt reminder, front and rear

    SOS emergency calling

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Level-2 ADAS

    • Both cars come with a good set of safety features and are closely matched in the safety department.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz

    • However, the difference lies in the fact that the Baleno gets Level-2 ADAS and hill-hold assist.

    • The Altroz, on the other hand, gets rain-sensing wipers and a blind spot monitor. 

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz

    • The Baleno has a crash test rating of 4 stars, while the Altroz has scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

    Powertrain

    Model

    Maruti Baleno

    Tata Altroz

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    82.93 PS

    69.75 PS

    88 PS 

    73.5 PS

    90 PS

    Torque

    112.4 Nm

    101.8 Nm

    115 Nm

    103 Nm

    200 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, 6-speed DCA

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    MT - Manual Transmission, AMT - Automated Manual Transmission, DCA - Dual-Clutch Automatic

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz
    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz

    It is the Tata which has a wider array of powertrain options as opposed to the Baleno facelift. And notably, the Altroz is the only car with a diesel engine option in the segment. 

    CarDekho Says…

    The hatchback segment may not be the strongest among the slew of SUVs being offered today. However, the fact that the Baleno is the top 5-selling car in India is an indication that many are still opting for a comfortable and premium hatchback.

    The difference between the two cars here is purely based on the customer’s preference. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense car with reasonable power and good fuel economy, the Baleno will fit you well. The Altroz is for people who like fancier features, snazzier looks and moreover, for the diesel engine enthusiast as well. 

    Other Cars To Pick:

    Toyota Glanza: The Glanza is still based on the previous iteration of the Baleno. Hence, if you want the old 4-cylinder engine from the previous Baleno and the Toyota ownership experience, the Glanza is for you.

    Tata Punch: The best-selling car in India fits many people's requirements. Comfortable ergonomics for the family, feature-loaded and has a mini SUV appeal. 

    Hyundai i20: The i20 is the most premium-feeling hatchback in the segment. The premium interiors, long feature list, smooth engine and sporty looks make it a good all-rounder.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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