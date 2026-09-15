2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Vs Tata Altroz: Is The Baleno Worth Your Money Over The Altroz?

The launch of the new Maruti Baleno facelift has given the premium hatchback segment some attention for those looking for a first car or a compact city runabout. And the Baleno is the top-selling car in the premium hatchback segment. However, contenders like the Altroz offer great looks, features and safety. Does it deserve consideration before you put your money down for a Baleno? Let's explore.

Price

Model Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Price Rs 5.99 lakh to 9.99 lakh Rs 6 lakh to 10.90 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

The higher price of the Altroz comes with the option of CNG with AMT, which the Baleno does not get.

Dimensions

Model Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Difference Length 3,990 mm 3,990 mm 0 mm Width 1,745 mm 1,755 mm - 10 mm Height 1,530 mm 1,523 mm 7 mm Wheelbase 2,520 mm 2,501 mm 19 mm

Both cars being sub-4 metre premium hatchbacks have similar length given the tax-cap.

The slightly more width in the Altroz can open up more space for the backseat occupants if you’re carrying 5 people on board.

The 19 mm advantage in wheelbase for the Baleno can translate to legroom for the backseat passengers if you’re carrying your family regularly.

Colour Options

Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Enigmatic Teal Green (new) Pristine White Nexa Blue Pure Grey Opulent Red Royal Blue Arctic White Ember Glow Splendid Silver Dune Glow Grandeur Grey — Bluish Black —

The Baleno facelift comes with a total of 7 colour options as opposed to the Altroz’s 5 colours.

Only the Altroz comes with a dual-tone option with a black roof.

Though the Baleno comes with more options, it is the Tata which comes with more exciting and brighter colour options, which gives it a youthful appeal.

Exterior Features

Model Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz LED projector headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED fog lamps ✅ ✅ (With cornering function) LED tail lamps ✅ ✅ (Connected) Auto headlamps / follow-me-home ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels ✅ (16-inch dual-tone) ✅ (16-inch dual-tone) Flush door handles ❌ ✅ Chrome-plated door handles ✅ ❌ Chrome grille detailing ✅ ❌ (3D grille with aero vents) Body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators ✅ ❌ Electrically foldable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Rear spoiler ✅ ❌ Rear wiper and washer ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Shark fin antenna ✅ ✅ UV-cut glass ✅ ❌ Sunroof ❌ ✅

Both cars have a good list of exterior features, with small compromises only in comparison.

Features unique to the Baleno are UV cut glass, rear spoiler, and chrome accents.

Meanwhile, the Altroz gets fancy features like a single-pane sunroof and flush-fit door handles.

Comfort And Convenience

Model Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Touchscreen infotainment ✅ (9-inch) ✅(10.25-inch) Wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Digital instrument cluster ✅ TFT colour MID (size not stated) ✅ (10.25-inch) Navigation/map view in driver’s display ❌ ✅ Head-up display ✅ ❌ Sound system ✅ (6-speaker by Clarion) ✅ (8-speaker) Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Leatherette upholstery ✅ ❌ Leather-wrapped steering wheel ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped gear knob ❌ ✅ Push-button start / keyless entry ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅ (adaptive) ✅ Wireless charger ✅ (with active cooling) ✅ Fast USB charging ✅ (rear, A and C type) ✅ (front and rear 65W) Cooled glovebox ❌ ✅ Air purifier ❌ ✅ Customisable ambient lighting ❌ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver's seat ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable rear headrests ✅ ✅ Front centre sliding armrest ✅ ❌ Rear seat armrest with cup holder ❌ ✅ 60:40 split rear seat ✅ ❌ Rear parcel shelf ✅ ✅ One-touch driver window (up and down) ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ✅ Co-driver vanity lamp ✅ ❌ Front footwell lamp ✅ ❌

Both premium hatchbacks come loaded with features. However, it is your preference which features you give preference to.

The Baleno’s unique features in the comparison are ventilated seats, footwell lighting, and a head-up display.

However, the Altroz gets fancier features like a larger touchscreen infotainment, digital driver display, customisable ambient lighting, and a cabin air purifier.

Safety

Model Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz 6 Airbags ✅ ✅ Electronic Stability Program ✅ (with Hill Hold Assist) ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ Reverse parking sensors ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Blind spot monitor ❌ ✅ TPMS ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ Seat belt reminder, front and rear ✅ ✅ SOS emergency calling ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ✅ Level-2 ADAS ✅ ❌

Both cars come with a good set of safety features and are closely matched in the safety department.

However, the difference lies in the fact that the Baleno gets Level-2 ADAS and hill-hold assist.

The Altroz, on the other hand, gets rain-sensing wipers and a blind spot monitor.

The Baleno has a crash test rating of 4 stars, while the Altroz has scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Powertrain

Model Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1.5-litre diesel Power 82.93 PS 69.75 PS 88 PS 73.5 PS 90 PS Torque 112.4 Nm 101.8 Nm 115 Nm 103 Nm 200 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, 6-speed DCA 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

MT - Manual Transmission, AMT - Automated Manual Transmission, DCA - Dual-Clutch Automatic

It is the Tata which has a wider array of powertrain options as opposed to the Baleno facelift. And notably, the Altroz is the only car with a diesel engine option in the segment.

CarDekho Says…

The hatchback segment may not be the strongest among the slew of SUVs being offered today. However, the fact that the Baleno is the top 5-selling car in India is an indication that many are still opting for a comfortable and premium hatchback.

The difference between the two cars here is purely based on the customer’s preference. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense car with reasonable power and good fuel economy, the Baleno will fit you well. The Altroz is for people who like fancier features, snazzier looks and moreover, for the diesel engine enthusiast as well.

Other Cars To Pick:

Toyota Glanza: The Glanza is still based on the previous iteration of the Baleno. Hence, if you want the old 4-cylinder engine from the previous Baleno and the Toyota ownership experience, the Glanza is for you.

Tata Punch: The best-selling car in India fits many people's requirements. Comfortable ergonomics for the family, feature-loaded and has a mini SUV appeal.

Hyundai i20: The i20 is the most premium-feeling hatchback in the segment. The premium interiors, long feature list, smooth engine and sporty looks make it a good all-rounder.