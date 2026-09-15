Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Vs Tata Curvv EV: Which Indian EV Makes More Sense?

If you are on the lookout for a compact electric four-wheeler offering, chances are you may have already considered the two Indian models: Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Curvv EV. Both the EVs were recently given updates in the form of the SPORTEQ and Series X, respectively. We have now compared their specifications to see which one comes out on top, at least on paper:

Price

Model Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Tata Curvv EV Ex-showroom pan-India Rs 19.45 lakh to Rs 26.95 lakh (without charger) Rs 17.19 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh

The Curvv EV’s starting price is less than that of the BE 6 SPORTEQ by more than Rs 2 lakh.

At the top end, the Tata EV is more affordable by a whopping Rs 7.30 lakh than the Mahindra offering.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ also comes with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option that brings down its starting price to Rs 11.45 lakh + Rs 3.75 per km. We have also detailed the full prices of the Mahindra EV to help you pick the right variant as per your requirements.

Dimensions

Parameter Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Tata Curvv EV Difference Length 4,371 mm 4,310 mm + 61 mm Width 1,907 mm 1,810 mm + 97 mm Height 1,627 mm 1,637 mm (- 10 mm) Wheelbase 2,775 mm 2,560 mm + 215 mm Boot Space 455 litres 500 litres (- 45 litres)

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is bigger than the Curvv EV in all dimensions, save for the height. Its biggest advantage is the 215 mm longer wheelbase, which is certain to provide more legroom inside the cabin to the rear passengers.

On the other hand, the Curvv EV comes with a 500-litre boot space that is 45 litres more than that of the Mahindra offering. It will likely play to its strengths when moving items or when carrying extra luggage for the airport runs or weekend getaways.

Colour Options

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Tata Curvv EV Rosso Impulso Satin Nitro Crimson Firestorm Orange Empowered Oxide Tango Red Pure Grey Deep Forest Pristine White Everest White Virtual Sunrise Stealth Black Carbon Black* Graphite Storm – Desert Myst –

*In #DARK Edition

Mahindra is offering its electric SUV with a wider set of colourway choices compared to the Tata Curvv EV.

You can also take a look at the variant-wise colour options of the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ to pick it in the shade that resonates the most with your personality.

The Curvv EV also comes in an all-black exterior and interior as part of the Dark edition.

Features

Feature Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Tata Curvv EV Auto-LED projector headlights ✅ (Dual-pod units with cornering function) ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED front fog lamps ✅ ✅ (with cornering function) Alloy wheels 20-inch dual-tone 18-inches ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ Flush-type door handles ✅ ✅ LED tail lights ✅ (With animation option) ✅ (Connected) Rear spoiler ✅ ✅ Dual-tone cabin ✅ (Brown and black) ✅ (Dark grey and white) Seat upholstery Leatherette Leatherette Front centre armrest with storage ❌ ✅ Rear centre armrest ✅ ✅ (with cupholders) Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel ✅ ❌ Ambient lighting ✅ (with 16 million colours) ✅ Automatic climate control ✅ (dual-zone) ✅ Power-adjustable front seats ✅ (6-way driver-side only with memory function) ✅ (6-way) Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ All four power windows ✅ (one-touch up/down driver-side) ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ✅ Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Air purifier ❌ ✅ Sunroof ✅ (Panoramic glass roof with illumination) ✅ (Panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting) Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ✅ (with reverse auto-dip mode) ✅ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ (two) ✅ Heads-up display ✅ ❌ Digital driver’s display ✅ (12.3-inches) ✅ (10.25-inches) Touchscreen infotainment system ✅ (12.3-inches) ✅ (12.3-inches) Co-driver entertainment display ✅ (12.3-inches) ❌ Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Music system ✅ (16-speaker Harman Kardon system) ✅ (9-speaker JBL system) Airbags Up to 7 (6 are standard) 6 (standard) Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Parking sensors ✅ (Front and rear) ✅ (Front and rear) Cameras ✅ (540-degree setup) ✅ (360-degree setup) Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ❌ Level-2 ADAS* ✅ ✅

*ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

Both come with plenty of premium equipment, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-LED lighting, and even Level-2 ADAS.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ’s unique features comprise a memory function for the driver seat, a co-driver entertainment display, a 540-degree camera, and a knee airbag for the driver as well.

That said, the Curvv EV has a few exclusive amenities too, such as a 6-way power-adjustable co-driver seat, an air purifier, and paddle shifters for multi-mode regen.

You can check out the complete variant-wise features on offer with the BE 6 SPORTEQ to decide on the right variant.

Electric Powertrain Options

Specification Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Tata Curvv EV Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh 55 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 1 Power 232 PS 245 PS 286 PS 167 PS Torque 380 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 548 km 651 km 683 km 502 km Drivetrain RWD* FWD^

*RWD - rear-wheel drive, ^FWD - front-wheel drive

The Mahindra EV here comes with the maximum number of powertrain choices (read three). On the other hand, Tata offers the Curvv EV with a single 55 kWh battery pack.

That said, both come with a single electric motor. However, its power output varies on the BE 6 SPORTEQ depending on the battery pack chosen.

The Curvv EV also has the lowest claimed range figure of 502 km, whereas the BE 6 SPORTEQ is stated to cover up to 683 km.

While the Mahindra EV has a RWD setup, the Curvv EV gets a FWD option only.

CarDekho Says…

The BE 6 was already one of Mahindra’s premium and best-selling EVs, and with the introduction of the SPORTEQ line, it has only gotten better in terms of both electric powertrain and features. It is, hence, for those who want a lot of tech in their vehicle, along with the choice of multiple powertrains to pick from and also for those seeking a thrilling driving experience.

On the other hand, the Curvv EV – with the Series X update – has also gotten some useful changes in the form of a revised lineup, but comes with a single battery pack option. That said, its claimed range of 502 km is no less either, and it does offer a fairly loaded feature set compared to the Mahindra EV.

Other Options To Consider