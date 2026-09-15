2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Base Vs Top: Sigma Vs Alpha (O) Variant Compared In Detail

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Baleno facelift in India with a slightly tweaked design, a new engine, and a longer features list. The premium hatchback is offered in five trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and the new Alpha (O) or Optional. In this report, we take a closer look at how different the entry-level Sigma variant is from the fully-loaded Alpha Optional trim in terms of exterior design, interior, features, safety, and powertrain. From the basics to the fully-loaded version with premium features, we take you across the two ends of the Maruti hatchback.

Baleno Facelift Base Vs Top: Price

Model 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol AMT Sigma Rs 5.99 lakh - Alpha (O) Rs 9.5 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

There is a substantial price gap of approximately Rs 3.5 lakh between the two variants.

Unlike the mid-spec Delta and Zeta, both these variants miss out on the CNG trims. You can check out the variant-wise pricing in this report.

Baleno Facelift Base Vs Top: Exterior

Front

Up front, both variants share the new three-slat grille and the Maruti logo, which has now shifted up to the bonnet to make room for the grille and, on the Alpha Optional, the ADAS sensors and 360-degree camera.

The Sigma variant misses out on the chrome finish on the grille, which you get with the higher variants. The Sigma makes do with halogen projector headlamps and misses out on fog lamps, while the Alpha Optional gets full LED headlamps with LED DRLs and new rectangular LED fog lamps built into the redesigned bumper.

Side

The Sigma sits on 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, while the top-spec trim gets 16-inch alloy wheels. It also gets black door handles and manually adjustable ORVMs with a black cover.

The Alpha Optional upgrades to body-coloured ORVMs, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, and chrome touches for added bling.

Rear

Both variants use LED tail lamps, so the difference here is smaller than at the front.

Both variants get a roof-mounted spoiler along with a shark fin antenna. However, the top-spec variant gets a chrome garnish around the tailgate.

Colour Options

The Sigma is offered only in Splendid Silver, Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, and Arctic White. As the top-spec variant, the Alpha Optional gets three extra shades over the base trim, including Opulent Red, Bluish Black, and the new Enigmatic Teal Green, none of which are available on the base variant.

The new Enigmatic Teal Green colour is a nice addition to the Baleno's colour palette and complements the premium tone to the car.

Baleno Facelift Base Vs Top: Interior

The base variant's cabin feels functional rather than plush. The good thing is that right from the base variant you get a dual-tone theme. The Sigma trim features a dual-tone blue and grey theme, aluminium inserts on the dashboard, an analogue speedometer with a small MID, fabric seats, and a manual IRVM. There's a blank panel where the infotainment unit would sit, since a touchscreen isn't offered until the Delta variant and above.

The Alpha Optional builds on the same basic layout but adds a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a coloured multi-information display, and leatherette seats that make the cabin feel much more premium. Both variants get adjustable headrests for all five occupants. The higher variant also offers a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a centre armrest for the front seat occupants.

Neither variant gets a sunroof or a rear centre armrest, which remain misses across the Baleno facelift range. The good thing is that you get nice physical controls for the AC buttons.

Baleno Facelift Base Vs Top: Features

The Sigma's feature list stays fairly essential: all four power windows with driver-side auto up/down and anti-pinch, manual air-conditioning controls, and keyless entry. You miss out on a lot, especially an infotainment system, which you would have to spend on eventually. It also misses out on steering-mounted controls and speakers.

The Alpha Optional is comprehensively equipped in comparison, adding a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker (4 speakers + 2 tweeters) Clarion audio system, automatic climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, a push-button start, a cooled wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and auto-folding ORVMs.

Want to take a quick look at the variant-wise features? Check out this story.

Baleno Facelift Base Vs Top: Safety

Even the base Sigma isn't stripped down on safety as it gets necessary features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and reverse parking sensors.

The Alpha Optional takes this further with the Baleno's first-ever Level 2 ADAS suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, forward-collision warning, and automatic headlamps with high-beam assist. It also adds a tyre-pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera.

Baleno Facelift Base Vs Top: Powertrain

Both variants use the same new engine, with the transmission choice being the only difference. The Sigma is offered only with the 5-speed manual, while the Alpha Optional also comes with the 5-speed AMT, which brings a lot of convenience to the picture. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Power 83 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

The new engine introduced to the Baleno facelift brings upgrades to its fuel economy and city drivability. However, the sacrifice is the lesser ability to do highway overtakes easily compared to the older engine which was more rev happy and had slightly more power.

Rivals

Other options in the segment include the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and the Toyota Glanza. Similarly-priced micro SUVs include the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, and the Maruti Fronx.

Fancy taking a closer look at the base variant? Check out this story.

CarDekho Says…

The Sigma variant makes a reasonably strong case for buyers on a tight budget. It doesn't feel compromised on safety thanks to 6 airbags, ESC, and hill-hold assist as standard. It misses out on some key convenience features, so you would have to keep some money aside to spend on accessories.

That said, the Alpha (O) feels like a genuine step up, not just in comfort and convenience, but in outright safety technology. Level 2 ADAS on a hatchback at this price point is a rare proposition, and paired with the 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and a proper touchscreen setup, it justifies the nearly Rs 3.5 lakh premium for buyers who want the most complete version of the Baleno. So if the premium doesn’t hurt your wallet, then the top-spec variant is a clear choice and a value-for-money option under Rs 10 lakh. You can check out the Alpha (O) in more detail in this report.