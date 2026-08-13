Kia Syros EV: Your Ultimate Buying Guide

Kia has recently launched the Syros EV, which is based on the Syros ICE. The SUV is premium and has all the bells and whistles that you expect from the brand, making it a good choice for someone looking to buy an SUV that is feature-rich, advanced in safety credentials, and good for short trips as well as long weekend getaways.

If you have the plan to buy the Kia Syros, then our comprehensive buyer guide will help you understand the Syros EV better and help you choose the desired drivetrain, variant, colour and everything else you need to know about!

Kia Syros EV Launch Report

After a lot of teasers and spyshots, Kia’s second mass-market EV, the Kia Syros EV, has finally been launched in India. The electric SUV has been launched with two battery packs and is available in 5 variants: HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and X-Line.

If you want to know the key highlights, detailed prices and variant details of the Syros EV, then head on to the story below:

Kia Syros EV Booking Details & Delivery Timeline Explained

Looking to book a Kia Syros EV? You’d want to check out our booking details, which have everything you need to know, including the process, booking amount and delivery timelines that you can expect:

Kia Syros EV On-Road Price Explained

The Kia Syros EV is priced from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). But before you bring it home, there are some additional fees involved, such as registration fees, insurance fees, TCS and more. To help you with your decision, we have compiled its exact on-road pricing across India’s major cities:

Kia Syros EV EMI Buying Guide

If you are planning to finance your Syros EV purchase, then our EMI buying guide report will help you choose the best loan tenure and give you a clear idea of what the down payment, the monthly EMI amount, and the interest rates would be. For the calculation, we have taken the on-road prices of Delhi and tenures of 3, 4, 5 and 7 years for your reference. Take a look at the story below for your understanding.

Kia Syros EV Image Gallery

The Kia Syros EV is based on the ICE Syros and carries similar dimensions and design language. The unconventional bulbous nose face, vertically placed headlamps that merge into the chunky cladding, and the boxy silhouette give a unique identity to the SUV. But there are still a few small details that have changed. Want to know more? Head on to this story:

Kia Syros EV Colour Options

The Kia Syros EV is offered in 9 monotone colour options. If you are confused between the variants and want to know which variant gets which colour option, take a look at our variant-wise explainer to help you choose the right colour option!

Kia Syros EV Variant-wise Drivetrain Options

The Kia Syros EV is offered in two drivetrain options: a 42 kWh standard-range option and a 51.4 kWh extended-range battery pack option. But not every variant can be had with both battery options. So if you are confused and want to know which drivetrain option to choose, our variant-wise drivetrain story will help you clear your doubts.

Kia Syros EV Variant-wise Features

The Syros EV is a feature-rich electric SUV with plenty of technology packed into it. Right from the base variant, you get quite a lot of features, while the top-spec variant punches above its weight with an equipment list that rivals EVs from a segment above. Want to know how each variant stacks up? Take a look at this detailed guide.

Have you read all our Kia Syros EV stories? Let us know in the comments what you think about the SUV!