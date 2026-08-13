Updated 2026 Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Teased Ahead Of August 15 Launch!

Among the growing EV market in India, Mahindra have been among the top players with EV SUVs available in different flavours. From big family-friendly XEV 9S to the sporty BE 6. And with Independence Day arriving soon, Mahindra has been posting teasers online of the soon-coming cars. One of which is the BE 6. After teasing the BE 6 Sporteq edition two days ago, it looks like Mahindra has been cooking an updated version of the BE 6 Formula E edition. Let's explore what the teaser of the BE 6 Formula E edition reveals.

What Can Be Seen

Looking at the teaser, the first thing we can make out is the new colour. The BE 6 Formula E edition in the teaser has a matte orange finish with black accents.

The overall silhouette and most of the design remain identical to the regular BE 6. However, there are some interesting touches on the car, such as the Formula E badges on the front fender and on the C pillar. Another touch is the coloured strips on the front bumper resembling the Indian flag.

While the side profile can’t be seen clearly, the action shots indicate that it is identical to the standard car. However, expect new wheel covers or alloy wheel designs for the BE 6 Formula E edition.

The rear end as well carries the sporty coupe-like silhouette of the standard BE 6. The wraparound LED tail lamps and the bootlid are the same as what we are familiar with.

What is new to the Formula E edition here is the fact that it is available in the higher trims of the BE 6. Previously, the edition was available only in the base Pack One and Pack Two variants. Hence, they did not get the full C-shaped LED front DRLs and tail lamps. The full lighting setup is reserved only for the top Pack Three variant, which the new Formula E edition seems to be based on in the teaser.

Mahindra BE 6: Overview

The Mahindra BE 6 is among the unique cars available in India. The coupe-shaped SUV with a futuristic, edgy design stands out from the regular shapes on the road. The edgy front end with the large C-shaped DRL makes it uniquely recognisable on the road and is true from any angle of the BE 6. The side profile has a coupe silhouette with a fast design. The raked windscreen, sharp edges and the 18-inch diamond-cut wheels give it a youthful presence. The rear end is also tastefully done thanks to the large connected LED tail lamp, the sporty large spoiler on top and the boxy design of the bootlid.

*Image used of the standard BE 6 for representation purposes.

The BE 6 also gives you a sense of occasion when stepping inside. The BE 6 cocoons you in an ultra-futuristic design thanks to the boxy steering, the centre console styled with slick LED elements and the large centre bar which separates the driver and the passenger. Though the BE 6 is not known for its space and practicality, it is reasonably spacious inside for your family. The glass roof with the LED light elements adds to the sense of occasion in the cabin.

Features And Safety

The BE 6, being a Mahindra, is generously equipped with creature comforts like auto headlamps, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 6-way powered adjustable driver’s seat. The BE 6’s dual-screen dashboard also includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is paired with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with connected car technology.

*Image used of the standard BE 6 for representation purposes.

Safety package includes ABS with EBD, 7 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and an electronic parking brake (EPB). Additionally, the BE 6 has scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash safety tests, which adds to its safety credentials.

Drivetrain Options

The BE 6 is available with 2 battery pack options. A 59 kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack. Drivetrain options are as follows.

Battery 59 kWh 79 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 230 PS 285 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range 557 km 683 km

Price And Rivals

The BE 6 is priced at Rs 18.90 lakh ex-showroom onwards. The Formula E edition is priced from Rs 23.69 lakh onwards. It goes up against other EV crossovers in the segment like the VinFast VF6 and VF7, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV, and the MG ZS EV.

CarDekho Says..

The BE 6 Formula E edition was launched last year with just the base two variants. Following how well the limited edition was accepted, Mahindra is launching an updated version of the Formula E edition but with the top-end Pack Three variant included this time. With this being the second teaser of the BE 6 before the upcoming event by Mahindra this coming weekend, we expect the BE 6 to get an overhaul in variants, editions and features. A prime example is the triple-screen dashboard on the recently teased BE 6 Sporteq edition. We expect the BE 6 to get more such updates in the form of new variant personas.