2026 MG Hector Hawk EV And Hector Hawk PHEV Teased, New SUV Incoming

JSW MG Motor India unveiled its NEV platform last month, and now the carmaker has given us a glimpse of what its first product based on it, the upcoming Hector Hawk and Hector Hawk EV, will be like in a video teaser. With an unveil slated for August 26, here’s what we know so far, and what the video shows:

What Can Be Seen?

Exterior

Looking at the teaser in detail, we can see that it has some notable and significant design changes compared to the Wuling Starlight 560, which it will be heavily based on. As reported earlier, this SUV for India will be called the MG Hector Hawk. In the teaser, the car's front end appears to have minor changes, including a reworked bumper with squared-off elements just below the LED headlamps and a new grille with a knurled texture.

Towards the side, it will have a conventional and boxy profile, with touches like black roof rails, a sharkfin antenna, and blacked-out A-, B- and C-pillars with the latter also featuring a unique decal.

Specific to India will also be these snazzy five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels and red brake callipers for a sporty look.

In the latter part of the teaser, we see that the rear-end will feature a completely different look compared to the Starlight 560, with large, boxy LED taillamps and a red strip on the bumper. It is also likely that the plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants may feature different styling cues.

Interior

This teaser also gives us a peek at the interior, and confirms that it will be offered with a three-row layout and beige-coloured seat upholstery for a bright and airy cabin feel.

Features & Safety

While the Indian feature list is under wraps, international versions of the Hector Hawk twins come equipped with features like a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, powered and ventilated front seats and a powered tailgate.

The Starlight 560 is equipped with safety tech such as multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors and hill hold assist (HHA).

Powertrain Options

The Hector Hawk twins will be underpinned by MG’s new ADAPT platform, which is likely to spawn petrol (ICE-only), plug-in hybrid, range-extender hybrid, strong-hybrid, and EV powertrains. Here are the global version’s specifications:

Turbo-petrol Plug-in Hybrid EV Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol with plug-in hybrid Battery Pack 69.2 kWh Power 177 PS Battery pack 20.5 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Torque 260 Nm Power 197 PS Power 204 PS Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT* Torque 230 Nm Torque 310 Nm Transmission DHT* Claimed range (CLTC) 530 km

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, MT- Manual Transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

Depending on the powertrain, you can expect the Hector Hawk to be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Hector Hawk’s Hybrid version will compete with crossovers like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. It can also be an alternative to conventional SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Jeep Meridian and the Tata Harrier.

The Hector Hawk EV will go up against cars like the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9S, and the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

CarDekho Says…

JSW MG Motor India has always been a pioneer of new technologies in each segment it enters, and it is targeting the midsize SUV segment once more with powertrain options never seen before on mass market cars. This teaser also shows us that special efforts have been put in for India-specific changes and that it is in no mood to back down even in the face of newer and tougher competition. All of these make us excited, as we eagerly wait for the eSUV’s unveil later this month, and till then stay tuned to CarDekho for the latest developments!

What are your thoughts on the Hector Hawk? Will it be able to capture volumes from the Harrier and XUV 7XO? Let us know in the comments below!