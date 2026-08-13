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    2026 MG Hector Hawk EV And Hector Hawk PHEV Teased, New SUV Incoming

    MG Motor has clearly made some significant changes specific to the Indian version of the eSUV

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 13, 2026 12:58 IST
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    Published OnAug 13, 2026 12:57 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 13, 2026 12:58 IST
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    MG Hector Hawk

    JSW MG Motor India unveiled its NEV platform last month, and now the carmaker has given us a glimpse of what its first product based on it, the upcoming Hector Hawk and Hector Hawk EV, will be like in a video teaser. With an unveil slated for August 26, here’s what we know so far, and what the video shows: 

    What Can Be Seen?

    Exterior

    Looking at the teaser in detail, we can see that it has some notable and significant design changes compared to the Wuling Starlight 560, which it will be heavily based on. As reported earlier, this SUV for India will be called the MG Hector Hawk. In the teaser, the car's front end appears to have minor changes, including a reworked bumper with squared-off elements just below the LED headlamps and a new grille with a knurled texture. 

    MG Hector Hawk

    Towards the side, it will have a conventional and boxy profile, with touches like black roof rails, a sharkfin antenna, and blacked-out A-, B- and C-pillars with the latter also featuring a unique decal.

    MG Hector Hawk

    Specific to India will also be these snazzy five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels and red brake callipers for a sporty look.

    MG Hector Hawk

    In the latter part of the teaser, we see that the rear-end will feature a completely different look compared to the Starlight 560, with large, boxy LED taillamps and a red strip on the bumper. It is also likely that the plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants may feature different styling cues.

    MG Hector Hawk

    Interior

    This teaser also gives us a peek at the interior, and confirms that it will be offered with a three-row layout and beige-coloured seat upholstery for a bright and airy cabin feel.

    MG Hector Hawk

    Features & Safety

    While the Indian feature list is under wraps, international versions of the Hector Hawk twins come equipped with features like a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, powered and ventilated front seats and a powered tailgate.

    MG Hector Hawk Features

    The Starlight 560 is equipped with safety tech such as multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors and hill hold assist (HHA).

    Powertrain Options

    The Hector Hawk twins will be underpinned by MG’s new ADAPT platform, which is likely to spawn petrol (ICE-only), plug-in hybrid, range-extender hybrid, strong-hybrid, and EV powertrains. Here are the global version’s specifications:

    Turbo-petrol

    Plug-in Hybrid

    EV

    Engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol with plug-in hybrid

    Battery Pack

    69.2 kWh

    Power

    177 PS

    Battery pack

    20.5 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    Torque

    260 Nm

    Power

    197 PS

    Power

    204 PS

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ CVT*

    Torque

    230 Nm

    Torque

    310 Nm
       

    Transmission

    DHT*

    Claimed range (CLTC)

    530 km

    CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, MT- Manual Transmission

    MG Hector Hawk

    Expected Price & Rivals

    Depending on the powertrain, you can expect the Hector Hawk to be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The MG Hector Hawk’s Hybrid version will compete with crossovers like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. It can also be an alternative to conventional SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Jeep Meridian and the Tata Harrier.

    The Hector Hawk EV will go up against cars like the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9S, and the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

    CarDekho Says…

    JSW MG Motor India has always been a pioneer of new technologies in each segment it enters, and it is targeting the midsize SUV segment once more with powertrain options never seen before on mass market cars. This teaser also shows us that special efforts have been put in for India-specific changes and that it is in no mood to back down even in the face of newer and tougher competition. All of these make us excited, as we eagerly wait for the eSUV’s unveil later this month, and till then stay tuned to CarDekho for the latest developments!

    What are your thoughts on the Hector Hawk? Will it be able to capture volumes from the Harrier and XUV 7XO? Let us know in the comments below! 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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