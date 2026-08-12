Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Specifications Compared

If you are a buyer shopping in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh price range, two options you cannot ignore are the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Mahindra XUV 7XO. The Toyota MPV has long been a staple of large families, and the latest Hycross iteration takes a major leap forward with excellent space, plush ride quality and a smooth and fuel-efficient strong-hybrid powertrain.

On the other hand, the XUV 7XO, and its predecessor, the XUV700 have brought in a level of technology unheard of at this price point. The XUV 7XO in particular is quite the all-rounder with space for seven, a plethora of features and strong engines that keep it punching above its weight right against cars twice the price. This presents a dilemma, then: which one to pick? Let’s see which option is right for you:

Price

Model Toyota Innova Hycross Mahindra XUV 7XO Price (ex-showroom) Rs 18.70 lakh to Rs 31.84 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 25.79 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 7XO starts at a whopping Rs 4.71 lakh less than the Innova Hycross.

Even at the top-end, the price delta is quite large at Rs 6.05 lakh.

Significant discounts will be hard to come by for both SUVs, given their immense popularity and long waiting periods.

Dimensions

Parameter Toyota Innova Hycross Mahindra XUV 7XO Difference Length 4755 mm 4695 mm + 60 mm Width 1845 mm 1890 mm (- 45 mm) Height 1785 mm 1755 mm + 30 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 2750 mm + 100 mm

Barring its width, the Innova Hycross is larger than the XUV 7XO in every dimension.

When we got to experience the Innova Hycross, its 100 mm longer wheelbase did result in significantly better cabin space, including the third row, where the XUV 7XO feels cramped.

However, the XUV 7XO’s wider and muscular proportions make it more noticeable on the road.

Colour Options

Toyota Innova Hycross Mahindra XUV 7XO Super White Everest White Silver Metallic Galaxy Grey Avantgarde Bronze Metallic Desert Myst Attitude Black Mica Nebula Blue Blackish Ageha Glass Flake Ruby Velvet Platinum White Pearl Midnight Black - Stealth Black

Both cars here get plenty of shades to choose from.

The XUV 7XO has more unique and interesting colours to choose from, such as the Ruby Velvet (Maroon) and Desert Myst (Golden) shades.

The Toyota opts for a classier palette with darker shades.

Our Choice: In our opinion, the Innova Hycross looks the best in the Blackish Ageha Glass Flake hue, which shifts between black and a dark, rich blue depending on the lighting conditions. On the other hand, we feel the XUV 7XO’s Galaxy Grey shade goes well with its persona.

Features

Feature Toyota Innova Hycross Mahindra XUV 7XO LED Headlamps ✅ (Reflector) ✅ (Dual projectors) LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Fog lamps ✅ (LED) ✅ (LED) Silver skid plate ❌ ✅ Flush door handles ❌ ✅ Roof rails ❌ ✅ Alloy wheels 18-inch alloys 19-inch diamond-cut alloys ORVMs with LED Indicators ✅ ✅ Sharkfin antenna ✅ ✅ LED taillamps ✅ ✅ Rear spoiler ✅ ✅ Digital Instrument Cluster ✅(7-inch) ✅ (12.3-inch) Touchscreen infotainment ✅(10.1-inch) ✅ (12.3-inch) Passenger entertainment display ❌ ✅ (12.3-inch) Captain Seats ✅(Powered ottoman) ✅ Wireless phone charger ✅(Front only) ✅(Front and rear) Panoramic sunroof ✅ ✅ Drive modes ✅(Eco, Normal, Power) ✅(Zip, Zap, Zoom) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Sound system ✅(9-speaker JBL) ✅ (16-speaker Harman Kardon with Dolby Atmos) Powered seats ✅(8-way driver only) ✅ (6-way driver and co-driver) Boss mode ❌ ✅ Ventilated seats ✅(Front only) ✅ (Front and rear) Automatic climate control ✅(Dual-zone) ✅ (Dual-zone) Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Airbags ✅6 ✅7 Electronic stability control ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅(Level 2) ✅(Level 2) All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rear washer, wiper and defogger ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Parking sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅ (Front and rear) Parking camera ✅(360-degree) ✅ (540-degree)

The Innova Hycross and XUV 7XO are both well-loaded with all the features you’d want.

However, for technology enthusiasts, the XUV 7XO will be a better option with rear ventilated seats, a better parking camera, a passenger entertainment screen, a better sound system and larger screens.

The Hycross does have some advantages in this department, like a powered tailgate and powered ottoman second row seats.

The Hycross has scored 5-stars at Bharat NCAP, while the XUV 7XO is yet to be tested.

Powertrain Options

Model Toyota Innova Hycross Mahindra XUV 7XO Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 173 PS 184 PS 203 PS 184 PS Torque 204 Nm 206 Nm 380 Nm 420 Nm (MT)/ 450 Nm (AT) Transmission CVT eCVT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD/AWD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission

FWD- Front-wheel drive, AWD- All-wheel drive

If you were still confused between the two, their driving characteristics will certainly help you decide.

The XUV 7XO clearly develops more torque, and has strong engines which will be preferred by enthusiasts. It also offers manual gearbox options for buyers who want to be more in control.

As we noted in our review, the Innova Hycross will appeal more to buyers seeking efficiency, smoothness and refinement with its strong-hybrid system clearly winning in dense urban confines.

For the more adventurous, the XUV 7XO’s all-wheel drive system is ideal to tackle rough terrain.

Rivals

While both the Innova Hycross and Mahindra XUV 7XO are great options, you can also consider SUV alternatives like the Tata Safari, Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Scorpio N and MG Hector.

The Innova Hycross’ competitors include MPVs like Kia Carens Clavis, the more rugged Toyota Innova Crysta.

CarDekho Says…

Both the Innova Hycross and XUV 7XO are excellent cars in their own right, so it is natural to be confused between them. You truly cannot go wrong with either of them, but if you read through our reviews, you will notice that the Mahindra and Toyota each has a very distinct personality.

The XUV 7XO will come out to be the winner for buyers who prioritise performance, features and a true ‘SUV’ feel, while the Innova Hycross is clearly the ‘head over heart’ option here with its bulletproof reliability, impressive efficiency and the sheer cabin space that has made it such a popular choice even amongst buyers two segments above.

Which one of the two cars would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!