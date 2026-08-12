All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Specifications Compared

    This isn’t just a dilemma between MPV and SUV, but one between strong-hybrid and diesel too

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 12, 2026 19:00 IST
    info icon
    Published OnAug 12, 2026 19:00 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 12, 2026 19:00 IST
    4K Views
    • Write a comment

    Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV 7XO

    If you are a buyer shopping in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh price range, two options you cannot ignore are the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Mahindra XUV 7XO. The Toyota MPV has long been a staple of large families, and the latest Hycross iteration takes a major leap forward with excellent space, plush ride quality and a smooth and fuel-efficient strong-hybrid powertrain.

    On the other hand, the XUV 7XO, and its predecessor, the XUV700 have brought in a level of technology unheard of at this price point. The XUV 7XO in particular is quite the all-rounder with space for seven, a plethora of features and strong engines that keep it punching above its weight right against cars twice the price. This presents a dilemma, then: which one to pick? Let’s see which option is right for you:

    Price

    Model

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 18.70 lakh to Rs 31.84 lakh

    Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 25.79 lakh

    • The Mahindra XUV 7XO starts at a whopping Rs 4.71 lakh less than the Innova Hycross.

    • Even at the top-end, the price delta is quite large at Rs 6.05 lakh.

    • Significant discounts will be hard to come by for both SUVs, given their immense popularity and long waiting periods.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Difference

    Length

    4755 mm

    4695 mm

    + 60 mm

    Width

    1845 mm

    1890 mm

    (- 45 mm)

    Height

    1785 mm

    1755 mm

    + 30 mm

    Wheelbase

    2850 mm

    2750 mm

    + 100 mm

    • Barring its width, the Innova Hycross is larger than the XUV 7XO in every dimension.

    • When we got to experience the Innova Hycross, its 100 mm longer wheelbase did result in significantly better cabin space, including the third row, where the XUV 7XO feels cramped.

    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • However, the XUV 7XO’s wider and muscular proportions make it more noticeable on the road.

    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Colour Options

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Super White

    Everest White

    Silver Metallic

    Galaxy Grey

    Avantgarde Bronze Metallic

    Desert Myst

    Attitude Black Mica

    Nebula Blue

    Blackish Ageha Glass Flake

    Ruby Velvet

    Platinum White Pearl

    Midnight Black

    -

    Stealth Black

    • Both cars here get plenty of shades to choose from.

    • The XUV 7XO has more unique and interesting colours to choose from, such as the Ruby Velvet (Maroon) and Desert Myst (Golden) shades.

    • The Toyota opts for a classier palette with darker shades.

    Our Choice:

    In our opinion, the Innova Hycross looks the best in the Blackish Ageha Glass Flake hue, which shifts between black and a dark, rich blue depending on the lighting conditions.

    On the other hand, we feel the XUV 7XO’s Galaxy Grey shade goes well with its persona.

    Features

    Feature

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    LED Headlamps

    ✅ (Reflector)

    ✅ (Dual projectors)

    LED DRLs

    ✅ 

    Fog lamps

    ✅ (LED)

    ✅ (LED)

    Silver skid plate

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    Flush door handles

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    Roof rails

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    Alloy wheels

    18-inch alloys

    19-inch diamond-cut alloys

    ORVMs with LED Indicators

    ✅ 

    Sharkfin antenna

    ✅ 

    LED taillamps

    ✅ 

    Rear spoiler

    ✅ 

    Digital Instrument Cluster

    ✅(7-inch)

    ✅ (12.3-inch)

    Touchscreen infotainment

    ✅(10.1-inch)

    ✅ (12.3-inch)

    Passenger entertainment display

    ❌ 

    ✅ (12.3-inch)

    Captain Seats

    ✅(Powered ottoman)

    Wireless phone charger

    ✅(Front only)

    ✅(Front and rear) 

    Panoramic sunroof

    ✅ 

    Drive modes

    ✅(Eco, Normal, Power)

    ✅(Zip, Zap, Zoom)

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ✅ 

    Connected car tech

    ✅ 

    Sound system

    ✅(9-speaker JBL)

    ✅ (16-speaker Harman Kardon with Dolby Atmos)

    Powered seats

    ✅(8-way driver only)

    ✅ (6-way driver and co-driver)

    Boss mode

    Ventilated seats

    ✅(Front only)

    ✅ (Front and rear)

    Automatic climate control

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    ✅ (Dual-zone)

    Powered tailgate

    ❌ 

    Airbags

    ✅6

    ✅7

    Electronic stability control

    ✅ 

    Tyre pressure monitoring system

    ADAS

    ✅(Level 2)

    ✅(Level 2)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ 

    Rear washer, wiper and defogger

    Electronic parking brake

    ✅ 

    Rain-sensing wipers

    ✅ 

    Parking sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅ (Front and rear)

    Parking camera

    ✅(360-degree)

    ✅ (540-degree)

    • The Innova Hycross and XUV 7XO are both well-loaded with all the features you’d want.

    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • However, for technology enthusiasts, the XUV 7XO will be a better option with rear ventilated seats, a better parking camera, a passenger entertainment screen, a better sound system and larger screens.

    • The Hycross does have some advantages in this department, like a powered tailgate and powered ottoman second row seats.

    • The Hycross has scored 5-stars at Bharat NCAP, while the XUV 7XO is yet to be tested.

    Powertrain Options

    Model

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Engine

    2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    Power

    173 PS

    184 PS

    203 PS

    184 PS

    Torque

    204 Nm

    206 Nm

    380 Nm

    420 Nm (MT)/ 450 Nm (AT)

    Transmission

    CVT

    eCVT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD/AWD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission

    FWD- Front-wheel drive, AWD- All-wheel drive

    • If you were still confused between the two, their driving characteristics will certainly help you decide.

    • The XUV 7XO clearly develops more torque, and has strong engines which will be preferred by enthusiasts. It also offers manual gearbox options for buyers who want to be more in control.

    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • As we noted in our review, the Innova Hycross will appeal more to buyers seeking efficiency, smoothness and refinement with its strong-hybrid system clearly winning in dense urban confines.

    • For the more adventurous, the XUV 7XO’s all-wheel drive system is ideal to tackle rough terrain.

    Rivals

    While both the Innova Hycross and Mahindra XUV 7XO are great options, you can also consider SUV alternatives like the Tata Safari, Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Scorpio N and MG Hector.

    The Innova Hycross’ competitors include MPVs like Kia Carens Clavis, the more rugged Toyota Innova Crysta.

    CarDekho Says…

    Both the Innova Hycross and XUV 7XO are excellent cars in their own right, so it is natural to be confused between them. You truly cannot go wrong with either of them, but if you read through our reviews, you will notice that the Mahindra and Toyota each has a very distinct personality.

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    The XUV 7XO will come out to be the winner for buyers who prioritise performance, features and a true ‘SUV’ feel, while the Innova Hycross is clearly the ‘head over heart’ option here with its bulletproof reliability, impressive efficiency and the sheer cabin space that has made it such a popular choice even amongst buyers two segments above. 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Which one of the two cars would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
    • Instagram
    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

    Write your Comment on Toyota Innova Hycross

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Muv Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV 7XO: Specifications Compared
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience