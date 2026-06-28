A Look At The Top 5 SPG Vehicles In India: The Elite Cars Used To Protect VVIPs

The Indian SPG uses a number of specially designed armoured vehicles for VVIP transportation to ensure maximum security in every situation. Each vehicle is designed for a specific role, from armoured luxury ones to tactical support vehicles. Here’s a look at five key vehicles that form the backbone of the SPG’s high security convoy in India.

Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard

The Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard is used specifically by the Honourable President of India. It is an extended Maybach S-Class with all the best and most advanced safety technology filled to the brim. The limousine is armoured and comes under the explosive-resistant vehicle (ERV) category allowing it to protect passengers against gunfire as well as powerful explosive attacks.

The seats in the S600 Pullman are arranged in a conference setting, with the second-and third-row seats facing each other. The driver's cabin and the passenger's cabin have a partition, made of glass that can be made opaque, transparent or even slid down. While a lot of details remain confidential about the Pullman Guard, we do know that it is equipped with run-flat tyres and wheels that can handle any road, even with a burst tyre for almost 30 kilometres. The armoured limousine is powered by a 6-litre V12 engine producing 530 PS and 830 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard

The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is an ultra-luxurious version of the S-Class luxury sedan that has been enhanced for high-level protection. The S650 Guard is responsible for ferrying the Honourable Prime Minister of India and, at times, foreign dignitaries who are the guests of the state as well.

It carries the same luxurious cabin experience as the Maybach and holds a VR 10 ballistic protection rating making it one of the safest sedans for civilian use. The S-Class Guard weighs over 4 tonnes given the extra armour, and is propelled by a 6-litre V12 engine that produces around 630 PS and 1000 Nm of torque.

Its 10 cm-thick multi-layered polycarbonate windows can withstand ammunition and attacks.

Beyond that, the luxury sedan is equipped with external kits such as an automatic emergency fresh air release system, emergency fire suppression system, external communication systems, and a self-sealing fuel tank that is designed to self-seal during critical emergencies.

Toyota Hilux & Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Hilux was recently spotted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy, serving as a Pilot vehicle. However, the version used by the SPG has been modified and features advanced security equipment, including dedicated radio jammers. It is also speculated to be equipped with tougher wheels and runflat tyres designed to face emergencies, setting it apart from the standard Hilux model.

Under the hood, the standard Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces up to 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. It also gets a 4x4 system as standard with a low-range transfer case and front and rear differential locks., however the specifications of the ones in the SPG fleet have not been made public.

Though primarily utilized as a jammer vehicle, the Toyota Fortuner remains a fundamental transporter of VVIP motorcades in India. The SUV is well-reputed for its imposing road presence and sturdy build, while its rugged design makes it an ideal choice for high-profile transport, providing the necessary capability to navigate through any adverse situations. The SPG uses several Fortuners for convoy and VIP transportation purposes, which are equipped with run-flat tyres and ballistic-level armour protection.

Compared to the civilian version, The SPG Fortuners also receive a reinforced and armoured underbody. Under the hood, it is the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine that could be the powertrain of choice for the Fortuners used by the SPG. This unit produces 204 PS and up to 500 Nm of torque, and comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV can be equipped with a 4x4 system too.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Land Cruiser is globally acclaimed for its rugged and punchy off-road performance, reliability, and the ability to tackle extreme conditions with ease. This heavy-duty SUV has gained significant recognition across India as a primary vehicle for transport and security of the Honorable Prime Minister ever since it was added to the SPG fleet around 2017.

Providing the highest level of security, the vehicle features VR 10 protection for maximum safety. The SUV is bulletproof and heavily armoured, with the capability to protect passengers from rifle attacks; it is also bomb-proof and can withstand grenades. The standard LC200 was powered by a 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine producing 262 PS and 650 Nm of torque. However, the special purpose vehicle may have received modifications to the powertrain to handle the extra weight.

Range Rover Sentinel

The Range Rover Sentinel is a fully-armoured version of the Range Rover Autobiography. The Honourable Prime Minister of India uses the Sentinel as their chief mode of transport. Combining the luxury of the Range Rover Autobiography with VR 8 ballistic certification, this SUV is designed to survive TNT blasts and grenade attacks, including those from below the chassis.

Furthermore the Sentinel is equipped with safety features such as a fire suppression system, an independent oxygen supply inside the cabin, and public address system for emergencies. Under the hood, the Sentinel is likely powered by a 5-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that produces around 380 PS and 625 Nm of torque.

That’s our list of the top SPG vehicles used to protect India’s VVIPs. Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Representative images of the Toyota Hilux and Toyota Fortuner shown