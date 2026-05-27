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    MG Majestor Vs Toyota Fortuner Compared: Substance Over Hype?

    As an on-paper package, the MG Majestor firmly sits on top, but the Toyota Fortuner’s reputation and respect is something that’s super tough to beat

    Published On May 27, 2026 04:03 PM By CarDekho

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    MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner

    When the MG Gloster first launched in 2020, it had a lot working for it, but it never really showed in the sales chart. Its sleek and chic look and feel didn’t pack quite the muscle to wrestle its main rival, the Toyota Fortuner off its porch. 

    To change that, MG has launched the Majestor, which is based on the same platform, but boasts a larger size, chunky styling, modern features and a neat off-road trick up its sleeve. But is it enough to even make the Fortuner sweat?

    MG Majestor Vs Toyota Fortuner: Price

     

    MG Majestor

    Toyota Fortuner

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 40.99 lakh to Rs 44.99 lakh*

    Rs 34.16 lakh to Rs 49.59 lakh
    *Prices are of the top-spec Savvy variant

    On the top-end, the Majestor undercuts the Fortuner by Rs 4.60 lakh. Meanwhile, the base-spec prices of the MG Majestor remain to be announced.

    MG Majestor Vs Toyota Fortuner: Dimensions

    Parameter

    MG Majestor

    Toyota Fortuner

    Difference

    Length

    5,046 mm

    4,795 mm

    +251mm

    Width

    2,016 mm

    1,855 mm

    + 151mm

    Height

    1,870 mm

    1,835 mm

    +35mm

    Wheelbase

    2,950 mm

    2,745 mm

    +205mm
    • The MG Majestor might be underpinned by the same chassis, but it wears a much bigger top hat than before, and that difference is stark in comparison to the Fortuner.

    MG Majestor
    Toyota Fortuner

    • The biggest difference is in sheer length itself, where the Majestor is bigger by 251mm. This length advantage also translates into a larger 205mm wheelbase. 

    • Even in terms of the width and height, the Majestor clearly has the better of the Fortuner with 151mm and 35mm of extra width and height, respectively.

    • So as far as road presence goes, the MG Majestor really dominates, and it will surely feel intimidating to look at in some specific colours associated with people in power.

    MG Majestor Vs Toyota Fortuner: Colour Options

    MG Majestor

    Toyota Fortuner

    Metal Black

    Platinum White Pearl

    Pearl White

    Super White

    Metal Ash

    Attitude Black

    Concrete Grey

    Avant-Garde Bronze

    Sparkling Black Crystal Shine

    Silver Metallic
    • The MG Majestor only offers a basic set of exterior colour options with four rather dull monotones to choose from.

    • Even the Toyota Fortuner doesn’t boast a lot of bright hues, but it does get more options to choose from with different degrees of shades for the black and white hues.

    • If you want the Fortuner in a dual-tone shade, you will have to opt for its Legender variant. You can also compare the Majestor with the Fortuner Legender in this story.

    MG Majestor Vs Toyota Fortuner: Features

    Feature

    MG Majestor

    Toyota Fortuner Legender

    LED Headlamps

    ✅ (3-piece)

    Auto Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    LED front foglamps

    ❌ 

    Roof Rails

    ✅(Black)

    LED Taillamps

    ✅ (Connected)

    Rear fog lamps

    ✅ 

    Alloy wheels

    19-inch dual-tone

    18-inch

    Upholstery

    Leatherette (dual-tone)

    Leatherette 

    Seating layout

    6- and 7-seater

    7-seater

    Powered front seats

    ✅(12-way driver/ 8-way co-driver)

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ventilated front seats

    Massage front seats

    ❌ 

    Infotainment

    12.3-inches touchscreen

    8-inches touchscreen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    ❌ 

    Instrument Cluster

    ✅(12.3-inches fully digital with multiple layouts)

    ❌ 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    12 speakers (JBL-branded)

    11 speakers (JBL-branded)

    Air purifier

    ❌ 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (3-zone)

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    Keyless entry

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    ❌ 

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Powered Tailgate

    Split-folding rear seats

    Drive Modes

    ✅(Sport/Normal/Eco)

    ❌ 

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    7

    Parking sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and Rear)

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree

    ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

    EPB (Electronic Parking Brake)

    ❌ 

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    ❌ 

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear wiper and washer with defogger

    Hill hold assist

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    ❌ 

    Level-2 ADAS*

    ❌ 
    • This table goes to show how bare bones Toyota Fortuner really is for an SUV its size. It packs all the basics, but not many modern day conveniences which you might want in your near Rs 50 lakh SUV.

    MG Majestor dashboard
    Toyota Fortuner

    • The only feature that the Toyota Fortuner gets over the MG Majestor is front fog lights.

    • In terms of the styling features, the Majestor not only sports more modern-day lighting elements, but also bigger 19-inch alloy wheels compared to the Fortuner’s 18-inch alloys.

    • Even the features that are common between the two, the Majestor goes a step ahead to offer better range and comfort; the 12-way powered driver and 8-way powered co-driver seat being an example.

    • In terms of the feel-good features, the Majestor offers massage seats, panoramic sunroof, and rain sensing wipers over the Fortuner.

    • The Majestor’s tech package is stronger than the Fortuner’s with bigger screens, more speakers, and wireless connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    • Safety features like tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic parking brake (EPB) and Level-2 ADAS features are only present in the MG Majestor.

    MG Majestor Vs Toyota Fortuner: Powertrain Options

     

    Majestor

    Toyota Fortuner

    Engine

    2-litre Twin-turbo Diesel

    2.7-litre petrol engine

    2.8-litre diesel engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech

    Power

    215 PS

    166 PS

    204 PS

    Torque

    478.5 Nm

    245 Nm

    420 Nm (MT), 500 Nm (AT)

    Transmission

    8-speed Automatic

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD* / 4WD

    RWD

    RWD, 4WD
    • Possibly the only time the Toyota Fortuner offers the option of more choices is in the powertrain department with both petrol and diesel engines on offer.

    • The MG Majestor on the other hand is a diesel-only offering, available with an 8-speed automatic transmission. There is no manual available.

    • The Fortuner’s petrol engine can be only had in a rear-wheel drive configuration, while the diesel engines of both the SUVs get both rear- and four-wheel drivetrains.

    • The output figures of both the SUVs are comparable, but you only get the option of a diesel-manual in the Toyota Fortuner.

    Off-road nerd fact:

    Both the SUVs are based on an old-school ladder-frame chassis with 2 high, 4 high and four low drive modes that unlocks a lot of off-road capabilities. Both the cars also get various terrain modes. However, the MG Majestor is the only SUV under Rs 1 crore to offer three differential locks: Front, centre and rear. The Toyota Fortuner only gets a rear differential locking mechanism. 

    CarDekho Says…

    If we were to keep the brands out of the cars and dish out a verdict, the Majestor would run circles around the Fortuner all day long. It has come a long way compared to the Gloster, and you can read about all the differences between the two here.

    MG Majestor Front
    Toyota Fortuner

    Compared to the Fortuner, the Majestor is a bigger, more spacious, feature- and safety tech-loaded SUV. It even packs more on-paper off-road equipment that you usually see in luxury off-roaders, however, what kind of a difference it makes in real-life is yet to be seen.

    What you don’t need to wait to understand is that the Majestor is the more contemporary car in terms of its package. It might be an old-school SUV underneath, but its clothes are very Gen-Z and if premium feel and convenience for the family is something you want with presence and capability, then the Majestor is the better pick. It is also the only one available with the 6-seater captain seat configuration amongst the two SUVs.

    But the car you drive home will have a brand logo on it, and that’s where the Fortuner starts making more sense. The awe and respect that you get with that Japanese badge, not to mention the traits of ease of ownership, service, trust and reliability associated with that badge are some things that can’t be put on a brochure. Keeping that in mind, despite all its misses, the Toyota Fortuner is still a big threat to the Majestor.

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