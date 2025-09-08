Toyota Fortuner GST Rate Cut Impact: Cheaper By Up To Rs 3.49 lakh!

Your favourite Fortuner will be cheaper to buy!

Toyota India has announced price cuts for its popular Fortuner SUV after the GST rate cuts. The Japanese automaker will be passing on the full benefit of the reduction in tax to the customer, reducing the ex-showroom price of the Fortuner.

What Are The New Prices?

Toyota has announced that the Fortuner will be cheaper by up to Rs 3.49 lakh. While we await a detailed variant-wise price list from Toyota, here’s exactly how much you could save:

Toyota Fortuner Petrol New Prices

For the petrol variants of the Fortuner, the ex-showroom price is expected to be reduced by Rs 2.4 lakh.

Toyota Fortuner New Price After GST Cut (Petrol) Variant Savings (Approx) 4x2 AT Rs 2,40,333 4x2 AT (Platinum White Pearl) Rs 2,41,333

Toyota Fortuner Diesel New Prices

If you plan on buying a diesel Fortuner, savings range from Rs 2.45 lakh for the 4x2 MT version, all the way up to Rs 3.49 lakh for the Fortuner GR-S 4x4 AT model.

Toyota Fortuner New Price After GST Cut (Diesel) Variant Savings (Approx) 4x2 MT Rs 2,44,867 4x2 MT (Platinum White Pearl) Rs 2,45,867 4x2 AT Rs 2,60,067 4x2 AT (Platinum White Pearl) Rs 2,61,067 4x4 MT Rs 2,72,200 4x4 MT (Platinum White Pearl) Rs 2,73,200 4x4 AT NeoDrive Rs 2,98,133 4x4 AT NeoDrive (Platinum White Pearl) Rs 2,99,133 GR-S 4x4 AT Rs 3,48,933

Also Read: Mahindra New Price After GST Rate Cut

Toyota Fortuner Legender Prices

Prices for the Legender will be reduced by up to Rs 3.34 lakh.

Toyota Fortuner Legender New Price After GST Cut Variant Savings (Approx) 4x2 AT Rs 2,96,733 4x4 MT Rs 3,11,733 4x4 AT NeoDrive Rs 3,33,933

Reason For Price Reduction

With the revision in GST rates, the Fortuner is now taxed at 40%. Earlier, the Fortuner attracted a 28% GST and a total compensation cess of 22%, taking the total tax to 50%.

Old Tax (including cess) New Tax Savings Petrol 50% 40% 10% Diesel 50% 40% 10%

The new prices will be applicable from September 22. Watch this space for the full price list.

Notes:

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom. Savings mentioned are based on internal calculations that take into account the difference in taxes.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.