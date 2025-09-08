All
    Toyota Fortuner GST Rate Cut Impact: Cheaper By Up To Rs 3.49 lakh!

    Modified On Sep 08, 2025 02:10 PM By Arun

    5.4K Views
    Your favourite Fortuner will be cheaper to buy! 

    Toyota India has announced price cuts for its popular Fortuner SUV after the GST rate cuts. The Japanese automaker will be passing on the full benefit of the reduction in tax to the customer, reducing the ex-showroom price of the Fortuner. 

    What Are The New Prices?

    Toyota has announced that the Fortuner will be cheaper by up to Rs 3.49 lakh. While we await a detailed variant-wise price list from Toyota, here’s exactly how much you could save:

    Toyota Fortuner Petrol New Prices

    For the petrol variants of the Fortuner, the ex-showroom price is expected to be reduced by Rs 2.4 lakh. 

    Toyota Fortuner New Price After GST Cut (Petrol)

    Variant

    Savings (Approx)

    4x2 AT

    Rs 2,40,333

    4x2 AT (Platinum White Pearl)

    Rs 2,41,333

    Toyota Fortuner Diesel New Prices

    If you plan on buying a diesel Fortuner, savings range from Rs 2.45 lakh for the 4x2 MT version, all the way up to Rs 3.49 lakh for the Fortuner GR-S 4x4 AT model. 

    Toyota Fortuner New Price After GST Cut (Diesel)

    Variant

    Savings (Approx)

    4x2 MT

    Rs 2,44,867

    4x2 MT (Platinum White Pearl)

    Rs 2,45,867

    4x2 AT

    Rs 2,60,067

    4x2 AT (Platinum White Pearl)

    Rs 2,61,067

    4x4 MT

    Rs 2,72,200

    4x4 MT (Platinum White Pearl)

    Rs 2,73,200

    4x4 AT NeoDrive

    Rs 2,98,133

    4x4 AT NeoDrive (Platinum White Pearl)

    Rs 2,99,133

    GR-S 4x4 AT

    Rs 3,48,933

    Toyota Fortuner Legender Prices

    Prices for the Legender will be reduced by up to Rs 3.34 lakh. 

    Toyota Fortuner Legender New Price After GST Cut

    Variant

    Savings (Approx)

    4x2 AT

    Rs 2,96,733

    4x4 MT

    Rs 3,11,733

    4x4 AT NeoDrive

    Rs 3,33,933

    Reason For Price Reduction

    With the revision in GST rates, the Fortuner is now taxed at 40%. Earlier, the Fortuner attracted a 28% GST and a total compensation cess of 22%, taking the total tax to 50%. 

     

    Old Tax (including cess)

    New Tax

    Savings

    Petrol

    50%

    40%

    10%

    Diesel

    50%

    40%

    10%

    The new prices will be applicable from September 22. Watch this space for the full price list. 

    Notes: 

    1. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.

    2. Savings mentioned are based on internal calculations that take into account the difference in taxes.

