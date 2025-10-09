2025 Mahindra Thar vs Force Gurkha 3-door: Which Off-road SUV Is Better?

The Mahindra Thar not only undercuts the Force Gurkha in terms of prices, but offers extra amenities and more safety features

The 2025 Mahindra Thar was recently launched with minor updates inside and out, along with a few new features. The Thar 3-door goes up directly against the Force Gurkha 3-door, which is also a very capable off-roader and comes equipped with all the essential features. Let’s check out how these two off-road SUVs stack up against each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Price Range

2025 Mahindra Thar 3-door Force Gurkha 3-door Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 15.95 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

The 2025 Mahindra Thar’s entry-level variant undercuts the Force Gurkha by a big margin of nearly Rs 6 lakh. But do note that the Thar’s entry-level variant gets a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine and is offered with rear-wheel drive only.

Even the Diesel LXT 4WD manual variant of the 2025 Thar, priced at Rs 15.49 lakh, is Rs 46,000 more affordable than the Gurkha 3-door.

In the top-spec diesel automatic trim, the 2025 Thar is Rs 1.04 lakh more expensive than the Gurkha.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2025 Mahindra Thar Force Gurkha 3-door Difference Length 3,985 mm 3,965 mm + 20 mm Width 1,820 mm 1,865 mm (- 45 mm) Height 1,850 mm (AXT), 1,855 mm (LXT) 2,080 mm (without roof carrier) (- 225 mm) Wheelbase 2,450 mm 2,400 mm + 50 mm Ground Clearance 226 mm 233 mm (- 7 mm)

While the 2025 Mahindra Thar is 20 mm longer than the Gurkha 3-door, the latter is 45 mm wider and up to 225 mm taller than the Thar.

The Thar also has a 50 mm longer wheelbase than that of the Gurkha.

The Force Gurkha, however, has 7 mm of higher ground clearance compared to the Thar.

Off-road Parametres

Parametres 2025 Mahindra Thar Force Gurkha 3-door Difference Approach angle 41.2 degrees 39 degrees + 2.2 degrees Departure angle 36 degrees 37 degrees (- 1 degree) Breakover angle 26.2 degrees 28 degrees (- 1.8 degree) Water wading capacity 650 mm 700 mm (- 50 mm)

While the Mahindra Thar offers a better approach angle for steep inclines, the Gurkha has a slight advantage in departure and breakover angles.

The Gurkha also has 50 mm of higher water wading capacity compared to the 2025 Thar. This is mainly due to the provision of a snorkel in the Force.

Powertrain Options

Specifications 2025 Mahindra Thar Force Gurkha 3-door Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2.6-litre Power 118 PS 152 PS 132 PS 140 PS Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT), 320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm 320 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drive-type Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) / 4-wheel-drive (4WD) 4-wheel Drive (4WD) 4-wheel Drive (4WD)

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

If you are specifically looking for a diesel offroader, the Gurkha makes more power than both diesel engines offered with the Thar.

However, the Thar petrol is the most powerful off-road SUV in this test, which makes 12 PS more power than the Gurkha diesel.

But the Thar is the clear winner here as it offers a host of powertrain options, catering to a wider range of audience.

The Thar can also be had with rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrain (with 1.5-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol AT), while Gurkha only comes with a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) option.

You can also opt for both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options with the Thar, whereas Gurkha only comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Features

Standout Features 2025 Mahindra Thar Force Gurkha 3-door Exterior Halogen headlights with DRLs

Tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Front halogen fog lamps

Dual-tone bumpers

Side steps

18-inch alloy wheels

LED tail lights LED headlights with LED DRLs

Front halogen fog lights

Air intake snorkel

Roof carrier

Side steps

18-inch alloy wheels

Rear tailgate ladder Interior All-black cabin theme

Fabric upholstery

Front sliding armrest

A-pillar entry assist handle All-black cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Two separate front armrests

A-pillar entry assist handle Comfort and convenience Manual AC with rear AC vents

Front power windows

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Height-adjustable driver seat

Keyless entry

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs Digital driver’s display

Manual AC

Front power windows

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto

Wired Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Safety Dual front airbags

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Roll-over mitigation

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Rear parking camera

Rear wiper and washer

3-point seatbelts for rear passengers

Rear defogger

Front-wheel disc brakes Dual front airbags

Rear parking camera

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Front-wheel disc brakes

The 2025 Mahindra Thar is way ahead of the Force Gurkha in terms of features. Mahindra offers the Thar with amenities like rear AC vents, height adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) all of which are absent in the Gurkha.

The Thar gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple Carplay. The Gurkha has a smaller 9-inch touchscreen, but it supports wireless connectivity for both Apple and Android smartphones.

In terms of safety, both 2025 Thar and Gurkha get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera. The Thar additionally also gets hill hold and hill descent control, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, and roll-over mitigation.

Final Takeaway

With the recent updates, the Mahindra Thar comes out as a more value for option as it not only undercuts the Force Gurkha in terms of prices, but offers extra amenities. To name a few, cruise control, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs, hill hold and hill descent control are some important misses in the Gurkha, all of which are present in the Thar. Moreover, the Thar offers more powertrain options, including the convenience of an automatic transmission.

But, if you crave diesel grunt and serious off-road prowess, the Gurkha has the upper hand. It offers better breakover and departure angles, along with 50 mm higher water-wading capability than the Thar. However, the Gurkha is still limited to a manual gearbox.

If you are looking for a SUV that combines a macho stance and offroad capabilities with modern features and multiple powertrain choices, especially an automatic, the Thar is the one to go for. But if you live for raw power and love taking on the wild, the Gurkha is in a league of its own.

